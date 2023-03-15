Tommy Siegel is a cartoonist who stands out for his unique and quirky style. His comics are imaginative and often feature absurd situations that are accompanied by an underlying message. Tommy's comics can be both sarcastic and subtle, leaving the reader questioning what they just read, but also wanting more.

His cartoons have been published in several places, including The New Yorker, where he showcases his talent to the delight of his many fans. Tommy's style is a breath of fresh air in an industry that often plays it safe, and it's not hard to see why his work has gained such a devoted following. From his unconventional sense of humor to his sharp wit and ability to create relatable content, Tommy Siegel is a cartoonist to watch in the years to come.

With that being said, the artist also was featured on Bored Panda before and you can find his previous posts by clicking here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | tommysiegel.net | Facebook | twitter.com | tommy-siegel.tumblr.com