Humor is subjective, that's no secret. Things that are funny to you might be the unfunniest thing ever to someone else. It doesn't mean there aren't any people who share your sense of humor with a dedicated Google search you likely can find some pages posting stuff that's funny to you. After all, the internet is basically limitless.

Today, we decided to play it safe and go with relatively random memes. In this list you'll find some memes that are funnier than others to you, but for someone else it might be the other way around. That creates a perfect chaotic blend that many of you can enjoy.

More info: Instagram

#1

Young man saluting humorously in a meme, with text about being miserable for no reason; funny memes for a chuckle.

sonny5ideup Report

9points
    #2

    Car driving by a rainbow with funny meme text pondering true love.

    sonny5ideup Report

    7points
    #3

    Child at computer with humorous text on screen, wearing camo shirt and cap, embodying funny memes vibe.

    sonny5ideup Report

    7points
    The internet we know today wouldn’t be the same without memes. Since their initial creation, memes have undergone quite an evolution. 

    This person on Reddit perfectly categorized this process in the last 20 years. It started with quirky humor back between 2003 and mid-2008. Then, it was followed by 'Impact font' memes until late 2013, which overlapped with dank memes, whose reign ended in mid-2017. They were followed by surrealist humor, which lost its dominance in early 2020 to post-ironic memes, which are still influential nowadays. 
    #4

    Man shrugging casually on a balcony, capturing humor in memes about life's tough moments.

    sonny5ideup Report

    6points
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    A girl I went to h**h school with posted something similar to this on her facebook and then she went missing. It disturbs me

    #5

    Man in blue shirt leaning against wall with funny meme text about awkward seating at group dinner.

    sonny5ideup Report

    6points
    #6

    Monkey wearing a yellow shirt with funny text about making sense in another universe.

    sonny5ideup Report

    5points
    Granted, some of you might categorize or name these periods a tad differently, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s a pretty good description of the evolution we saw in the last two decades. By being able to constantly change their appeal and adapt to people’s wants and needs, memes were able to become one of the biggest driving forces in the modern online world. 

    Also, for some folks, memes aren’t hitting the same as they used to. In their eyes, it might be TikTok’s fault, for twisting them into something different than they used to be. Well, we can’t say we disagree; we just talked about how memes are constantly changing, and knowing how influential TikTok is, it’s likely that it changed memes too. 
    #7

    Boy morphing into ducks, running humorously towards bread, representing funny memes for a chuckle.

    sonny5ideup Report

    5points
    #8

    Two women discussing a funny movie mix-up, referencing "Lord of the Rings" in a humorous meme format.

    sonny5ideup Report

    5points
    #9

    Funny meme of a Google search result for an extremely long and complex band name.

    sonny5ideup Report

    4points
    For example, it’s said that avid users of this app might struggle with shortened attention spans. What else got shorter in the last couple of years too? Yes, it’s the longevity of memes. Of course, TikTok isn’t the only one to blame for it, but the correlation is there. 

    Besides that, what TikTok influenced or at least showed us is how different the internet can be for each of its users. It’s no secret that the app’s algorithm is very intuitive and manages to tailor each user’s FYP according to their activity. In fact, such smartness of the algorithm is one of the keys that led to their success. 
    #10

    Shirtless performer on stage with microphone, humorous meme about band performance.

    sonny5ideup Report

    4points
    #11

    Man at a restaurant with caption text, enjoying a humorous meme moment over pasta.

    Report

    3points
    #12

    Funny meme showing a tweet about Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk's baby announcement.

    sonny5ideup Report

    3points
    The app is so intuitive, it has many sides. At some point, it was known that there were “straight” and “alt” sides on there, but pretty quickly it became apparent that there were many more. From food and books to cleaning and the paranormal – there’s a niche for everyone. The more you use the app, the more your “for you page” will actually be yours. 

    That means that depending on which side you’re on, your humor, and the memes you consume, can differ. So, for instance, while you might find 'cave divers' jokes funny, other people might not have a clue what it is about. 
    #13

    Man in a yellow jacket with funny meme text for a chuckle.

    sonny5ideup Report

    3points
    #14

    Person in a red jacket standing on a narrow cliff ledge, with humorous meme text above.

    sonny5ideup Report

    2points
    #15

    Funny meme showing transformation over three years with humorous comment below.

    sonny5ideup Report

    2points
    Plus, algorithms are getting increasingly intuitive even outside of TikTok, meaning that there are more and more niches of the internet opening up almost constantly, leading to niche memes that not all can understand. 

    At the same time, there are still pages posting rather random memes that hit the spot for many folks, like @sonny5ideup. This Instagram page currently has over 1M followers that they collected with their relatable and amusing posts. We picked out the best of them for you to enjoy here today. 

    So, upvote the ones you like the best and share what kind of internet side you are on in the comments!
    #16

    Futuristic cityscape with text "4019 will be my year," conveying a humorous meme vibe.

    sonny5ideup Report

    2points
    #17

    A child holding a guitar with text, "still here despite it all," creating a funny meme moment.

    sonny5ideup Report

    2points
    #18

    Two cats by a lake with a funny meme text saying, "I forgot what I was gonna say."

    sonny5ideup Report

    2points
    #19

    A fawn stands in a water trough with the caption "I feel like soup," adding a touch of random humor.

    sonny5ideup Report

    2points
    #20

    Cat humorously sitting in a baby seat with text "I hope we're having scalloped potatoes," illustrating random funny memes.

    sonny5ideup Report

    2points
    #21

    Stick figure meme with text: "are u ok" and "i didn't want it to mean that much to me." Random funny meme for a chuckle.

    sonny5ideup Report

    2points
    #22

    Young boy enjoying snacks and playing games on a flight; funny memes theme.

    sonny5ideup Report

    1point
    #23

    A funny meme with overexposed colors shows a person holding their head, with the text "too much radio, not enough head."

    sonny5ideup Report

    1point
    #24

    A bearded wizard in bed with funny meme text, inside a cozy wooden cabin.

    sonny5ideup Report

    1point
    #25

    A person and a horse in a dimly lit room with the humorous text "no worries if not" overlayed. Funny memes chuckle.

    sonny5ideup Report

    1point
    #26

    Funny meme with text "I really deserve so much money" over scenic ocean view and flowers.

    sonny5ideup Report

    1point
    #27

    Anime characters with text about age humor, perfect for anyone needing a chuckle.

    sonny5ideup Report

    0points
    #28

    Funny meme of a girl asking, "Dad, are you in the mafia?" with a cartoon pickle holding money.

    sonny5ideup Report

    0points
    #29

    Crumpled, chewed photo with a funny caption about stress relief, featuring a well-known person.

    sonny5ideup Report

    0points
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    So BP has not yet worked out the definition of funny, just copy/paste directly from someone called sonny5ideup?

    1point
