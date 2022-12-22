Ho ho ho! It's that time of year again: the time for ugly Christmas sweaters. If you're a regular on Bored Panda, you probably know the ones I'm talking about. Here's a piece we did on them in 2021 and here's an older one where some of you submitted your own designs, too.

But if you need an introduction, just think of the one your grandma gave you that's covered in reindeer and snowflakes and has little bells that jingle when you move. The one you swore you would never, ever wear, but somehow end up sporting at your office holiday party because "it's tradition".

I don't blame you. Those things can be pretty darn cute. Sure, they may be tacky and over-the-top, but that's kind of the point. They're a way to embrace the holiday cheer and let your hair down. Relax. Have some fun. Because ultimately, that's what this season is all about, right?

#1

When There's "An Ugly Christmas Sweater -Day" At The Office... Go Big Or Go Home

MissBellevue Report

Tamra
I like her commitment.

#2

Amazing Novelty Christmas Sweater

Imalwaysgrump Report

#3

I Ordered A Custom Ugly Christmas Sweater

jbenz Report

#4

Friend's Christmas Sweater

mdr28 Report

Laura Jackson
Not ugly, just pure fabulousness!🤩😻🎄🤩🎄😻🤩

#5

Made My Own Holiday Sweater For My Company Party

thinkdeep Report

#6

My Friend's Brother Designed His Own Christmas Sweater This Year

austin49 Report

Sarah Elizabeth
I am making 90 US dollars an hour working from home. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning 16,000 US dollars a month by working on a laptop, that was truly astounding for me, she prescribed for me to attempt it simply. Everybody must try this job now by just using this website.. www.Payathome7.com

#7

Found The Perfect Ugly Christmas Sweaters For Me And My Boo At The Local Goodwill The Holiday Season Can Now Officially Begin

alicia.magic.boogie Report

#8

I Made My Pregnant Wife A Snow Globe Sweater For Her Company Christmas Party

thebilldozer_69 Report

#9

My Dad Got My Fiance This Christmas Sweater

Muffinman1111112 Report

Tamra
Does "baby" Jesus have a full beard and mustache and a single tooth? Am I seeing that right? 😂

#10

I'm Ready For Christmas. Goodwill Coming In Clutch With The Silly Sweaters

litzilitzo Report

#11

Best Ugly Sweater For Couples

chandlerriggs Report

#12

Any GOT Fans Here? I Decided To Try Something Different For My Ugly Sweater This Year

jen_wexxx Report

Poeha
I only know about that because of that guy saying this about Meghan.

#13

My Friend Wore This To An Ugly Sweater Party

hedgehog15 Report

#14

Carrie Won Our Staff's "Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest". Congratulations! We Applaud Your Creativity. Fireplace And Mantel On The Front And Christmas Tree On The Back

monarch.gardens Report

Jason
The background is so busy it's hard to appreciate

#15

Won 1st Prize Today At The Office, "Ugly Sweater" Contest, Very Proud To Take This Award. Gracias

joaquinsototazzy Report

#16

Christmas Sweater For The Win

dannyoflaherty Report

#17

My Sister Made A Sweater Of A Reindeer Puking Christmas

pruittmckean Report

Tamra
When reindeer have hangovers.

#18

My Girlfriend And I Got Matching Christmas Sweaters, I Don’t Normally Do Matching Outfits But Made An Exception This Year

darthphallic Report

#19

Ugly Christmas Sweater: Level Star Wars

nekocase Report

Laura Jackson
I'm so itchy from looking at this that my skin is getting blotchy!😖

#20

Christmas Sweater Time. This One Isn't Ugly

cynd.dy Report

#21

The Best Ugly Christmas Sweater I Have Ever Seen

99LivesGaming Report

#22

Y’all Liked My Chest Nuts Sweater Last Year. So Here’s This Year’s Mistle Toe

I made this for a friend’s ugly Christmas sweater party last night. Literally glued nuts to my chest… It was worth the first-place prize of a Taco Bell gift card.

mrspetie , mrspetie Report

#23

Apparently, I Said I Wanted An Ugly Christmas Sweater And I Completely Forgot That I Said It. But My Sister Remembered, And She Got Me One, And I Have To Smile

DoYuNoDaWae6321 Report

#24

Christmas Sweaters Are Really Common Nowadays, But This One Is Just Amazing

wafflespete Report

Laura Jackson
Electric sex gleaming in the... Chest hair?!?

#25

Just Two Crazy Cat Ladies Getting Festive

missangiesplace Report

#26

Ugly Christmas Sweater: Home Alone

MyPinkElephants Report

Laura Jackson
Eyes! Where are his eyes?!?!?🚫👀😱

#27

Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest You Say? I Crocheted The Entire Thing With No Idea How You're Actually Supposed To Make A Sweater. I Won

The longer you look at it, the more you see and the better/worse it gets!

FoxInKneeSocks Report

Jason
This seems like it would actually take a long time to make

#28

My Bonus Son Needed An “Ugly Christmas Sweater” For A Party Tonight. Fingers Crossed He Likes It (I Can’t Stop Laughing)

imuandurme Report

Batwench
Can I become OP’s bonus daughter? I like their sense of humour.

#29

My Mom's Ugly Sweater Was Fantastic

MusicIsMyForte Report

Tamra
"I came in like a wrecking ball"

#30

Crafted Myself Some Christmas Puddins' For An Ugly Sweater Party. So Sparkle, Much Jingle

TVdesignimator Report

#31

Awesome Sweater From The Office's Christmas Party

MakeJcQuaid Report

#32

Found This Cute Sweater Today For Christmas

Rebeccca1020 Report

#33

It's The Season For Ugly Christmas Sweaters And I Found This One-Of-A-Kind Jingle Balls Sweater At My Favorite Store Goodwill. Handmade And Hilarious

riseandshinerevivals Report

Tamra
Jingle balls, jingle balls, jingle all the waaayyyy

#34

Perfect For Those Office Sweater Parties

plainrocktweets Report

#35

One Of My Teacher's Friends Sent Me Photos Of The Christmas Sweater She Handmade

holdontothatfeline Report

#36

“Ugly” Christmas Sweater Score

SweetC8686 Report

#37

My Ugly Christmas Sweater Arrived Today

hurtin4asquirting Report

#38

Couldn't Find An Ugly Sweater So I Made One, What Do You Guys Think?

JEH89 Report

#39

Wanted To Share The Pure Joy My Ugly Christmas Sweater Brings Me To Others This Year. Merry Christmas

jessiesgirl8011 Report

#40

The Christmas Sweater My Store Carried About Two Years Ago Before Discontinuing Due To Complaints

UWCG Report

#41

I’m Starting A New Trend. I Will Get Rid Of My Ugly Christmas Sweaters And Going With Tree Skirts

Minner227 Report

Jason
Ugly Christmas poncho?

#42

We Are Dropping This To Serve As An Inspo For Your Ugly Sweater Party

Blue Man Group Report

#43

Same Ugly Christmas Sweaters

shaggy30005 Report

#44

Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest At Work. I Hope I Win

Reikozu Report

Tamra
I bet that unicorn's farts smell like candy canes.

#45

Team Lidl

lynchthekathy Report

#46

Need A Colorful Christmas Sweater? We Got You Covered

backstagevf Report

#47

What Happens When You Have A Town Hall Meeting At Work? Well, I Don't Know About You But I Have Fun And Yes, I Made My Own Hat

travelingwithdeenlee Report

#48

My Boyfriend Asked Me To Make Him A Festive Christmas Sweater. This Is What I Came Up With

samtron3100 Report

#49

What Do You Think Of My Christmas Sweater?

fabmol Report

#50

Ugly Christmas Sweaters Became Mainstream This Year, So I Decided To Make My Own. That Is A Mirror In The Middle. It's Far And Away The Ugliest Sweater I've Ever Seen

surfrock66 Report

#51

This Ugly Christmas Sweater

spoa69-4ever Report

#52

A Christmas Sweater Of A Christmas Sweater. Aka The Best Thing I Ever Found At Goodwill

uhh_sara Report

#53

When Your Stepbrother Sends You A Christmas Sweater

abbieos Report

#54

Our Tacky Christmas Sweaters Got Here

tiger63010 Report

#55

Boyfriend And I Were Gifted An Early Christmas Gift. I Have A New Favorite Christmas Sweater

esfull Report

#56

Great Gift Idea You Can Get From The Local Walmart, It’s A Sweater With A Spot To Hold Your Nog

markomailey2018 Report

#57

Awesome Sweater

LordXenu23 Report

#58

I Made An Ugly Christmas Sweater For A Contest Tomorrow

gggloe Report

#59

My Dad Entered An Ugly Christmas Sweater Competition But Lost To Someone With A Store Bought Sweater. That $1000 Should Have Been His. He’s Proud Anyways

jnels808 Report

#60

My Stepdad's Christmas Sweater

freelnd2 Report

#61

My Mom Bought Me This Christmas Sweater Thinking It Was Unisex. It Wasn't

diggtrucks1025 Report

#62

Merry Christmas-Ugly Sweater Style

ilackwittycreativity Report

#63

Taking Ugly Christmas Sweater Parties Very Seriously

c_marleau Report

#64

I Don't Think My Mum Paid Attention To The Jumper She Got Me For Christmas

CallMeCurious Report

#65

I Just Imagine The Design Meeting For This Sweater: "The T. Rex Isn't Festive Enough." "Could We Add A Disco Ball?" "Bingo"

bcs1836_library Report

#66

Have To Lay Under The Tree To Remind My Family I Am A Gift

pibblezelda Report

#67

Amazing Goodwill Christmas Sweater

adorasaurusrex Report

#68

2021 Ugly Christmas Sweater! I Hope It Sparks Joy At The Contest Even If We Don't Win

Aesuan Report

#69

Just Wanted To Share This Ugly Sweater I Got For A Christmas Party Next Month

The_alchemist667 Report

#70

My Bus Driver Today. Said He Has Lots Of Similar Sweaters

slinkslowdown Report

#71

Can’t Wait For Cold Weather

misafop Report

#72

Sweater Weather

