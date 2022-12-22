129 Ugly Christmas Sweater Ideas That You May Need This Holiday Season
Ho ho ho! It's that time of year again: the time for ugly Christmas sweaters. If you're a regular on Bored Panda, you probably know the ones I'm talking about. Here's a piece we did on them in 2021 and here's an older one where some of you submitted your own designs, too.
But if you need an introduction, just think of the one your grandma gave you that's covered in reindeer and snowflakes and has little bells that jingle when you move. The one you swore you would never, ever wear, but somehow end up sporting at your office holiday party because "it's tradition".
I don't blame you. Those things can be pretty darn cute. Sure, they may be tacky and over-the-top, but that's kind of the point. They're a way to embrace the holiday cheer and let your hair down. Relax. Have some fun. Because ultimately, that's what this season is all about, right?
When There's "An Ugly Christmas Sweater -Day" At The Office... Go Big Or Go Home
Amazing Novelty Christmas Sweater
I Ordered A Custom Ugly Christmas Sweater
Friend's Christmas Sweater
Made My Own Holiday Sweater For My Company Party
My Friend's Brother Designed His Own Christmas Sweater This Year
Found The Perfect Ugly Christmas Sweaters For Me And My Boo At The Local Goodwill The Holiday Season Can Now Officially Begin
I Made My Pregnant Wife A Snow Globe Sweater For Her Company Christmas Party
My Dad Got My Fiance This Christmas Sweater
I'm Ready For Christmas. Goodwill Coming In Clutch With The Silly Sweaters
Best Ugly Sweater For Couples
Any GOT Fans Here? I Decided To Try Something Different For My Ugly Sweater This Year
My Friend Wore This To An Ugly Sweater Party
Carrie Won Our Staff's "Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest". Congratulations! We Applaud Your Creativity. Fireplace And Mantel On The Front And Christmas Tree On The Back
Won 1st Prize Today At The Office, "Ugly Sweater" Contest, Very Proud To Take This Award. Gracias
Christmas Sweater For The Win
My Sister Made A Sweater Of A Reindeer Puking Christmas
My Girlfriend And I Got Matching Christmas Sweaters, I Don’t Normally Do Matching Outfits But Made An Exception This Year
Ugly Christmas Sweater: Level Star Wars
I'm so itchy from looking at this that my skin is getting blotchy!😖
Christmas Sweater Time. This One Isn't Ugly
The Best Ugly Christmas Sweater I Have Ever Seen
Y’all Liked My Chest Nuts Sweater Last Year. So Here’s This Year’s Mistle Toe
I made this for a friend’s ugly Christmas sweater party last night. Literally glued nuts to my chest… It was worth the first-place prize of a Taco Bell gift card.
Apparently, I Said I Wanted An Ugly Christmas Sweater And I Completely Forgot That I Said It. But My Sister Remembered, And She Got Me One, And I Have To Smile
Christmas Sweaters Are Really Common Nowadays, But This One Is Just Amazing
Just Two Crazy Cat Ladies Getting Festive
Ugly Christmas Sweater: Home Alone
Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest You Say? I Crocheted The Entire Thing With No Idea How You're Actually Supposed To Make A Sweater. I Won
The longer you look at it, the more you see and the better/worse it gets!