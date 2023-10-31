ADVERTISEMENT

We have some exciting news for all of you today - Berkeley Mews comics are back on Bored Panda! This series, which many of you are likely familiar with, is known for its funny twists and unexpected endings. The author, Ben Zaehringer, never disappoints his fans and consistently delivers the best strips to brighten everyone's day.

Berkeley Mews has been featured on our website numerous times, so be sure to check out our previous posts. This time, in the spirit of the spooky season, we've selected the most recent works by this artist, with some of them perfectly fitting the Halloween theme.

More info: Instagram | berkeleymews.com | twitter.com | Facebook | patreon.com