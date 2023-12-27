Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry’s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious (20 New Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

We’re sure we have some Tom and Jerry fans over here, right? Great! Be ready to go for a nostalgic journey while remembering some of the funniest scenes from this popular series of cartoons. It’s all thanks to this artist from Japan inspired by the adventures of the titular characters, Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse, who decided to create 3D figurines depicting the most unfortunate moments from multiple episodes from the series.

Bored Panda reached out to Taku Inoue to ask some questions about his Tom and Jerry-inspired work. We wanted the artist to share the story of how he came up with the idea and decided to bring these iconic moments to life in sculpture form. Taku told us: “When I was young, I used to watch Tom and Jerry, and upon rewatching it with my own child, I realized there is hardly any merchandise for such a great work. As someone who collects videos, books, and dolls from favorite works, I couldn't help but want merchandise while sharing scenes of hearty laughter with my child. If they aren't available for purchase, I decided to create them myself and build a collection.”

More info: twitter.com | Instagram