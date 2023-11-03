ADVERTISEMENT

"Ok, this one really might be my dumbest yet," the artist sometimes says when introducing his newest comics.

Tommy Siegel is a musician and cartoonist with a great sense of humor who introduced us with hilarious realistic bird legs and brutally honest feelings through candy hearts. But besides those projects, Tommy also draws funny short cartoons, which today we would like to update you on.

So, if you are not yet familiar with Tommy's work, we highly recommend checking out all of his previous posts as well.

More info: Instagram | tommysiegel.net | Facebook | twitter.com | tommy-siegel.tumblr.com