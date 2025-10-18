ADVERTISEMENT

As we sink deeper into autumn, it can be difficult to adjust to the changing of the season. The trees are losing their leaves by the minute, and the days are rapidly becoming darker. So if you’re looking for some hilarious images to bring additional sunshine to this crisp fall day, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.

We took a trip to Thunder Dungeon on Facebook and gathered some of their funniest memes below. From silly screenshots from social media to adorable cats making meme-able faces, enjoy scrolling through these pics. And be sure to upvote the ones that you find most relatable! 

#1

Funny and random meme from Thunder Dungeon about not adopting a goth girlfriend just for spooky season with a praying hands emoji.

    #2

    Screenshot of a funny Thunder Dungeon meme showing a grandpa teaching softball in a suburban neighborhood yard.

    #3

    Text meme about Halloween makeup, dark eye circles, and looking tired, related to funny memes from Thunder Dungeon.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is me. I am currently suffering from that dreaded ailment, man flu. Send thoughts and prayers.

    There are plenty of meme pages on the internet, but Thunder Dungeon is special. This account on Facebook has amassed an impressive following of over 2 million people simply through sharing content that makes people smile. The memes are often family friendly and absolutely harmless, meaning that people of all ages and backgrounds get to enjoy them. 

    The company even has their own website, where readers can find lists of memes, sign up for the Thunder Dungeon newsletter and even learn fun facts. This is a refreshingly positive space that might be a welcomed break from all of the doomscrolling and dark news that you’ll find across the rest of the internet. So sit back, relax and enjoy a few minutes of memes and peace! 
    #4

    Screenshot of a funny Thunder Dungeon meme showing a dad missing his baby on a work trip.

    #5

    Wizard walking through a desert, symbolizing the struggle of looking up a song with only a vague lyric in Thunder Dungeon memes.

    #6

    Man with long hair and tattoos in a forest expressing joy about cooler air in funny Thunder Dungeon meme.

    ruxandra-ana-vasilescu avatar
    Xandra
    Xandra
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's pretty much winter's only redeeming quality, no bugs...

    With everything that’s going on in the world, it can be tempting to bury yourself in negative news articles for days on end. How can you look away from the atrocities occurring all across the globe? But you have to remember to prioritize your mental health as well. And according to the Mayo Clinic, humor is an important part of the equation. 

    If you’re stressed out, spending some time laughing can do wonders. In fact, it actually decreases stress hormones like epinephrine and cortisol while simultaneously increasing endorphins. If you want a flood of feel good hormones, you better get giggling!  
    #7

    Tweet humor about conversation stoppers, featured in funny and random memes from Thunder Dungeon to make you laugh out loud.

    #8

    Funny and random Thunder Dungeon meme listing humorous unhinged email signoffs in white text on black background.

    #9

    Tweet by Hank Green humorously criticizing real estate listings, featured in funny and random Thunder Dungeon memes.

    It’s also important to note that the benefits we receive from a good fit of laughter can be long lasting. Dr. Edward T. Creagan told the Mayo Clinic that when we’re happier, we can actually cope better with the uncertainties of life. It’s no secret that having a positive outlook can make it a bit easier to handle stressful or difficult situations. And the best way to maintain that positive outlook is to spend lots of time laughing.
    #10

    Funny Thunder Dungeon meme with a cat humorously highlighting fungi as the foundation of life on earth.

    #11

    Tweet showing a humorous story, part of funny and random memes from Thunder Dungeon to make you laugh out loud.

    #12

    Sunflowers with funny smiley faces stuck on their centers, creating random and humorous Thunder Dungeon style memes.

    Getting your giggles in can also benefit your physical health. The Mayo Clinic reports that laughter can decrease your blood pressure, help regulate your heart’s rhythm, help relax your muscles and even boost your immune system. Research has also found that older adults who laughed less were more likely to develop functional disabilities as they aged. At the same time, another study found that laughter therapy can reduce insomnia and improve overall well being in elderly adults.
    #13

    Tweet about a good relationship shared on social media, related to funny and random memes from Thunder Dungeon.

    #14

    Tweet by user ryan humorously praising 10-minute incremental alarms, featured in funny and random Thunder Dungeon memes.

    #15

    Funny and random memes from Thunder Dungeon shared on social media, featuring relatable family moments and humor.

    If you’re sold on the idea that you need to incorporate more laughter into your life but just aren’t sure how, Gill Harrop, PhD shared some tips with Psychology Today. First, she recommends actively seeking out humor. Attend stand-up comedy shows, follow funny pages on Instagram and invite your funniest friends to hang out. It’ll take a bit of effort at first, but once you realize how great you feel, you’ll never want the laughs to stop.

    #16

    Tweet from Tina humorously about loving sweatshirt season, unsure about wearing a bra or pajamas underneath, meme from Thunder Dungeon.

    #17

    Tweet humor about the hand-dryer invention, part of funny and random memes from Thunder Dungeon that might make you laugh.

    katrinanixon avatar
    Partypants
    Partypants
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just like watching the skin on my hand kind of flap around .

    #18

    Customer complaint meme about disposable instant grill food expectation versus reality from Thunder Dungeon funny memes.

    Adjusting your mindset can also help you find more humor in your life. If you get splashed by a bus while walking to work, you can choose to become frustrated or laugh it off and joke about starting a new fashion trend of mud-soaked clothes. Bad things are always going to happen to us; that’s just a fact of life. But if you can manage to find the humor in the best and worst situations, it’ll be a lot easier to move past the hard moments and enjoy the great ones. 
    #19

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously criticizing robots writing poetry while humans do hard jobs, a funny Thunder Dungeon meme.

    #20

    Tweet by a user humorously commenting on having unread emails older than their intern’s birth year, featured in Thunder Dungeon memes.

    #21

    Tweet showing an empty family size clamshell of spinach with few leaves left, featured in funny Thunder Dungeon memes.

    Something else you may need to accept to enjoy more laughter in your life is the idea that it’s okay to be silly and playful. Of course, there are situations where it’s probably not a good idea to be cracking jokes. But just because you’re an adult doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be allowed to giggle every single day. Release those inhibitions, and remember that life is too short to go a day without laughing. Even if you do something a little embarrassing, if you made yourself and others smile, it was definitely worth it.
    #22

    Funny Thunder Dungeon meme with a baby in traditional clothes at a 100th-day celebration on a decorated table.

    #23

    Tweet from The Curse of Jakenstein humorously discussing the phrase expecting a baby as a funny Thunder Dungeon meme.

    #24

    Tweet about Mountain Dew being called radioactive gamer soda, with an image of several Mountain Dew bottles in a fridge, funny Thunder Dungeon memes.

    We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these silly memes, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones you find particularly hilarious, and let us know in the comments below how you manage to incorporate humor into your daily life. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article featuring memes that will get you giggling, we recommend checking out this list next!
    #25

    Tweet about looking out of place in flannel and jokingly feeling like a character from Thunder Dungeon memes.

    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Note to self: get an axe this autumn, that must be what my outfits are missing.

    #26

    Funny and random meme showing a tweet about coffee price differences, related to Thunder Dungeon memes humor.

    #27

    Funny and random memes from Thunder Dungeon showing an epic magic duel parody with two wizards marching back to back.

    #28

    Text meme from Thunder Dungeon stating ‘I am both dumber and smarter than you think, never estimate me’ for funny memes.

    #29

    Humorous meme featuring Alice talking to the Cheshire cat, illustrating funny and random Thunder Dungeon memes.

    #30

    Screenshot of a funny meme tweet about shaving mustaches, featured in Thunder Dungeon random memes collection.

    #31

    Legs resting on a table wearing loafers that look like bread in a funny Thunder Dungeon meme about being at home.

    #32

    Tweet meme from Thunder Dungeon humor page showing a sad joke about cauliflower rice making others laugh out loud.

    #33

    Small dog holding multiple chicken nuggets in its mouth, funny and random memes from Thunder Dungeon to make you laugh out loud.

    #34

    Funny and random memes from Thunder Dungeon showing a humorous tweet about brushing teeth and parenting.

    #35

    Person wearing clown makeup sitting at a table with caption about texting mental health advice, funny Thunder Dungeon meme.

    #36

    Funny Thunder Dungeon meme showing a pie chart with zero probability of maturing in yellow and brown segments.

    #37

    Funny Twitter meme from Thunder Dungeon about Halloween treats with a dad handing out ribs instead of candy bars.

    #38

    Tweet about a phone interview with a humorous twist, featured in funny and random memes from Thunder Dungeon.

    #39

    Funny and random meme from Thunder Dungeon showing a search for sodium hydride formula with a humorous reaction.

    #40

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet highlighting excited email tone, part of funny and random memes from Thunder Dungeon.

    #41

    Man sitting cross-legged with laptop, funny meme about Microsoft Office pun, Thunder Dungeon humorous content.

    #42

    Funny Thunder Dungeon meme showing ancient cave art with a motivational message about humans enduring tough times.

    #43

    Leftover spaghetti shaped into a solid block in a container, funny meme from Thunder Dungeon collection.

    #44

    Funny and random meme text about adults realizing life's constant challenges in Thunder Dungeon humor style.

    #45

    Star-shaped bowl of vegetable soup with two slices of bread, featured in funny and random Thunder Dungeon memes.

    #46

    A social media meme about listing your landlord as a dependant, part of funny and random Thunder Dungeon memes.

    #47

    Cartoon character looking at a no entry sign with a crossed-out pink creature in a funny Thunder Dungeon meme.

    #48

    Funny and random Thunder Dungeon meme showing a screaming possum comparing night person vs morning person behavior.

    #49

    Four people with worried and stressed expressions, representing funny and random memes from Thunder Dungeon.

    #50

    Tweet about cows not knowing their biggest fans are women cheering from passenger seats, a funny and random meme from Thunder Dungeon.

    katrinanixon avatar
    Partypants
    Partypants
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cows!! Is it just women though, surely everyone has some cow love.

    #51

    Meme featuring a messy-haired Mona Lisa with caption about inheriting work ethics, funny Thunder Dungeon meme.

    #52

    Meme comparing pirate roles with humorous text, featuring characters from Thunder Dungeon memes for funny and random laughs.

    #53

    Screenshot of a funny tweet showing a humorous comment that aligns with Thunder Dungeon memes humor and randomness.

    #54

    Therapist asking about stress with a glitchy Thunder Dungeon meme featuring pixelated cartoon characters.

    #55

    Funny-Memes-Thunder-Dungeon

    #56

    Silhouette of a man standing on a hill at sunset with a funny meme caption from Thunder Dungeon memes.

    #57

    Funny Thunder Dungeon meme comparing nightlife of people with and without dogs, featuring a club scene and a forest walk with a dog.

    #58

    Funny and random Thunder Dungeon meme tweet by Chase Mitchell about life being a marathon, not a sprint, with 4.6K likes.

    #59

    Tweet with humorous text about hot air balloons and flamingo, featured in funny and random memes from Thunder Dungeon.

    #60

    Cute fluffy dog making a funny face meme, part of Thunder Dungeon funny and random memes collection.

    #61

    Chihuahua looking confused with a humorous caption, a funny and random meme from Thunder Dungeon collection.

    #62

    Funny and random Thunder Dungeon meme about confusing chai tea concentrate with chicken broth during a Zoom meeting.

    #63

    Tweet exchange about a humorous adult pool party moment featured in funny and random memes from Thunder Dungeon.

    #64

    Text meme about customer service confusion and patience, relevant to funny and random memes from Thunder Dungeon.

    #65

    Tweet showing a funny story that fits the theme of 78 funny and random memes from Thunder Dungeon.

    #66

    Tweet from Kevin Farzad humorously questioning feeling bad despite drinking recommended water, linked to funny Thunder Dungeon memes.

    #67

    Tweet meme about therapy and personal feelings, humorous funny and random memes from Thunder Dungeon collection.

    #68

    Tweet about worker ants pretending to work, featured in funny and random memes from Thunder Dungeon for laughs.

    #69

    Vintage phone covers with dolphins, Britney Spears, and boy band, showcasing funny and random memes from Thunder Dungeon.

    #70

    A cartoon boy searching inside a trash bin, a funny meme related to Thunder Dungeon humor and laughter.

    #71

    Screenshot of a funny and random meme from Thunder Dungeon about life feeling like a confusing videogame moment.

    #72

    Funny and random Thunder Dungeon meme about tracing lineage with a humorous take on family history confusion.

    #73

    Hedgehog found inside a bag of cereal, covered with Cheerios, in a funny Thunder Dungeon meme.

    #74

    Colorful retro-style carpet patterns from public spaces, featured in funny and random memes from Thunder Dungeon.

    #75

    Text meme with bold black font on white background saying You’ll understand when you’re older, a funny and random meme from Thunder Dungeon.

    #76

    Funny Thunder Dungeon meme showing a half-submerged frog captioned about introverts and topics that interest them.

    #77

    Screenshot of a funny Thunder Dungeon meme tweet about outdated technology confusing a teenager, part of random meme collection.

    dayandie avatar
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doing the 10 for a penny wound up being nearly as bad as joining a MLM scam.

    #78

    Text meme saying I am the human version of tangled headphones, a funny Thunder Dungeon meme to make you laugh out loud.

