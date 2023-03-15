Humorous One-Panel Comics By Tommy Siegel (30 Pics) Interview With Artist
Tommy Siegel is a cartoonist who stands out for his unique and quirky style. His comics are imaginative and often feature absurd situations that are accompanied by an underlying message. Tommy's comics can be both sarcastic and subtle, leaving the reader questioning what they just read, but also wanting more.
His cartoons have been published in several places, including The New Yorker, where he showcases his talent to the delight of his many fans. Tommy's style is a breath of fresh air in an industry that often plays it safe, and it's not hard to see why his work has gained such a devoted following. From his unconventional sense of humor to his sharp wit and ability to create relatable content, Tommy Siegel is a cartoonist to watch in the years to come.
Bored Panda had the pleasure of interviewing Tommy Siegel, a talented cartoonist known for his unique style. When asked about how he got into comics, he responded, "I've loved cartooning since I was a little kid, but my interest in music usurped it for a couple of decades. After I graduated college, I toured full time with my band Jukebox the Ghost, and didn't take cartooning very seriously."
However, in 2018, he undertook a challenge to draw a comic every day for 500 days and, ever since then, he has made cartooning a significant part of his life. "I published two books with Andrews McMeel during the pandemic and am working on more. I still tour and record with my band, but when we're not on the road I work full-time as a cartoonist," he added.
When asked about his inspiration for creating comics, Tommy replied, "Usually on walks or quiet moments. I find inspiration doesn't come if I force it, but if I let myself experience life and try to live in the moment, something usually comes up."
Art has been an essential part of Tommy's life, and he enjoys being creative in all its forms. "I'm a firm believer that if you're creative in one field, you could probably be creative in another if you learned the skill sets required by the medium. Knowing how to tap into the creativity faucet is the most important part," he explained. Tommy also mentioned that he is mostly self-taught and learned by watching YouTube tutorials.
When asked about his comics reaching a vast audience, Tommy responded, "It's really nice to have an audience! I worked hard to get there, and still have to work pretty hard to maintain it, though!"
Tommy's comics are known for their ability to bring a smile to people's faces, and when asked about this, he said, "I've always enjoyed making people laugh." For aspiring artists looking to make it big in the comics industry, Tommy's advice is to "just keep throwing stuff at the wall! My 500-day challenge was really useful for me (though I wouldn't recommend doing that many in a row!) because it forced me to throw any idea out there. Sometimes I was extremely surprised by what resonated with people."
Tommy Siegel is consistently creating new comics, and when asked about his process, he stated, "Most days I'm working on something, even if it's just a small part of a comic." His dedication to his craft is evident in the quality and quantity of work he produces.