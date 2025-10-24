80 Memes About Everything Programming And Computer Science (New Pics)
Scrolling through our feeds and getting our daily dose of laughs may feel effortless, but the behind-the-scenes work that makes it all possible definitely isn’t.
All the thinking, coding, and developing that keeps our devices and the web running—the stuff we never see—is what holds everything together. It’s what ensures our memes reach our friends and our food arrives at our doorstep with just a tap.
Naturally, programmers need their own way to cope with all that stress. So to give them a little relief, we’ve gathered some of the funniest posts from the Programmer Humor subreddit. Scroll down and enjoy.
Wearehumanstoo
Somethingsup
Itshardoutthere
Trustmebroascriptwillbefaster
Removingram
Yousonofagun
Ripfirefox
Mondayfeelsdifferent
Lol me at work today. But now my css is scss and full of helpful (probably useless and redundant) variables! 😍
Poorusers
Itsdamntrue
Literallyme
LOL
Ifyoudidntknow
2.7.123.45, when you dont even know what you did, but it worked?
Startuppingintensifies
Whydopeoplepeoplelisten
Itgoesbothwaysdumbass
Regexmustbedestroyed
Justonemoreyearicanfeelit
Anothertoughdayatwork
Wellwellwell
Teaandinnitfunction
Aftertryinglike10languages
Goodmorning
Shamelessragebait
Iusevimbtw
Thebeautifulcode
Packetloss
Seriously
Year: "the most famous person that was born same year as you, no hints, just your gesses until right "
Ittakestwominstoopen
Itsanopensecret
Originalcodenowvibe
Imnotaskingformuch
Imsurethecameraisdigital
Hefoundyou
Youallknowthis
Justchooseonegoddamn
Firstdayofweek
Poormom
Wedontknowhow
Nowayhecouldscalewithouttheseones
Pleasegivemeyouticketnr
Developedthisalgorithmbackwheniworkedforblizzard
Ihaveanewideaforthisweekend
Imgladtheysortedthistheymusthavebeenpayingmillionsforthosevscodeliscences
I would be glad if space was a thing in the titles! 😹 (read this without the included spaces) .