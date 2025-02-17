ADVERTISEMENT

How well do you know the world? 🗺️

From well-known places to true wonders, this trivia will guide you on an incredible journey without leaving your couch. From feel-good and heart-warming questions to curiosity-boosting & fun ones, this is an invitation to put your general geography knowledge to the test 🤓

Whether you are always on the lookout for another fun geography fact or you have a true wanderlust, this trivia is for you!

Are you ready to prove your global smarts? Let’s start ✈️

RELATED: