Ho ho ho! It's that time of year again: the time for ugly Christmas sweaters. If you're a regular on Bored Panda, you probably know the ones I'm talking about. Here's a piece we did on them in 2021 and here's an older one where some of you submitted your own designs, too.

But if you need an introduction, just think of the one your grandma gave you that's covered in reindeer and snowflakes and has little bells that jingle when you move. The one you swore you would never, ever wear, but somehow end up sporting at your office holiday party because "it's tradition".

I don't blame you. Those things can be pretty darn cute. Sure, they may be tacky and over-the-top, but that's kind of the point. They're a way to embrace the holiday cheer and let your hair down. Relax. Have some fun. Because ultimately, that's what this season is all about, right?