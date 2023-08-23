Ryan Pagelow, the mastermind behind 'Bunicomic', recognized for his cute-looking illustrations with dark twists, definitely needs more spotlight. Besides his well-known protagonist Buni, over the years, Ryan has created other characters that deserve a separate publication.

This time we are happy to share Doctor Bear's adventures in the 'Bunicomic' universe, which will make you fall in love with this character and the absurd scenarios. If you are not familiar with Ryan's comics yet, we encourage you to see previous posts on Bored Panda here, here, here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | bunicomic.com | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#2

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

10points
POST
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone can find a little hope can be found if they search long enough.

1
1point
reply
#3

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

9points
POST
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Play dead? Fido is a method actor.

1
1point
reply
#4

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#5

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

9points
POST
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You could be a healthy chocolate chip cookie all your life, then BOOM! A malignant raisin

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

8points
POST
Pinkfly
Pinkfly
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why did I think the dogs were eating him at first?! Imagine my relief when I realized it wasn't lol

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#7

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

7points
POST
#8

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

7points
POST
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Alright, y'know what? I think we need to see this doctor's credentials by now!

-1
-1point
reply
#9

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

7points
POST
#10

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

6points
POST
#11

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

6points
POST
#12

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

6points
POST
#13

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

6points
POST
Hiro Lee
Hiro Lee
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Coming soon: Alien, the Apple TV series.

0
0points
reply
#14

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

5points
POST
fair_weather_rose 2.0
fair_weather_rose 2.0
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always be yourself. Unless you can be a unicorn, then get a rhinoplasty.

1
1point
reply
#15

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

5points
POST
#16

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

5points
POST
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So that's how the sausage is made...

0
0points
reply
#17

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

5points
POST
#18

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

5points
POST
#19

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

5points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The moon will also have a rover today around 6pm IST

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

4points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

3points
POST
#22

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

3points
POST
#23

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

3points
POST
#24

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

3points
POST
#25

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

3points
POST
#26

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

3points
POST
#27

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

3points
POST
#28

23 Comics Where Doctor Bears Will Make Your Day Better

bunicomic Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!