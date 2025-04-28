86 Funny Memes That You Might Want To Share With Your Friends
Don’t take life too seriously. Your job may be stressful, and you might wonder every single day if you’ll ever be able to afford a house. But there’s always room for some joy and giggles in your life!
If you’re in need of your daily dose of laughter, we’ve got you covered, pandas. We visited Veryunhappy on Instagram and Meme of the Dreams on Facebook and gathered some of their funniest posts below. So sit back, relax and enjoy scrolling through these silly images that might make you feel like we’re all living the same life. And be sure to upvote the pics that make you chuckle!
7 programs at work that require strong passwords, that need to be changed monthly and have to be sufficiently different from the last one. Secure system as well so no password managers allowed (not that I would trust one anyways) and 3 failed attempts locks you out. Forced me back into making a cheat sheet.
And I would've gotten away with it if it weren't for you meddling kids!
Error 404: file not found...I must not have been paying attention and/or thought it was not worth remembering. I'm thinking both...squirrel!
I would have as many tankless water heaters as that amazing shower would require. Time for a shower? Yup!
This is not my problem for at least 16 hours...see you later!
Time to test that out, bring on the tacos! Carne asada street tacos for me please.
That looks like something I'd order after one too many at the bar.
Be still my beating heart...be as flirty as you want with that melted cheese goodness!
Ornithologists...that jay bird is blue...blue jay...that bird has a gold crest...goldcrest.