78 Funny And Random Memes From “Thunder Dungeon” That Might Make You Laugh Out Loud
As we sink deeper into autumn, it can be difficult to adjust to the changing of the season. The trees are losing their leaves by the minute, and the days are rapidly becoming darker. So if you’re looking for some hilarious images to bring additional sunshine to this crisp fall day, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.
We took a trip to Thunder Dungeon on Facebook and gathered some of their funniest memes below. From silly screenshots from social media to adorable cats making meme-able faces, enjoy scrolling through these pics. And be sure to upvote the ones that you find most relatable!
This is me. I am currently suffering from that dreaded ailment, man flu. Send thoughts and prayers.
There are plenty of meme pages on the internet, but Thunder Dungeon is special. This account on Facebook has amassed an impressive following of over 2 million people simply through sharing content that makes people smile. The memes are often family friendly and absolutely harmless, meaning that people of all ages and backgrounds get to enjoy them.
The company even has their own website, where readers can find lists of memes, sign up for the Thunder Dungeon newsletter and even learn fun facts. This is a refreshingly positive space that might be a welcomed break from all of the doomscrolling and dark news that you’ll find across the rest of the internet. So sit back, relax and enjoy a few minutes of memes and peace!
With everything that’s going on in the world, it can be tempting to bury yourself in negative news articles for days on end. How can you look away from the atrocities occurring all across the globe? But you have to remember to prioritize your mental health as well. And according to the Mayo Clinic, humor is an important part of the equation.
If you’re stressed out, spending some time laughing can do wonders. In fact, it actually decreases stress hormones like epinephrine and cortisol while simultaneously increasing endorphins. If you want a flood of feel good hormones, you better get giggling!
It’s also important to note that the benefits we receive from a good fit of laughter can be long lasting. Dr. Edward T. Creagan told the Mayo Clinic that when we’re happier, we can actually cope better with the uncertainties of life. It’s no secret that having a positive outlook can make it a bit easier to handle stressful or difficult situations. And the best way to maintain that positive outlook is to spend lots of time laughing.
Fungi are our saviours. Praise be to the fungi!
Wait, your daughter was named Adamant?
Getting your giggles in can also benefit your physical health. The Mayo Clinic reports that laughter can decrease your blood pressure, help regulate your heart’s rhythm, help relax your muscles and even boost your immune system. Research has also found that older adults who laughed less were more likely to develop functional disabilities as they aged. At the same time, another study found that laughter therapy can reduce insomnia and improve overall well being in elderly adults.
I think my family would get really sick of being rickrolled.
If you’re sold on the idea that you need to incorporate more laughter into your life but just aren’t sure how, Gill Harrop, PhD shared some tips with Psychology Today. First, she recommends actively seeking out humor. Attend stand-up comedy shows, follow funny pages on Instagram and invite your funniest friends to hang out. It’ll take a bit of effort at first, but once you realize how great you feel, you’ll never want the laughs to stop.
I just like watching the skin on my hand kind of flap around .
Adjusting your mindset can also help you find more humor in your life. If you get splashed by a bus while walking to work, you can choose to become frustrated or laugh it off and joke about starting a new fashion trend of mud-soaked clothes. Bad things are always going to happen to us; that’s just a fact of life. But if you can manage to find the humor in the best and worst situations, it’ll be a lot easier to move past the hard moments and enjoy the great ones.
Something else you may need to accept to enjoy more laughter in your life is the idea that it’s okay to be silly and playful. Of course, there are situations where it’s probably not a good idea to be cracking jokes. But just because you’re an adult doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be allowed to giggle every single day. Release those inhibitions, and remember that life is too short to go a day without laughing. Even if you do something a little embarrassing, if you made yourself and others smile, it was definitely worth it.
Note to self: get an axe this autumn, that must be what my outfits are missing.
Cows!! Is it just women though, surely everyone has some cow love.