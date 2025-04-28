ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t take life too seriously. Your job may be stressful, and you might wonder every single day if you’ll ever be able to afford a house. But there’s always room for some joy and giggles in your life!

If you’re in need of your daily dose of laughter, we’ve got you covered, pandas. We visited Veryunhappy on Instagram and Meme of the Dreams on Facebook and gathered some of their funniest posts below. So sit back, relax and enjoy scrolling through these silly images that might make you feel like we’re all living the same life. And be sure to upvote the pics that make you chuckle!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cute otter sitting sadly with a caption about feeling snackish, perfect for sharing funny memes with friends.

veryunhappy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Funny meme with a smirking dog and text about weak passwords and memory.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    7 programs at work that require strong passwords, that need to be changed monthly and have to be sufficiently different from the last one. Secure system as well so no password managers allowed (not that I would trust one anyways) and 3 failed attempts locks you out. Forced me back into making a cheat sheet.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Funny meme with two parked cars: a black sedan and a colorful van in a rainy parking lot.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And I would've gotten away with it if it weren't for you meddling kids!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    A confused chicken meme with loading icon, perfect for sharing with friends.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Error 404: file not found...I must not have been paying attention and/or thought it was not worth remembering. I'm thinking both...squirrel!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Luxury shower with multiple water jets creating a funny hotdog effect.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have as many tankless water heaters as that amazing shower would require. Time for a shower? Yup!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Animated character smiling with a funny expression, wearing a colorful sweater, perfect for sharing humorous memes with friends.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Cartoon dog wearing sunglasses, driving a car, with text about enjoying a personal playlist; perfect funny meme to share.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Woman humorously aligned with steam from a vent, creating a meme-worthy scene on the street.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Funny meme with a fish looking directly at the camera with an open mouth, captioned about kids coughing.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Damaged doors humorously illustrate funny meme about escaping tickles.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Cat in a room surrounded by rainbow lights, resembling a funny meme scene about interdimensional portals.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Funny meme of a character driving at night, humorously unable to switch lanes.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Funny meme about pancake mix adjustments leading to 120 pancakes.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Character in a kart with a funny caption about passing drivers, perfect for funny memes sharing.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Man standing near car in driveway, with text: "My Dad sent me this picture and it looks straight out of GTA." Funny meme scene.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Funny meme with a police car next to conflicting speed limit signs in a rural area.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Grumpy man in a hat with caption about houseplants watching a coffee maker.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Funny meme showing crochet crab rangoon pillows on a couch; perfect for sharing with friends.

    victorialiciax Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    SpongeBob meme humorously depicting feeling young at work.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Dog in a colorful cap and Minion shirt holding a lollipop, capturing the humor of unchanged interests over time.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    23… you cute bubba. Try being late 30s and still having the same interests. (Eg: you pry my Pokemon games from my cold dead hands).

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Funny meme showing a Twitter post joking about two unskippable ads on YouTube.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Two tweets humorously discuss the irony of spending more on food delivery; a funny meme to share with friends.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Cube made of cotton swabs on a wooden table, illustrating funny memes about unexpected creativity.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Confused reaction meme about young people's advice.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Elderly women in water taking a selfie, capturing funny meme moment near a lake with trees in the background.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Two people escorted by FBI agents, illustrating a funny meme about starting a podcast.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Cute fluffy creature with wide eyes, embodying the humor of funny memes.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Sad Pepe meme near a dryer, holding clothes, with text "Weekends are for having fun" as a funny meme.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Cat sitting in pants around legs, creating a funny meme moment in a bathroom setting.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    A funny meme showing a smiling cartoon plane flying away from a chaotic scene in a workplace.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is not my problem for at least 16 hours...see you later!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    Crying cat meme showing a surprised reaction, perfect for sharing with friends.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Funny meme of a giant yellow bird on a carriage, captioned about functioning with only 3 hours of sleep.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Funny meme of a flipped SUV with a “No Problem” sticker ironically upside down.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Dinosaur in a humorous meme captioned “I was born in 19-,” blending prehistoric imagery with funny meme text.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Elderly man holding a mug, smiling with text about humorous financial planning.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    A humorous meme showing a box of tacos with a witty comment about eating limits.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time to test that out, bring on the tacos! Carne asada street tacos for me please.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Funny meme showing fries topped with black olives, captioned with humorous confusion and British slang joke.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks like something I'd order after one too many at the bar.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Giant Monopoly board painted on a garage floor, found during renovation; a humorous discovery to share with friends.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    Tattoo on shoulder with heart design mistakenly spelling "Steve," part of a funny memes collection.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Grilled cheese in pan with text: "Not to be flirty, but I'd make you a grilled cheese at 3am." Funny meme to share.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Be still my beating heart...be as flirty as you want with that melted cheese goodness!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Cartoon character sitting with a purple dog on a porch at night, capturing a funny meme moment.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Animated chicken character surrounded by microphones, expressing confusion; a funny meme to share with friends.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Meme showing a cartoon character with Mickey Mouse ears, humorously portraying "hair tied back."

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Funny meme collage with animals and toys in blankets, a burning toy, and a relaxed cat, capturing humorous friendship vibes.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Person in pink shirt relaxing on bed with phone, captioned "Me after folding one shirt," conveying a funny meme moment.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Welp, I’m done for the day. Gotta sleep now.”

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Takeout box of chicken wings with "29" candles for a funny meme birthday celebration.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Cartoon character playing video games at night, then falling asleep, illustrating funny memes about gaming exhaustion.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    A funny meme showing a person lying on grass with text "We still talk about you," and an unplugged headphone jack.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Funny meme of a vacuum named Herbert sending a dramatic alert about being stuck near a "cliff."

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Man holding a lettuce bouquet, wearing a red shirt and smiling humorously. Perfect for sharing funny memes with friends.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Angry child with bangs and yellow striped shirt, funny meme text about familiar comments.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Green pea-shaped car with humorous caption about rolling into traffic. Funny memes theme.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Elderly woman with cat tattoos on her chest, wearing glasses and a cardigan, showcasing funny memes.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Cute kitten meme with funny caption about drinking on medication, highlighting humorous reaction to doctor’s advice.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Blurry green character dancing with text about late-night thoughts, highlighting funny memes.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Cute goat striking humorous poses, embodying triumphant satisfaction meme.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Funny meme about childhood aspirations of being a bin man, believing they work only on Thursdays.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Funny meme about the Arctic and Antarctica names meaning "bears" and "no bears," with humorous commentary.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ornithologists...that jay bird is blue...blue jay...that bird has a gold crest...goldcrest.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Person with blue hair holding a matching blue ice cream cone, reflecting humorous meme content.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Man lying in flooded street holding a drink, creating a funny meme moment amidst traffic.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Bald man in a vest at a diner, holding his head in frustration; funny meme about long work life after lunch break.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    A funny meme about parenting challenges involving kids and Minecraft.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Cartoon character with tired eyes at breakfast table, humorous meme about life expectations in your 20s.

    chicks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Cartoon dinosaur labeled "Me" reaching for a leaf labeled "Food that will hurt my stomach later," creating a funny meme.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Funny meme of a puppet with wild hair, wide eyes, and text about social battery and staying calm despite over-stimulation.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    A humorous meme showing a futuristic robot with a glass abdomen, suggesting it can give birth.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Funny meme showing a fridge with visible ketchup and a gaming scene about sniper accuracy.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Humorous meme with a painting of a chubby child, making a five-year-old laugh in a museum.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Funny meme comparing old and new air conditioners with humorous text and visual contrast.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Man smirking at imaginary camera; funny meme capturing disbelief.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Funny meme sharing a humorous middle school dating story with a high-five ending.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Tweet meme asking about consequences of microwaving nothing, with humorous reply.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Coworker crying after breakup text, manager comments, humorous meme shared among friends.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Cartoon character surrounded by funny memes, humorously overwhelmed while holding a vial labeled "memes."

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Woman in fur hat and coat sitting on a bench, humorously resembling a muppet character.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Cartoon character holding a funny to-do list, perfect for sharing with friends.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Funny meme about Grandma Gertrude humorously misunderstanding the phrase "passed this morning" on social media.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    A cow sitting like a statue, humorously illustrating a meme about concentrated milk.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Funny meme of a puppet making a surprised face, captioned about seeing oneself in a checkout camera.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    A cute animated meme of a small child in purple, with a humorous caption about adulthood on a leafy path.

    veryunhappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Cartoon fish character standing beside a tiki-inspired house, creating a funny meme scene.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Man with intense stare and caption about a group's presentation challenge, conveying a funny meme moment.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    Two men, one hugging reluctantly, with text about hugging friends.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Text meme joking about disbelief in people born in 2007, referencing funny memes and generational differences.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    A sleepy person turning off a 4am alarm, humorously regretting last night's motivation. Funny meme moment.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Person wearing a large beanie asking if you'd check for snacks at a theater, humorous meme.

    livingnightmares Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!