We can’t imagine Christmas without Santa Claus, snow, candy canes, stockings, delicious food, and… ugly sweaters! No holiday season feels complete without everyone dressing up in their gaudiest and most garish Xmas garb. 

Our team here at Bored Panda has traveled across the digital jungles of the World Wide Web to bring you some fabulous inspiration that’ll make you y(e)arn for a wardrobe upgrade. Scroll down to check out the most powerful Christmas sweaters you’ve ever seen. They’re so tacky that they loop back around and become incredibly cool again.

#1

I Ordered A Custom Ugly Christmas Sweater

I Ordered A Custom Ugly Christmas Sweater

jbenz Report

#2

Check Out Today's Christmas Sweater

Check Out Today's Christmas Sweater

AKBrews Report

#3

I Made This For My Work's Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest. It Was Rushed, But Everyone Seemed To Like It

I Made This For My Work's Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest. It Was Rushed, But Everyone Seemed To Like It

Apevian Report

You’ll probably agree that ugly Christmas sweaters aren’t really all that ugly. They’re funky. They’re a bit bizarre. But they evoke a deep sense of coziness, warmth, and comedy, too. Yes, they’re slightly odd, but that’s kind of the point. 

These sweaters make you embrace the holiday and force you to relax because you’re dressing ‘down’ rather than ‘up.’ You’re not worrying about how you look because everyone around you has committed to the heartwarming silliness. And considering how stressed many people are around the holidays, every reminder to slow down and relax is worth its weight in gold.
#4

My Parents Combined Ugly Sweater Outfits

My Parents Combined Ugly Sweater Outfits

TrollinPeeps Report

#5

My Friend Just Won $100 At His Job's Ugly Sweater Contest

My Friend Just Won $100 At His Job's Ugly Sweater Contest

nsk09003 Report

#6

I Made This For My Ugly Sweater Party

I Made This For My Ugly Sweater Party

m4rceline Report

These sweaters are meant to be cliched and cheesy. The more questionable the design, color, and material choice, the more attention your garb will get

And if your clothes have actual blinking lights or jingling bells on them, then hats off to you—you’ve taken things to a whole other level and know exactly what you’re doing. 
#7

Happy Holidays

Happy Holidays

MAURY Report

#8

I Have Found The Perfect "Ugly Christmas Sweater" For Me

I Have Found The Perfect "Ugly Christmas Sweater" For Me

StabandDab Report

#9

Christmas Party In School Today

Christmas Party In School Today

CatDaddy27 Report

However, ugly Christmas sweaters weren’t always such a big part of pop culture and our holiday social fabric. There were quite a few ups and downs. CNN reports that they first began making an appearance in the 1950s in the United States, as the commercialization of the holiday began growing. Back then, they were known as ‘Jingle Bell Sweaters’... but they were far more tame.
#10

A 3D-Printed Part Of My Ugly Sweater

A 3D-Printed Part Of My Ugly Sweater

jah-ray Report

#11

My Boyfriend With His Ugly Christmas Sweater And A Llama I Made For Him

My Boyfriend With His Ugly Christmas Sweater And A Llama I Made For Him

slothsarethebest Report

#12

Mom Asked Brother To Make An Ugly Sweater For A Work Contest. Brother Delivered

Mom Asked Brother To Make An Ugly Sweater For A Work Contest. Brother Delivered

Ligerq4 Report

It took a few decades for these sweaters to go mainstream. By the 1980s, the influence of the television and movie industry on the holiday fashion trends was undeniable. Films like ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ made people embrace weird Christmas sweaters at home, as well as at the office.
#13

I Couldn't Resist To Post My Find. Best Christmas Sweater

I Couldn't Resist To Post My Find. Best Christmas Sweater

Dazzi13 Report

#14

Now Is The Time To Find Those Ugly Sweaters. I Found This Gem At My Local Goodwill

Now Is The Time To Find Those Ugly Sweaters. I Found This Gem At My Local Goodwill

philthyphanatic Report

#15

Best Christmas Sweater

Best Christmas Sweater

BeeDragon Report

However, in the 1990s, the ugly Christmas sweater tradition faded a little bit. The unfashionable clothing choice became, well, actually unfashionable. It wasn’t until the early 2000s that the trend reemerged—reinvigorated with eggnog and Xmas cheer—both in real life and on the silver screen, like in the 2001 flick ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary.’ 
#16

The Ugly Sweater I Made For My Job's Contest

The Ugly Sweater I Made For My Job's Contest

Miroku2235 Report

tompacza avatar
tom
tom
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's actually pretty clever. Dedication to the cause

#17

They Said That Everyone Will Come With Ugly Sweaters

They Said That Everyone Will Come With Ugly Sweaters

vallinn Report

officialjob-p-d avatar
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is just a remake of the original pic with celebs :https://ew.com/celebrity/2018/12/22/hugh-jackman-jake-gyllenhaal-ryan-reynolds-ugly-sweater-prank/

#18

We're At An Ugly Christmas Sweater Party And The Audacity Of My Sister Is Sickening. She Better Not Win

We're At An Ugly Christmas Sweater Party And The Audacity Of My Sister Is Sickening. She Better Not Win

Kenzi_Joy Report

Brian Miller, one of the authors of the ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Book,’ believes that the spread of this phenomenon is remarkable. “It’s hard to say what triggered the change in perspective, but I think that the moment someone wore the garment in a humorous way, people started seeing the comic side of it, and thinking ‘this thing at the back of the closet could be fun, instead of something awful that nobody wants,’” he told CNN.
#19

I Lost A Bet, So I Will Have To Wear This Bad Boy From Christmas Eve To New Year's Eve

I Lost A Bet, So I Will Have To Wear This Bad Boy From Christmas Eve To New Year's Eve

SabaTheSaber Report

#20

I Just Got A New Job. They Said To Wear "Christmas Clothes" The Other Day. They All Came In Dressed Up, But Apparently, I Misunderstood It

I Just Got A New Job. They Said To Wear "Christmas Clothes" The Other Day. They All Came In Dressed Up, But Apparently, I Misunderstood It

lali002 Report

#21

I Ordered This 6 Weeks Ago So I Could Wear It For Christmas. It Just Came Today And I Think It's Mocking Me

I Ordered This 6 Weeks Ago So I Could Wear It For Christmas. It Just Came Today And I Think It's Mocking Me

TacoBellSauceAnswers Report

According to Miller, ugly Christmas sweaters eventually became a new holiday tradition and were considered akin to something like mistletoe—ubiquitous, a holiday staple.

Eventually, these holiday-themed pullovers began popping up in retail stores and vintage outlets alike. Businesses saw an opportunity to capitalize on the trend.
#22

Merry Christmas Everyone

Merry Christmas Everyone

Catnip_Picard Report

#23

I Made My Niece An "Ugly" Christmas Sweater

I Made My Niece An "Ugly" Christmas Sweater

Queen_Zombae8 Report

#24

Finally I Found A Sweater To Fit My Nana

Finally I Found A Sweater To Fit My Nana

ollymurs Report

The phenomenon became so big that even fancy brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Givenchy threw their hats into the ring. You’d see celebrities embracing the cringe-worthy knitwear, too, from legendary singer-songwriter Taylor Swift to comedy guru Jimmy Fallon. The latter actually ran a segment named ‘12 Days of Christmas Sweaters.’ It’s still alive and kicking at the time of writing!
#25

Ugly Christmas Sweater

Ugly Christmas Sweater

ogofbrew Report

#26

We Had An Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest, And This Was My Homemade One

We Had An Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest, And This Was My Homemade One

blessedmom07 Report

#27

I Think It's Safe To Say My Stepdad Won The Sweater Contest

I Think It's Safe To Say My Stepdad Won The Sweater Contest

Dr_Freshly_Snipes Report

We would absolutely love to hear which of these ugly Christmas sweaters you enjoyed the most, dear Pandas. Which ones caught your eye and why? What kind of bizarre Xmas-themed clothes do you have at home? Do you wear them to your workplace around the holidays? Let us know in the comments!

Meanwhile, for some more fabulous fashion inspo that would confuse even Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, take a peek at Bored Panda’s previous articles from seasons past.

#28

I Just Got This Sweater Today. How Do I Look?

I Just Got This Sweater Today. How Do I Look?

ttguitar1967 Report

#29

My Husband Made This For His Ugly Christmas Sweater Day At Work. That's An iPad Playing The Fireplace From Netflix In His Sweater

My Husband Made This For His Ugly Christmas Sweater Day At Work. That's An iPad Playing The Fireplace From Netflix In His Sweater

misterhotpink Report

#30

I Found This Christmas Sweater Just In Time For The Holidays

I Found This Christmas Sweater Just In Time For The Holidays

Jay_Aggie Report

#31

It's That Time Of The Year Again. Here's The 2022 Ugly Christmas Sweater. Featuring Machine-Knit Sleeves This Year

It's That Time Of The Year Again. Here's The 2022 Ugly Christmas Sweater. Featuring Machine-Knit Sleeves This Year

Aesuan Report

#32

This Christmas Sweater I Saw Today

This Christmas Sweater I Saw Today

Screamformereddit Report

#33

My In-Laws Know How To Party In Ugly Sweaters

My In-Laws Know How To Party In Ugly Sweaters

reddit.com Report

#34

Finally, I've Found My Christmas Jumper

Finally, I've Found My Christmas Jumper

jennakatekelly Report

#35

A Friend Of Mine Likes To Go A Little Overboard On His Tacky Christmas Sweaters

A Friend Of Mine Likes To Go A Little Overboard On His Tacky Christmas Sweaters

Herpin_Around Report

#36

My Ugly Sweater This Year

My Ugly Sweater This Year

Sasquatchiii Report

#37

I Wore This To Work Today. A Couple Of Colleagues Said "Too Early". I Disagree

I Wore This To Work Today. A Couple Of Colleagues Said "Too Early". I Disagree

warmcrystalwave Report

#38

My "Ugly Sweater" For The Holidays

My "Ugly Sweater" For The Holidays

NOHELP4ME Report

#39

My Entry For The Ugly Sweater Contest At Work: "The Human Santapede"

My Entry For The Ugly Sweater Contest At Work: "The Human Santapede"

disconaldo Report

#40

I Have The Ugliest Christmas Sweater This Year

I Have The Ugliest Christmas Sweater This Year

xDanSolo Report

#41

I Just Finished Making My Ugly Christmas Sweater. I Used Dog Clothes And A Pikachu Hat. What Do You Think?

I Just Finished Making My Ugly Christmas Sweater. I Used Dog Clothes And A Pikachu Hat. What Do You Think?

ennesen50 Report

#42

This Ugly Christmas Sweater I Made For My Daughter's School Celebration

This Ugly Christmas Sweater I Made For My Daughter's School Celebration

I had a lot of fun making this and wanted to share it. We even made a matching headband with it. We used felt, ribbon, a bow, and lots of puff balls. I didn’t make the wreath and tree behind her and realized I might have a puff ball obsession.

coffeemomster Report

#43

She Wasn't Kidding When She Said No One Else Should Bother Trying To Win The Christmas Sweater Contest At Work

She Wasn't Kidding When She Said No One Else Should Bother Trying To Win The Christmas Sweater Contest At Work

Capotesan Report

#44

Heading To The Ugliest Christmas Sweater Party

Heading To The Ugliest Christmas Sweater Party

tgkhaos Report

#45

Today At Work Was The American Classic "Ugly Christmas Sweater Day'', And I Wore This Chunky Sweater. Americans Unanimously Declared Me The Ugly King

Today At Work Was The American Classic "Ugly Christmas Sweater Day'', And I Wore This Chunky Sweater. Americans Unanimously Declared Me The Ugly King

girlmeetsNG Report

#46

Ugly Sweater Time Is Here

Ugly Sweater Time Is Here

fatyoda Report

#47

Christmas Came Early. $5.99 For The Sweater And $1.00 For The Chipmunks

Christmas Came Early. $5.99 For The Sweater And $1.00 For The Chipmunks

marsicistic Report

#48

My Ugly Sweater

My Ugly Sweater

Rainydaze1406 Report

#49

My Dad And I Found This Sweater While Shopping

My Dad And I Found This Sweater While Shopping

AbigailRoseHayward Report

#50

And Grumpiest Sweater Award Goes To

And Grumpiest Sweater Award Goes To

Dinokitty16 Report

#51

This Thing Is A Work Of Art. Everywhere I Go, People Are Mesmerized. Jesus, Mary, Santa, Joseph, A Donkey, The Flag. A Rock? A Whale? The Moon Landing? All Of The Above?

This Thing Is A Work Of Art. Everywhere I Go, People Are Mesmerized. Jesus, Mary, Santa, Joseph, A Donkey, The Flag. A Rock? A Whale? The Moon Landing? All Of The Above?

kkdumez Report

#52

I Wore This To My Fiancee's Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, For Her New Job. She Was Not As Thrilled As I Was

I Wore This To My Fiancee's Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, For Her New Job. She Was Not As Thrilled As I Was

ckabella Report

#53

Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

SwedenMartin Report

#54

Mom Sent Me This Photo Of My Stepfather's Entry Into An Ugly Sweater Competition

Mom Sent Me This Photo Of My Stepfather's Entry Into An Ugly Sweater Competition

dbrank Report

#55

We're Having An Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest At Work. I Found This Gem For $6 At The Texas Thrift. I Really Hope I Win

We're Having An Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest At Work. I Found This Gem For $6 At The Texas Thrift. I Really Hope I Win

bigbekka Report

#56

Stranger Things Sweater I Made For An Ugly Sweater Party

Stranger Things Sweater I Made For An Ugly Sweater Party

TalkShowsonMute Report

#57

I Bet This Will Go Great At The Work Christmas Sweater Party

I Bet This Will Go Great At The Work Christmas Sweater Party

herebuddybuddycat Report

#58

Ugly Christmas Sweater Season Is Approaching

Ugly Christmas Sweater Season Is Approaching

IndigoRuby Report

#59

It's Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

It's Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

IronLotus00 Report

#60

I Hate Christmas, But My Family Said That I Need To Buy An Ugly Christmas Sweater, So I Got This One

I Hate Christmas, But My Family Said That I Need To Buy An Ugly Christmas Sweater, So I Got This One

ZondamindZurkive Report

