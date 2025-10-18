ADVERTISEMENT

As we sink deeper into autumn, it can be difficult to adjust to the changing of the season. The trees are losing their leaves by the minute, and the days are rapidly becoming darker. So if you’re looking for some hilarious images to bring additional sunshine to this crisp fall day, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.

We took a trip to Thunder Dungeon on Facebook and gathered some of their funniest memes below. From silly screenshots from social media to adorable cats making meme-able faces, enjoy scrolling through these pics. And be sure to upvote the ones that you find most relatable!

More info: ThunderDungeon.com | Instagram | X