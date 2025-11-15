ADVERTISEMENT

Being a programmer can be pretty cool. Although writing perfect code can sometimes drive you mad, it's the path that will inevitably lead you to build your own app at some point. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were just a little short of 2 million software developers, quality assurance analysts, and testers in 2023.

A portion of these specialists probably frequents the Programming Memes subreddit, as it documents their struggles with such relatability and hilarity that it's often hard to look away even for non-programmers. So, whether you've had the pleasure of debugging or not, you'll probably find this collection of programming memes engaging nonetheless.

More info: Reddit