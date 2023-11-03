ADVERTISEMENT

"Ok, this one really might be my dumbest yet," the artist sometimes says when introducing his newest comics.

Tommy Siegel is a musician and cartoonist with a great sense of humor who introduced us with hilarious realistic bird legs and brutally honest feelings through candy hearts. But besides those projects, Tommy also draws funny short cartoons, which today we would like to update you on.

So, if you are not yet familiar with Tommy's work, we highly recommend checking out all of his previous posts as well.

More info: Instagram | tommysiegel.net | Facebook | twitter.com | tommy-siegel.tumblr.com

#1

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The importance of the comma sign! (the two first lines)

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

burnout, burden of masking, stress, anxiety, depression....... etc

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ro(a)r! sch! ach! /bad jokes with no sense, but I guess it's in the eyes of the beholder...

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

npadavis avatar
TheElementalGod️️
TheElementalGod️️
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Last one is inaccurate. OBVIOUSLY you replace the crossbow with a bazooka.

