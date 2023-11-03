This New Yorker Cartoonist Might Make You Laugh With His Newest Witty Comics (24 New Pics)
"Ok, this one really might be my dumbest yet," the artist sometimes says when introducing his newest comics.
Tommy Siegel is a musician and cartoonist with a great sense of humor who introduced us with hilarious realistic bird legs and brutally honest feelings through candy hearts. But besides those projects, Tommy also draws funny short cartoons, which today we would like to update you on.
So, if you are not yet familiar with Tommy's work, we highly recommend checking out all of his previous posts as well.
burnout, burden of masking, stress, anxiety, depression....... etc
Ro(a)r! sch! ach! /bad jokes with no sense, but I guess it's in the eyes of the beholder...
Last one is inaccurate. OBVIOUSLY you replace the crossbow with a bazooka.