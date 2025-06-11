138 Times People Saw Something That Made Them Go ‘Hmmm’ And Just Had To Share It (New Pics)
The internet’s more than just amazingly cute cat memes, long-winded recipes, and breaking news stories. There’s a lot of bizarreness and randomness out there, too. The type of stuff that, when you see it, you desperately want to learn more about what the everloving flip is actually going on.
The popular ‘Screenshots With or Without Context’ Facebook page posts some of the funniest, most puzzling, and weirdest pics and memes, and they’re as amusing as they are confusing. We’ve collected some of the best and freshest ones to brighten up your day, Pandas. Keep scrolling for a big dose of hilarity and chaotic energy.
It’s not an overstatement that you barely have any time to get your audience’s eyes on your content online due to their short attention spans. It’s a challenge for everyone, including digital creators, who need to find a way to connect with their audience before they scroll down.
As Time magazine reports, people’s attention spans have been decreasing drastically in recent years. There’s a so-called inattention pandemic, according to Adam Brown, the co-director of the Center for Attention, Learning, and Memory at St. Bonaventure University in New York.
Well, the foot on the left is definitely cuter than the one with piezogenic papules!
One of the main reasons why your attention span is suffering comes down to screen and internet use. Essentially, our brains crave novelty, social connection, and excitement. This is why notifications on your screens give you a dopamine boost.
Gloria Mark, a professor of informatics at the University of California, Irvine, explained to Time that the internet was designed to capitalize on how humans think. “It’s not just the fact that there’s algorithms catching our attention. We have this sense that we have to respond, we have to check.”
I don’t have words to describe what I think of Laurence Fox. Not ones that BP wouldn’t censor the heck out of anyway.
The issue is that the more you get distracted, shift your attention, and switch tasks—for instance, to check your phone—the more your brain wants to “wander and look for that new thing,” says Brown. In short, being distracted eventually becomes a habit.
Based on Mark’s research, now, the average time before a person’s focus shifts from using an electronic device to something new is just 47 seconds. This number used to be around 2.5 minutes a couple of decades ago.
However, despite the drop in your attention span, it’s unlikely that this is permanent. A lot depends on how interesting you find a piece of content and what your lifestyle is like.
If all you do is consume a lot of short-form content (TikTok clips, Instagram reels, memes in your social media feed), you could try consuming more long-form content.
Intentionally give your undivided attention to a book, movie, essay, or article, and build your habit of focusing.
When there are people the same age as the poster also fighting in wars.
Something else that you can do is physically keep your screens and devices in places that are hard(er) to reach.
For example, everyone can take their phone and put it in a different room or in their bag so that they’re not enticed to keep checking it or reacting to non-stop notifications. (Switching on your phone’s Do Not Disturb mode is also wonderful for your peace of mind.)
You don't have to share all your business with everybody all the time. TMI Shhhhhhhhhhhhhshhh 🤫
Whether or not these pics will tickle your funny bone depends entirely on your sense of humor and interests. Random memes and pics aren’t up everyone’s alley. Some people prefer ‘traditional’ memes that are easily relatable and have a more straightforward format and approach to comedy.
However, other internet users are the opposite and embrace the chaos, irony, and lack of context because, for them, it’s a fresh way of looking at the world. And, to be fair, sometimes old meme formats get a tad stale.
And the first red flag in that post is referring to women as females….
No matter the types of memes you share online—with or without context, completely random, or focused on a specific niche—you’ve got to have an emphasis on visual clarity.
There’s so much content shared in people’s social media feeds that much of it feels like noise. So, if you want to stand out from the crowd, then as a digital creator you’ve got to put in a bit more effort than your competitors. That extra bit of polish and self-editing goes a long way.
For example, ideally speaking, you should only be sharing high-quality images with clear captions, punchy headlines, and easy-to-read fonts. The clearer your joke and message are, the easier it is for your audience to click with it on an emotional level.
Because, let’s be real, you only have a fraction of a moment to hook someone in before they scroll on in search of something else to entertain them.
Makes total sense if you know anything about "gifted" people. To many, it's a curse.
‘Screenshots With or Without Context’ is nearly a decade old at the time of writing. It was initially created back in mid-July 2015.
Over the years, it’s seen quite a lot of success, with 311k Facebook users currently following the page. The page continues to grow by leaps and bounds, and the proof is in the pudding: the last time we covered it, it had 267k followers.
We’ve reached out to the curator of the page to learn more about the comedic project, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them.
What did you think of this collection of pics, screenshots, and memes, dear Pandas? Which ones did you like the most and why?
And, be honest, which pics were so weird that you genuinely wanted to find out more context about what happened?
Grab a snack or a drink and tell us all about it in the comments.
Mom be walking the rest of the way. Just lemme open the door real quick - no need to stop, mr. Driver...
How far are they going with this club? Asking for a friend.
Previous generations NORWICH, GSOH, SWALK, BELFAST, LOWESTOFT. Look ‘em up, those forces types put some filthy acronyms into circulation. If you feel compelled to criticise the current generation then feel free to look at your own before you start!