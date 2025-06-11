ADVERTISEMENT

The internet’s more than just amazingly cute cat memes, long-winded recipes, and breaking news stories. There’s a lot of bizarreness and randomness out there, too. The type of stuff that, when you see it, you desperately want to learn more about what the everloving flip is actually going on.

The popular ‘Screenshots With or Without Context’ Facebook page posts some of the funniest, most puzzling, and weirdest pics and memes, and they’re as amusing as they are confusing. We’ve collected some of the best and freshest ones to brighten up your day, Pandas. Keep scrolling for a big dose of hilarity and chaotic energy.

#1

Venn diagram humor showing overlap between incel and Excel as incorrectly assuming something is a date.

sstooc Report

    #2

    Tweet about being pulled over with a vape in the cup holder, sparking a funny interaction, shared to make people go hmmm.

    97Vercetti Report

    #3

    Screenshot of a social media post about Call of Duty removing a streamer’s skin, sparking hmmm reactions and shares.

    sstooc Report

    erkmut avatar
    ManBlob
    ManBlob
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean we could use some medieval techniques nowadays for some peole

    It’s not an overstatement that you barely have any time to get your audience’s eyes on your content online due to their short attention spans. It’s a challenge for everyone, including digital creators, who need to find a way to connect with their audience before they scroll down.

    As Time magazine reports, people’s attention spans have been decreasing drastically in recent years. There’s a so-called inattention pandemic, according to Adam Brown, the co-director of the Center for Attention, Learning, and Memory at St. Bonaventure University in New York.

    #4

    Tweet showing a creative visual of the alphabet from above, shared as part of curious things that make people go hmmm.

    90nerisgone Report

    frank-clarijs avatar
    Frank
    Frank
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that's out of the box thinking. or better, out of the plane.

    #5

    Close-up of a foot next to a cat's paw showing strange bumps that make people go hmmm and share the image.

    sstooc , bosscrayon Report

    cara_6 avatar
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, the foot on the left is definitely cuter than the one with piezogenic papules!

    #6

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post highlighting irony that one man has nuclear codes and another personal data.

    sstooc Report

    One of the main reasons why your attention span is suffering comes down to screen and internet use. Essentially, our brains crave novelty, social connection, and excitement. This is why notifications on your screens give you a dopamine boost.

    Gloria Mark, a professor of informatics at the University of California, Irvine, explained to Time that the internet was designed to capitalize on how humans think. “It’s not just the fact that there’s algorithms catching our attention. We have this sense that we have to respond, we have to check.”
    #7

    Colorful demon head illustration under a rainbow-colored text design, from a collection of images that made people go hmmm.

    brndxix Report

    cara_6 avatar
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t have words to describe what I think of Laurence Fox. Not ones that BP wouldn’t censor the heck out of anyway.

    #8

    Screenshot of a humorous recipe review exchange that made people go 'hmmm' and share their reactions online.

    sstooc Report

    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh god not another ‘I didn’t follow the recipe at all and it turned out horrid so imma give you 2 stars for your recipe which I didn’t even use’ review.

    #9

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a laughing emoji reaction with 37 likes, highlighting moments that made people go hmmm.

    TechnicallyRon Report

    The issue is that the more you get distracted, shift your attention, and switch tasks—for instance, to check your phone—the more your brain wants to “wander and look for that new thing,” says Brown. In short, being distracted eventually becomes a habit.

    Based on Mark’s research, now, the average time before a person’s focus shifts from using an electronic device to something new is just 47 seconds. This number used to be around 2.5 minutes a couple of decades ago.
    #10

    Note with handwritten how could you on Ben 10 paper found on granite surface, a moment that made people go hmmm and share.

    chromeheartluvr Report

    #11

    Text message exchange showing a confusing conversation that made people go hmmm and want to share it.

    sstooc Report

    #12

    Large orange cat staring at a cheesy baked pasta dish on a table, a curious moment that made people go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    However, despite the drop in your attention span, it’s unlikely that this is permanent. A lot depends on how interesting you find a piece of content and what your lifestyle is like.

    If all you do is consume a lot of short-form content (TikTok clips, Instagram reels, memes in your social media feed), you could try consuming more long-form content.

    Intentionally give your undivided attention to a book, movie, essay, or article, and build your habit of focusing.

    #13

    Tweet text about joking on old people in war with mention of laser beams, part of viral posts that made people go hmmm.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    ws_2 avatar
    nut nibbler
    nut nibbler
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When there are people the same age as the poster also fighting in wars.

    #14

    A LinkedIn post humorously describing an unexpected interview with a starving dog, prompting people to go hmm.

    sstooc Report

    #15

    Text message from a dad showing a toy whale and commenting on its smoky eye, a moment that made people go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    Something else that you can do is physically keep your screens and devices in places that are hard(er) to reach.

    For example, everyone can take their phone and put it in a different room or in their bag so that they’re not enticed to keep checking it or reacting to non-stop notifications. (Switching on your phone’s Do Not Disturb mode is also wonderful for your peace of mind.)
    #16

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet showing a confusing conversation about social apps that made people go hmmm.

    sahana_srini Report

    #17

    Quiz question about comfort with a career having variable income, with an unexpected correct answer shown.

    sstooc Report

    #18

    Cartoon of a figure sitting in a corner with text about stomach pain and someone saying you shouldn't have eaten that, funny post.

    sstooc Report

    staceychadwell avatar
    Spacey Stacey
    Spacey Stacey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't have to share all your business with everybody all the time. TMI Shhhhhhhhhhhhhshhh 🤫

    Whether or not these pics will tickle your funny bone depends entirely on your sense of humor and interests. Random memes and pics aren’t up everyone’s alley. Some people prefer ‘traditional’ memes that are easily relatable and have a more straightforward format and approach to comedy.

    However, other internet users are the opposite and embrace the chaos, irony, and lack of context because, for them, it’s a fresh way of looking at the world. And, to be fair, sometimes old meme formats get a tad stale.
    #19

    Carrots stacked like horse snacks in a supermarket produce section, making people go hmmm and share the sight.

    sstooc Report

    kds avatar
    KDS
    KDS
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am so dumb I kept looking for a sign that says “Horse snacks”

    #20

    Man and hedgehog both wearing sunglasses and beards, a funny moment that made people go hmmm and share new pics.

    sstooc Report

    #21

    Text post expressing frustration about being a social reject and Italian, shared in a collection of people seeing something that made them go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    ADVERTISEMENT

    No matter the types of memes you share online—with or without context, completely random, or focused on a specific niche—you’ve got to have an emphasis on visual clarity.

    There’s so much content shared in people’s social media feeds that much of it feels like noise. So, if you want to stand out from the crowd, then as a digital creator you’ve got to put in a bit more effort than your competitors. That extra bit of polish and self-editing goes a long way.
    #22

    Small white dog sitting at a table full of Korean BBQ dishes, a funny moment that made people go hmmm and share.

    sstooc Report

    kds avatar
    KDS
    KDS
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey at least you’ll have plenty of leftovers for you and Tony.

    #23

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment suggesting playing Tetris after trauma, shared among moments that made people go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's actually true about playing Tetris after a traumatic event. AI knew some stuff with this one.

    #24

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter exchange featuring people sharing something that made them go hmmm.

    sstooc , bottleneckloser Report

    For example, ideally speaking, you should only be sharing high-quality images with clear captions, punchy headlines, and easy-to-read fonts. The clearer your joke and message are, the easier it is for your audience to click with it on an emotional level.

    Because, let’s be real, you only have a fraction of a moment to hook someone in before they scroll on in search of something else to entertain them.
    #25

    Two men shaking hands in a formal room, an ironic meme caption adds a humorous twist, sparking curiosity and shares.

    sstooc Report

    erkmut avatar
    ManBlob
    ManBlob
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Big orange teams up with the lizard man from outer space

    #26

    Anime girl with purple hair having her face gently touched, a moment that made people go hmmm and share the image.

    sstooc Report

    #27

    A messy bedroom with a bed, gray sheets, clothes on the floor, and a large tree branch beside the bed, a hmmm moment.

    angryfermion Report

    jacgroenendaal avatar
    Whatshername
    Whatshername
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Makes total sense if you know anything about "gifted" people. To many, it's a curse.

    ‘Screenshots With or Without Context’ is nearly a decade old at the time of writing. It was initially created back in mid-July 2015.

    Over the years, it’s seen quite a lot of success, with 311k Facebook users currently following the page. The page continues to grow by leaps and bounds, and the proof is in the pudding: the last time we covered it, it had 267k followers.

    We’ve reached out to the curator of the page to learn more about the comedic project, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them.

    #28

    Screenshot of a humorous comment exchange featuring people sharing something that made them go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #29

    Screenshot of a social media post where someone asks about making edibles without weed, shared as part of times people saw something that made them go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    kds avatar
    KDS
    KDS
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was this person high on edibles when they wrote this?

    #30

    Text post about a German kid wondering why American national anthem is played often until learning it’s actually a popular song.

    sstooc Report

    What did you think of this collection of pics, screenshots, and memes, dear Pandas? Which ones did you like the most and why?

    And, be honest, which pics were so weird that you genuinely wanted to find out more context about what happened?

    Grab a snack or a drink and tell us all about it in the comments.
    #31

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously describing a co-worker as a third party trying to harvest data, fitting the go hmmm theme.

    sstooc Report

    #32

    Social media exchange with selfies and comments that made people go hmmm, capturing funny and curious moments.

    sstooc Report

    #33

    Person working at a dual monitor desk setup with a humorous prank text, part of people seeing something that made them go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #34

    Social media post questioning boys' loyalty sparks surprising comment in unexpected conversation that made people go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #35

    Screenshot of a family group chat showing a brother upset about being left out, fitting moments that made people go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #36

    Cat with heterochromia outdoors showing unique eye colors in a curious scene that made people go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #37

    Screenshot of a social media post and comment showing a confusing joke that made people go hmmm and share.

    sstooc Report

    #38

    Toddler drawing colorful scribbles by airplane window to stay quiet during flight, a clever travel hack shared by mom.

    sstooc Report

    biddy_98 avatar
    Nota Robot
    Nota Robot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mom be walking the rest of the way. Just lemme open the door real quick - no need to stop, mr. Driver...

    #39

    Man with an unusual fade haircut at the back of his head, an example of people seeing something that made them go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #40

    Game packaging highlights basic reading skill requirement, prompting gamers to notice unusual warning in language versions.

    sstooc Report

    #41

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing how streamers say mods like medieval lords say guards, sparking curious reactions.

    sstooc Report

    #42

    Text message conversation showing a confusing exchange that made people go hmmm and want to share it.

    sstooc Report

    #43

    Basketball player meme with a confusing statistic about not seeing a father since 1996, sparking curiosity.

    sstooc Report

    #44

    Screenshot from a video game showing a player hogtying and setting another character on fire, sparking curiosity.

    sstooc Report

    #45

    Screenshot of a funny message exchange where someone reacts with NOOOOO after complimenting a girl SEO keyword hmmm moments.

    sstooc Report

    #46

    Close-up of blue skincare gel and toothpaste with microbeads, highlighting an unusual environmental fact that made people go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #47

    Wolf in sheep's clothing holding a sheep mask, illustrating something that made people go hmmm and share new pics.

    sstooc Report

    #48

    Man looking up with a confused expression, fitting the theme of people seeing something that made them go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    reonnicholls avatar
    Neon_Pickles
    Neon_Pickles
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FŬCK JK ROWLING. 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️

    #49

    Cartoon of President Trump and Elon Musk with text about their relationship ending, shared in a post that made people go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #50

    App review humor about bitcoin mining and giving five stars to an app compared to a wife, sparking people to go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #51

    Screenshot of a confusing online conversation about a refrigerator listing that made people go hmm.

    sstooc Report

    #52

    Screenshot of a humorous online post about ordering food at Burger King with a playful pickup line, sparking curiosity.

    sstooc Report

    #53

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing a woman’s face after NPC surgery, sparking hmmm moments.

    klara_sjo Report

    #54

    Drawing of a person holding a sketch of a heart trapped in a cage, part of relatable photos that make people go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #55

    Reddit post from r/stupidquestions showing a user asking a thought-provoking question that makes people go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am brown, maybe thats why I am so tired all the time! /s

    #56

    Side-by-side images showing contrasting wallpapers, highlighting moments that made people go hmmm to share online.

    sstooc Report

    #57

    Screenshot of a payment schedule showing full $1.50 paid off in four installments for a Costco hotdog, surprising find.

    sstooc Report

    #58

    Young man in a black shirt with a speech bubble about period cramps, a curious image from people who saw something that made them go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #59

    Hand holding keys in front of a large house, illustrating a moment that made people go hmmm and share online.

    sstooc Report

    #60

    A vintage-style portrait of a woman taking a selfie, illustrating people saw something that made them go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #61

    Green construction site fence with a gap partially revealing the area behind, sparking curiosity and making viewers go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #62

    Screenshot of a detailed text explaining a strategy to overwhelm IRS with confusing trade documents, making viewers go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #63

    Text message conversation with humorous lines about floating and breakfast, a quirky example from people who saw something that made them go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #64

    Screenshot of a dictionary-style entry showing smiley symbol synonyms and antonyms, prompting viewers to go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #65

    Bus in Hawaii with a button drivers can press when another vehicle lets them merge, a curious sight shared online.

    sstooc Report

    #66

    Woman sitting in chair with text overlay about conflicting statements, a curious moment that made people go hmm.

    sstooc Report

    #67

    Screenshot of a tweet highlighting a thought that made people go hmmm about public sewage and free market think tanks.

    sstooc Report

    #68

    Tweet from user Juliet expressing a wish for a Breaking Bad sequel with repeating events, sparking people to go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    uhrensohn79 avatar
    Ahnjunwan
    Ahnjunwan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think i could not stand another single episode with to much skyler. Was top acting btw, hated her in every single scene

    #69

    Gaming chat showing playful banter about skill based matchmaking, a moment that made people go hmmm and share.

    sstooc Report

    #70

    Takeout container with baked beans, mashed potatoes, melted cheese, and shredded meat, a sight that made people go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    ovanrem avatar
    elmortero
    elmortero
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a non-Brit I say: Nah, I'm good, don't want to understand. Rather not have to eat in the dark

    #71

    Screenshot of a Twitter poll asking the meaning of bimonthly with results split evenly, featured in unusual pics collection.

    sstooc Report

    #72

    Receipt showing a funny restaurant tab with the phrase Mario Lookin MF, part of curious and shareable moments.

    sstooc Report

    #73

    Poster on brick wall advertising a Breaking Bad roleplay club with meeting times, shared in a people saw something that made them go hmmm post.

    sstooc Report

    #74

    Screenshot of a Scrabble app post with a humorous PSA making people go hmmm and share the moment.

    sstooc Report

    #75

    Funny Twitter post about contact lens mishap and a child's humorous comment, perfect for times people saw something that made them go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #76

    Unidentified small object on a wooden table, one of many curious finds that made people go hmmm and share online.

    sstooc Report

    #77

    Realistic lion and rose tattoo with crown on forearm, featured in 138 times people saw something that made them go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #78

    Text message exchange showing a humorous reply calling someone a category 5 hurricane, making people go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #79

    Image showing a lion with a human hairstyle, illustrating a humorous post from a collection of people sharing things that made them go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #80

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a funny work group chat moment that made people go hmmm and relate.

    sstooc Report

    #81

    Young man in hoodie with text about being single sharing a moment that made people go hmm in new pics.

    sstooc Report

    #82

    Man in work uniform sitting on a chair with a small pizza, capturing a moment that made people go hmmm and share it.

    sstooc Report

    #83

    Hand with contrasting shaved and unshaved areas showing unusual hair pattern, a curious sight that makes people go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    #84

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing family opinions on art, part of 138 times people saw something and had to share it collection.

    sstooc Report

    #85

    Side-by-side images of Peter Dinklage in Game of Thrones showing noticeable evolution in appearance.

    sstooc Report

    #86

    Close-up of a Pokémon Prismatic trading card pack featuring a sparkling Eevee, shared in a viral hmmm moment.

    sstooc Report

    #87

    Twitter conversation showing a thought-provoking exchange that made people go hmmm and sparked sharing online.

    sstooc Report

    #88

    Meme comparing internet slang and trends from 2014 versus recent years that made people go hmmm.

    sstooc Report

    gavinjohnson_1 avatar
    Gavin Johnson
    Gavin Johnson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Previous generations NORWICH, GSOH, SWALK, BELFAST, LOWESTOFT. Look ‘em up, those forces types put some filthy acronyms into circulation. If you feel compelled to criticise the current generation then feel free to look at your own before you start!

    #89

    Illustration of a bird trapped behind cage bars paired with a tweet about peanut butter preferences in a long marriage.

    sstooc Report

    darci101 avatar
    deejak
    deejak
    Community Member