One of the best things you can have in life is a great sense of humor (well, that and a pet!). Laughter helps you deal with stress, takes your mind off your problems, and even improves your immune system. And we find that it really helps if we all take ourselves a little less seriously and stop chasing after the ‘perfect’ beauty standards we see on social media every single day.

The r/PrettyGirlsUglyFaces online community does a fabulous job at showing that everyone—absolutely everyone—has a derpy side to them… and that the illusion of beauty can be shattered in mere moments if someone changes their expression. We’ve collected some of the subreddit’s top recent photos for you to enjoy and to inspire you to make goofy faces in the mirror whether you’re at school, work, or home. Oh, and the community is very inclusive and is open to everyone and anyone, regardless of their gender.