ADVERTISEMENT

Scrolling through our feeds and getting our daily dose of laughs may feel effortless, but the behind-the-scenes work that makes it all possible definitely isn’t.

All the thinking, coding, and developing that keeps our devices and the web running—the stuff we never see—is what holds everything together. It’s what ensures our memes reach our friends and our food arrives at our doorstep with just a tap.

Naturally, programmers need their own way to cope with all that stress. So to give them a little relief, we’ve gathered some of the funniest posts from the Programmer Humor subreddit. Scroll down and enjoy.