Scrolling through our feeds and getting our daily dose of laughs may feel effortless, but the behind-the-scenes work that makes it all possible definitely isn’t.

All the thinking, coding, and developing that keeps our devices and the web running—the stuff we never see—is what holds everything together. It’s what ensures our memes reach our friends and our food arrives at our doorstep with just a tap.

Naturally, programmers need their own way to cope with all that stress. So to give them a little relief, we’ve gathered some of the funniest posts from the Programmer Humor subreddit. Scroll down and enjoy.

#1

Wearehumanstoo

Man in office shirt pointing to whiteboard with programming meme about fixing bugs and reminders in computer science.

SoumyadeepDey Report

    #2

    Somethingsup

    Man with skeptical expression reacting to a programmer submitting pull requests with detailed descriptions and proper grammar.

    RhysSullivan Report

    #3

    Itshardoutthere

    Man working on laptop outdoors with cardboard sign seeking self-taught developer interviews for entry level tech positions programming memes

    Shiveringdev Report

    #4

    Trustmebroascriptwillbefaster

    Cartoon developer with sunglasses prefers scripting a 30-minute programming task over doing a 5-minute manual task in programming memes.

    Most_Option_9153 Report

    #5

    Removingram

    Computer science meme showing distorted monitors representing removing RAM from a computer while it’s on, with glitch art visuals.

    GirlsNeverDies Report

    #6

    Yousonofagun

    Young man with glasses playing chess, illustrating programming and computer science meme about Stackoverflow users' egotistic answers.

    ManagerOfLove Report

    #7

    Ripfirefox

    Screenshot of a wild git diff in code editor showing JSON changes related to Firefox privacy in programming and computer science.

    RockJoonLee Report

    #8

    Mondayfeelsdifferent

    Two beavers discuss big plans for code and refactoring in a humorous programming and computer science meme.

    witcherisdamned Report

    #9

    Poorusers

    Cartoon illustrating difference between UI and UX in programming and computer science with playful baby mobiles and characters.

    Creepy_Vehicle Report

    #10

    Itsdamntrue

    Tweet from The Future Programmer humorously stating that two weeks without coding feels like forgetting 30 years of programming experience.

    TheProgrammerMe Report

    #11

    Literallyme

    Tweet about coding using AI tools for programming with multiple Python files and testing the best code snippet.

    Yuchenj_UW Report

    #12

    LOL

    Programmers meme about code plagiarism at middle school, high school, university, and work in programming and computer science.

    Eastern-Swordfish776 Report

    #13

    Ifyoudidntknow

    Tweet explaining software versioning humor with a meme linking proud, default, and shame versions in programming.

    Dishpit Report

    #14

    Startuppingintensifies

    Two men smiling with a laptop showing code, representing programming and computer science meme humor.

    electricjimi Report

    #15

    Whydopeoplepeoplelisten

    Meme showing a figure in white robes with hand raised, captioned about test-driven and error-driven developers in programming.

    ____candied_yams____ Report

    #16

    Itgoesbothwaysdumbass

    Meme showing management's reaction to reducing developers with AI, reflecting programming and computer science humor.

    RenSanders Report

    #17

    Regexmustbedestroyed

    Meme featuring a programming regex code on a ring with characters discussing it as unreadable Elvish text.

    Guilty-Ad3342 Report

    #18

    Justonemoreyearicanfeelit

    Person sweating and wiping forehead deciding between two buttons labeled about domain renewal in programming and computer science memes.

    skygetsit Report

    #19

    Anothertoughdayatwork

    Cartoon characters Tom, Spike, and Jerry happily walking, illustrating a programming and computer science meme about coders.

    Shiroyasha_2308 Report

    #20

    Wellwellwell

    Child with a beard sitting at a wooden table holding a drink, illustrating programming and computer science meme humor.

    soap94 Report

    #21

    Teaandinnitfunction

    Tweet about British Python developers referencing the constructor method __init__ in programming and computer science memes.

    jtannady Report

    #22

    Aftertryinglike10languages

    Hulk character showing emotion with meme text about programming and computer science humor.

    PixelGamer352 Report

    #23

    Goodmorning

    Young man with long hair in a room, featuring a programming meme about binary trees and linked lists in computer science.

    omarc1492 Report

    #24

    Shamelessragebait

    Programming meme showing text about installing an ad-blocker and a web developer wishing to make more money with an ouroboros.

    FelchingLegend Report

    #25

    Iusevimbtw

    Woman looking upset at phone with a man drying off, programming memes about vim keybinds and computer science humor.

    Koolboyee6969 Report

    #26

    Thebeautifulcode

    Screenshot of a programming meme about code refactoring, modularizing, and computer science humor with code editor and chat.

    g1rlchild Report

    #27

    Packetloss

    Screenshot of a programming meme explaining IP over Avian Carriers with a dead bird as packet loss example.

    Jinium Report

    #28

    Seriously

    Glitchy programming interface showing birth date selection with corrupted month names in a computer science context.

    acchnAsquare Report

    #29

    Ittakestwominstoopen

    Scene from a medical office meme with programming humor about Visual Studio 2022 as a text editor.

    yuva-krishna-memes Report

    #30

    Itsanopensecret

    Man thinking deeply in a dimly lit bar, illustrating a programming and computer science meme about project timing and proof.

    SparklyEarlAv32 Report

    #31

    Originalcodenowvibe

    Comparison of two programming setups, highlighting differences in workspace for coding and computer science.

    Krayvok Report

    #32

    Imnotaskingformuch

    Two-panel programming meme showing a confident character asked to create a portfolio website, then overwhelmed by a complex store project with programming logos.

    Illusion911 Report

    #33

    Imsurethecameraisdigital

    Screenshot of a programming meme showing a computer science student awkwardly talking to a woman on a boat at sunset.

    Multi-User Report

    #34

    Hefoundyou

    Dog meme about programmers not fixing bugs before production release, highlighting programming and computer science humor.

    yotij Report

    #35

    Youallknowthis

    Skeletor meme about programming humor, featuring SQL coding style choice and a farewell message in a dark cave setting.

    KaamDeveloper Report

    #36

    Justchooseonegoddamn

    Woman confused with programming and math formulas overlaid, illustrating common programming and computer science memes.

    InsertaGoodName Report

    #37

    Firstdayofweek

    Man sitting at a table outdoors with a sign about programming arrays, related to memes about programming and computer science.

    claudixk Report

    #38

    Poormom

    Programmers reacting to being told they won’t get a job by staying on their computer all day with a surprised look.

    YTRKinG Report

    #39

    Wedontknowhow

    Screenshot of a tweet showing the iBeer app on an iPhone, illustrating early mobile app design in programming memes.

    RhysSullivan Report

    #40

    Nowayhecouldscalewithouttheseones

    Young man coding on a desktop computer in an office, illustrating programming and computer science humor meme.

    andresribeiroo Report

    #41

    Pleasegivemeyouticketnr

    A programming meme showing a woman asking for a ticket while a man peeks through a door, referencing issue tracking.

    brandi_Iove Report

    #42

    Developedthisalgorithmbackwheniworkedforblizzard

    Programming code snippet with repetitive conditional checks for even numbers, featured with a man speaking into a microphone.

    frootflie Report

    #43

    Ihaveanewideaforthisweekend

    Tweet showing a programmer joking about creating a bot to email GitHub users about AWS spending limits reached.

    andresribeiroo Report

    #44

    Imgladtheysortedthistheymusthavebeenpayingmillionsforthosevscodeliscences

    Audit results showing numerous unused software licenses in a government department with programming and computer science references.

    D34thToBlairism Report

    #45

    Programmersgamblingaddiction

    Bitcoin mining explained with a cartoon genie and miner using computer hardware in programming and computer science memes.

    hamiecod Report

    #46

    Ihaveaspellchecker

    Programming meme showing various misspellings of the word status used as aliases in code and computer science humor.

    5p4n911 Report

    #47

    Epic

    Programming code snippet on a screen with highlighted global storyline array and a person wearing glasses in the corner.

    namepickinghard Report

    #48

    Thankselon

    Tweet showing excited reaction to Grok 4 in GitHub Copilot with a code snippet about a React to-do app programming meme.

    onkopirate Report

    #49

    Imeanitsnotwrong

    Twitter screenshot showing a programming meme about how comments explain why code works, related to programming and computer science.

    Shiroyasha_2308 Report

    #50

    Ilovewhenthishappens

    Programming and computer science meme showing a slow app complaint and code optimization improving performance by 200%.

    CryptographerWise840 Report

    #51

    Truehappinesss

    Screenshot of a programming meme about happiness from closing 100 Chrome tabs after fixing a tricky bug in computer science.

    WinnieFlicker_67 Report

    #52

    Expertinvba

    Programming and computer science meme about automating tasks in Excel but procrastinating afterwards for months.

    Lumpy-Measurement-55 Report

    #53

    Reinventthewheel

    Programming and computer science meme about a Linux developer challenged to leave a room without reinventing a wheel.

    bewildered_forks Report

    #54

    Aireallydoesreplacejuniors

    AI coding tool deletes entire database during code freeze in programming and computer science meme about work loss and panic.

    Banakuro Report

    #55

    Neverforgetthatonesrdev

    Cartoon senior developer in heavy armor shielding junior developer from arrows labeled programming and computer science complaints and deadlines.

    skygetsit Report

    #56

    Commitgrindsadpay

    Comparison of GitHub contribution graphs for a senior and freelance junior developer, illustrating programming and computer science memes.

    bmacabeus Report

    #57

    Reinventthewheel

    Programming and computer science meme showing a humorous take on solving problems with AI and power comparison.

    Lanian Report

    #58

    Pleaseapprovemypr

    Two men in suits with hard hats at a construction site, labeled junior dev and senior dev, discussing unit tests in programming.

    GiveMeThePeatBoys Report

    #59

    Kuberneteschaos

    Person dressed as a programmer with fake mustache and glasses in front of a computer, programming and computer science meme.

    Sarcaphagus_1190 Report

    #60

    Itsalwaysxml

    Close-up of a cat with wide eyes, captioned about discovering XML inside a weird Microsoft programming format.

    Geilomat-3000 Report

    #61

    Multigenerationaltechdebt

    Twitter conversation about learning COBOL, codebase inheritance, and programming humor in computer science memes.

    Local-Measurement-90 Report

    #62

    Nobugsfound

    Tweet about ex-girlfriend joining same company as QA tester while author is software developer, highlighting programming and computer science humor.

    I_dont_want_to_fight Report

    #63

    Devopsprankemailbot

    Programming meme showing a Twitter post about a bot emailing GitHub users when AWS spending limit is reached.

    WinnieFlicker_67 Report

    #64

    Weshouldrewriteitinjavascript

    Programming meme showing a figure silencing a system architect as a junior developer speaks humor in computer science context.

    IR0NS2GHT Report

    #65

    Nowgetoutbeforeicallsecurity

    Two cartoon characters in a programming job interview discussing Kubernetes experience in a humorous computer science meme.

    WarrenDavies81 Report

    #66

    Oopisaparadigmpoopisalifestyle

    Programming meme showing Winnie the Pooh in casual and tuxedo attire with text on Python object-oriented programming and humor.

    Intial_Leader Report

    #67

    Averageopensourcecontribution

    Software developer shares open-source contribution, edits code, and updates LinkedIn, illustrating programming and computer science humor.

    ClipboardCopyPaste Report

    #68

    Uhohoursourceisnext

    A masked person holding a painting with a caption about AI algorithms and programming humor on computer science memes.

    Independent_Heart_15 Report

    #69

    Strictvschilltypesystems

    Spongebob meme comparing strict type checking in Rust and flexible casting in Python, programming and computer science humor.

    Astrikal Report

    #70

    Theystartingtogetit

    Programmer questions the value of vibe coding, highlighting the struggle between coding flow and real debugging challenges.

    JRhalpert Report

    #71

    Weresoclose

    Man with serious expression in a beige sweater, meme text about funding for AGI in programming and computer science context.

    Samathan_ Report

    #72

    Perfectwaytomeasureprogress

    Elon Musk’s tweet showing a bar chart of iOS app updates by AI chatbot apps, highlighting Grok’s rapid programming progress.

    IAdmitILie Report

    #73

    Johnisajollygoodfellow

    Chat messages discussing a programming typo about deploying backend and database with humorous tone in programming memes.

    maifee Report

    #74

    Therapybutmakeitpython

    Twitter exchange about the best programming language for coding a therapist with a Python pun thera.py in programming memes.

    Intial_Leader Report

    #75

    Needalooongbreakafterthat

    Programming meme showing a man relaxing after resolving all Jira tickets while a woman warns kids to study hard.

    ClipboardCopyPaste Report

    #76

    Tailoredcoverletterorsincerelinkedinpost

    Black baseball cap with white text about transforming unstructured data into actionable business insights, programming humor.

    moxyte Report

    #77

    Someonetrythisplease

    Programming meme about using integer limits to hack social security numbers for parenting life hacks on Discord chat.

    AustralianSilly Report

    #78

    Transitioningishard

    Surprised Pikachu meme illustrating big tech employees shocked by startup programming and computer science work conditions.

    soap94 Report

    #79

    Dockerdockeryespapa

    Cartoon CPU and Docker whale humor meme about memory usage, illustrating programming and computer science concepts.

    EasternPen1337 Report

    #80

    Simulateloading

    Man with serious expression holding a drink in a dim bar with a programming and computer science meme about app loading.

    0xlostincode Report

