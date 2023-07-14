Michael Kimmel, a sociologist and the author of several books on male identity, including Guyland, Healing from Hate, and Manhood in America, thinks there's really a lot of evidence that many men are suffering.

And many other experts in the field agree, pointing out that men are dropping out of the workforce in greater numbers, their addiction rates are climbing, and they're four times more likely to commit suicide than women.

We, as a society, can't ignore these problems. These are people's lives we're talking about. And it's in everyone's best interest too, because when men can be themselves and be happy, we all benefit from it. To show you just how contagious their smiles and kind actions can be, let's take a look at the Twitter account 'Bros Helping Bros.'