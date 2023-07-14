Michael Kimmel, a sociologist and the author of several books on male identity, including Guyland, Healing from Hate, and Manhood in America, thinks there's really a lot of evidence that many men are suffering.

And many other experts in the field agree, pointing out that men are dropping out of the workforce in greater numbers, their addiction rates are climbing, and they're four times more likely to commit suicide than women.

We, as a society, can't ignore these problems. These are people's lives we're talking about. And it's in everyone's best interest too, because when men can be themselves and be happy, we all benefit from it. To show you just how contagious their smiles and kind actions can be, let's take a look at the Twitter account 'Bros Helping Bros.'

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

28points
POST
View more comments
#2

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

25points
POST
#3

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

23points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, I hope Rebel gets a medal someday. I never knew Guide Runners existed. Such an amazing idea.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#4

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

22points
POST
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awwww you just know he has loving parents

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#5

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

22points
POST
#6

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads , twitter.com Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#7

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads , twitter.com Report

20points
POST
Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have fix my broken relationship with my father. He may have a few flaws, yet he always there for me when I needed

2
2points
reply
#8

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#9

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

19points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

19points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love that the cop helped him. And I love even more that the boy felt he could approach cops for help.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#11

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

18points
POST
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's some good dog energy

3
3points
reply
#12

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

18points
POST
#13

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#14

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

18points
POST
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would it kill people to be this nice, nice one bro

4
4points
reply
#15

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

18points
POST
Kliskabojumba
Kliskabojumba
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Toyota being real nice. In both cars and humanism.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#16

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

18points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you have to be a special kind of äss to call the department on a kid

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

18points
POST
cici
cici
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

now give him one with a raichu when you go to college

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#18

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads , twitter.com Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#19

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

17points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, to have siblings like this.... my brother: SHE DID I SAW HER DOES THIS MEAN I HAVE EXTRA TIME ON THE COMPUTER IS SHE GROUNDED MUUUUM

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#20

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

17points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

16points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do not like the man at all, but respect where it is due, he did good here.

9
9points
reply
#22

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads , twitter.com Report

16points
POST
#23

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads , twitter.com Report

16points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dang that's a cool idea

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

16points
POST
#25

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

14points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would you arrest someone for feeding homeless people?

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

14points
POST
ShriSha Kamboj
ShriSha Kamboj
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i love this initiative but i also know that some entitled people will misuse this

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

14points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ayyyyyy 😊🥳🎉🎉🎉

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#28

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

14points
POST
mYst17
mYst17
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sharing is caring, you go grandpa! Hahah

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

14points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

14points
POST
Tiramisu
Tiramisu
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There’s a LOT that is wrong and uncertain in Pakistan right now. But this… this gives me pride and hope for our future. Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

14points
POST
#32

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

14points
POST
#33

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

13points
POST
I’ve Seen Things
I’ve Seen Things
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does this sound so ominous 🤣

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads , twitter.com Report

12points
POST
#35

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

12points
POST
#36

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads , twitter.com Report

12points
POST
#37

Funny-Wholesome-Bros-Memes

HelpingChads Report

10points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The only good Florida Man on Bored Panda 🫡

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!