For Valentine's Day, I've paired twelve of the most popular gag cartoons I've ever drawn with the twelve Zodiac signs.

You know the drill. Shamelessly scroll down to find your own Zodiac sign and read that cartoon first; then, search for your sweetheart's. If you’re single, I've included sign compatibility to help you choose your next Valentine faster than deciding which show to watch while you enjoy your TV dinner.

For more gag cartoons, visit Star Jelly Comics using the links below!

#1

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 22 - January 19; compatible with Taurus, Virgo.

I've always liked comics, but inspired by Jake Parker's 31-day Inktober challenge, I started to make them more important in my life. After Inktober was over, I decided to continue drawing and improving.
    #2

    Aquarius

    Aquarius

    January 20 - February 18; compatible with Gemini, Libra.

    #3

    Pisces

    Pisces

    February 19 - March 20; compatible with Cancer, Scorpio.

    Being a comic artist has completely changed my life. It’s what I’m the most proud of, and I enjoy every second of it, even when ideas are hard to generate.

    My process involves a lot of sitting and thinking and filling up tons and tons of notepads on my phone. I send a comic to The Cambridge Day every week for their newsletter, which keeps my creative muscles moving.
    #4

    Aries

    Aries

    March 21 - April 19; compatible with Leo, Sagittarius.

    #5

    Gemini

    Gemini

    May 21 - June 20; compatible with Libra, Aquarius.

    I’m most proud of connecting with Bob West, the voice of Barney the Dinosaur, which I loved as a child. He’s now a fan of my work, which has just been surreal. He even bought a print and a T-shirt!
    #6

    Leo

    Leo

    July 23 - August 22; compatible with Aries, Sagittarius.

    #7

    Virgo

    Virgo

    August 23 - September 22; compatible with Taurus, Capricorn.

    I love newspaper funnies. "F Minus" is a favorite; Tony Carrillo is the king of single-panel humor. And my grandparents always had a "Far Side" calendar around for me to gawk at.
    #8

    Libra

    Libra

    September 23 - October 22; compatible with Gemini, Aquarius.

    #9

    Scorpio

    Scorpio

    October 23 - November 21; compatible with Cancer, Pisces.

    #10

    Sagittarius

    Sagittarius

    November 22 - December 21; compatible with Aries, Leo.

    #11

    Taurus

    Taurus

    April 20 - May 20; compatible with Virgo, Capricorn.

    #12

    Cancer

    Cancer

    June 21 - July 22; compatible with Scorpio, Pisces.

