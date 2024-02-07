What’s Your Sign, Valentine?: I Paired My 12 Gag Cartoons With 12 Zodiacs
For Valentine's Day, I've paired twelve of the most popular gag cartoons I've ever drawn with the twelve Zodiac signs.
You know the drill. Shamelessly scroll down to find your own Zodiac sign and read that cartoon first; then, search for your sweetheart's. If you’re single, I've included sign compatibility to help you choose your next Valentine faster than deciding which show to watch while you enjoy your TV dinner.
For more gag cartoons, visit Star Jelly Comics using the links below!
Capricorn
December 22 - January 19; compatible with Taurus, Virgo.
I've always liked comics, but inspired by Jake Parker's 31-day Inktober challenge, I started to make them more important in my life. After Inktober was over, I decided to continue drawing and improving.
Aquarius
January 20 - February 18; compatible with Gemini, Libra.
Pisces
February 19 - March 20; compatible with Cancer, Scorpio.
Being a comic artist has completely changed my life. It’s what I’m the most proud of, and I enjoy every second of it, even when ideas are hard to generate.
My process involves a lot of sitting and thinking and filling up tons and tons of notepads on my phone. I send a comic to The Cambridge Day every week for their newsletter, which keeps my creative muscles moving.
Aries
March 21 - April 19; compatible with Leo, Sagittarius.
Gemini
May 21 - June 20; compatible with Libra, Aquarius.
I’m most proud of connecting with Bob West, the voice of Barney the Dinosaur, which I loved as a child. He’s now a fan of my work, which has just been surreal. He even bought a print and a T-shirt!
Leo
July 23 - August 22; compatible with Aries, Sagittarius.
Virgo
August 23 - September 22; compatible with Taurus, Capricorn.
I love newspaper funnies. "F Minus" is a favorite; Tony Carrillo is the king of single-panel humor. And my grandparents always had a "Far Side" calendar around for me to gawk at.
Libra
September 23 - October 22; compatible with Gemini, Aquarius.
Scorpio
October 23 - November 21; compatible with Cancer, Pisces.
Sagittarius
November 22 - December 21; compatible with Aries, Leo.
Taurus
April 20 - May 20; compatible with Virgo, Capricorn.
Cancer
June 21 - July 22; compatible with Scorpio, Pisces.