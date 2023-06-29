One of the best things you can have in life is a great sense of humor (well, that and a pet!). Laughter helps you deal with stress, takes your mind off your problems, and even improves your immune system. And we find that it really helps if we all take ourselves a little less seriously and stop chasing after the ‘perfect’ beauty standards we see on social media every single day.

The r/PrettyGirlsUglyFaces online community does a fabulous job at showing that everyone—absolutely everyone—has a derpy side to them… and that the illusion of beauty can be shattered in mere moments if someone changes their expression. We’ve collected some of the subreddit’s top recent photos for you to enjoy and to inspire you to make goofy faces in the mirror whether you’re at school, work, or home. Oh, and the community is very inclusive and is open to everyone and anyone, regardless of their gender.

#1

This Is The Worst Picture I’ve Ever Taken In My Life

This Is The Worst Picture I’ve Ever Taken In My Life

Rinosawr Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
me in zoom classes after checking 4163917 times if my camera was really off

#2

The Duality Of Woman

The Duality Of Woman

witchbitch55 Report

#3

I Know It Doesn’t Have My Full Face In It But I Hope It Still Gives You Nightmares

I Know It Doesn’t Have My Full Face In It But I Hope It Still Gives You Nightmares

hellabathwater Report

The beauty and personal care industry is absolutely massive. According to Statista, it amounted to $571.1 billion in 2023, globally, and the market is expected to grow by a whopping 3.8% every single year.

The United States generates by far the largest amount of revenue. In 2023, the US alone was responsible for $914.41 billion in revenue, or $74.23 per person. In short, looking beautiful and youthful is a huge business. It’s something that most people care about, but it’s especially pronounced in the US.
#4

Parently My First Post Wuddnt Up To Snuff……. Howaboutnowcowboys?!

Parently My First Post Wuddnt Up To Snuff……. Howaboutnowcowboys?!

Onlythegoodthinks Report

DonnerDinnerParty
DonnerDinnerParty
They are really pretty! It is great they can be funny and make this face and post it with such confidence

#5

Just Bathroom Stuff

Just Bathroom Stuff

ffieses Report

#6

You Won’t Believe This

You Won’t Believe This

tdyyy92 Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
omg why are people holding their breaths like that??? LOL

But then there’s the r/PrettyGirlsUglyFaces subreddit, sporting the caption “You are so beaut-OHGOD!”, essentially telling everyone that it’s perfectly all right to show off your goofy, less-than-stellar side of you. The community encourages its members to have fun and avoid trying to “maintain your dignity.” The sub is meant for having fun, and not judging others on their looks, which is a breath of fresh air in a world where social media is full of picture-perfect influencer reels and snaps.
#7

Mmmm Would You Like To Get A Hot Dog Together Sometime?

Mmmm Would You Like To Get A Hot Dog Together Sometime?

tonkatrucktanya Report

#8

Soaking In A Warm Winter Day

Soaking In A Warm Winter Day

PunkinGuts Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
That would be me trying to see my phone screen under the sun

#9

Instagram vs. Reality V.2

Instagram vs. Reality V.2

reddit.com Report

The subreddit was founded all the way back in mid-July 2012 and will be celebrating its 11th birthday in just a couple of weeks’ time. Throughout the years, the group has grown to house nearly 100k members who love the overall silliness and great sense of humor to be found here.

The moderator team running the show asks redditors to post at least two photos of themselves. “Submit photos in an Imgur or Reddit album with at least one ‘pretty’ (aka normal) face and as many horrifying faces as you'd like to contribute. Have fun. Be ugly. Go nuts,” they explain.
#10

I’m A Shapeshifter

I’m A Shapeshifter

lazarus_lateralus Report

#11

This Couldn’t Go Left Unseen

This Couldn’t Go Left Unseen

Straawbees Report

#12

What Is Essential ? See The Truth And My Beauty

What Is Essential ? See The Truth And My Beauty

beeboogirl Report

They also add that this is a safe-for-work community and nobody should be posting anything explicit or suggestive. What’s more, everyone’s encouraged to be polite and respectful of one another. “Remember: these are real people posting silly selfies for fun. Don't be a jerk,” the mods stress.

Meanwhile, if anyone writes a comment asking, “Which one’s the pretty face?”, they’ll get an immediate ban. Redditors also shouldn’t “complain a poster is not pretty enough to post here.” This all seems like common sense stuff, but clearly, if the rules are made this explicit, someone hasn’t been following them.
#13

What You See vs. What I See When I Accidentally Switch My Cam On

What You See vs. What I See When I Accidentally Switch My Cam On

AmicaBentley Report

DonnerDinnerParty
DonnerDinnerParty
😳😬😬 How did they make themselves look so much older in the second picture!?!

#14

Scientists Believe They Have Found The Missing Link

Scientists Believe They Have Found The Missing Link

PunkinGuts Report

#15

Doja Cat Hit Us With It

Doja Cat Hit Us With It

zogay Report

Despite the name of the subreddit, r/PrettyGirlsUglyFaces, absolutely everyone is welcome to post here. “We want everyone to show us their most recklessly hideous faces. Do not worry about the subreddit name, friends! We are an all-inclusive community hare,” the mods write, inviting the entire web to join in on the fun.
#16

I Think I Can Do Even Better But Here's My First Attempt

I Think I Can Do Even Better But Here's My First Attempt

sadperson123456 Report

#17

Happy Day

Happy Day

meghanlovessunshine Report

#18

“No Makeup” Makeup vs. Actual No Makeup

“No Makeup” Makeup vs. Actual No Makeup

PunkinGuts Report

Previously, Bored Panda spoke to the founder of the sub, redditor u/Sinkingfast, who shared some background information on the community.

"The community itself has stayed consistent and loyal. We get a lot of users who see positive reception to their posts and come back as repeat posters. Creating a safe and fun environment to post weird pics in judgment-free was always the goal and I'd like to think we've maintained it, especially with the help of our loyal user base,” they told us.
#19

Take Two Days Apart. I’ve Been Bored

Take Two Days Apart. I’ve Been Bored

tootyfruitysummerluv Report

#20

I’m Sorry

I’m Sorry

MrsFlyslamz Report

#21

Baba Yaga

Baba Yaga

Hot-Assignment3255 Report

“Our community is great. I want people to be comfortable enough to share and have fun. The subreddit really belongs to the users and wouldn't exist without them,” the mod said. They added that there’s a limit to the number of people we can know, so we tend to judge them by their appearance, clothing, and behavior.

"My opinion loosely follows something like Dunbar’s number, the theory that we can only know so many people. We used to live in hunter/gatherer tribes as a species and as cities grew, well, people don't know people anymore. You can't know everyone, especially not within a massive city. Even in the age of social media, you can only peek into so many lives,” they told Bored Panda during an interview.
#22

Beanie Love vs. Sticky Tape Fun

Beanie Love vs. Sticky Tape Fun

ffieses Report

#23

Snow White Unhinged

Snow White Unhinged

nellynuttons Report

#24

Yep Same Person

Yep Same Person

Responsible_Park_944 Report

“As an example, I might wear a specific band t-shirt and in that instance, I would be doing it to advertise to others I am a fan. Someone could judge me on the shirt and I may get a friend out of it. Someone could also judge me negatively. I chose to present myself that way, though. I don't choose my face,” they said.
#25

Get A Girl Who Can Do Both

Get A Girl Who Can Do Both

punkinbrrrdt Report

#26

I’ve Been Trying To Find My Mind Lately, I Can Almost See It And Then It’s Gone

I’ve Been Trying To Find My Mind Lately, I Can Almost See It And Then It’s Gone

Dipitydoodahdipityay Report

#27

I'll Just Leave This Here

I'll Just Leave This Here

GingerCuntXOXO Report

According to u/Sinkingfast, people tend to assume that someone behaves exactly as they look, even if this is related to things they can’t control, like what their facial features are like.

"You see it all the time in films where someone like Steve Buscemi, who may be the nicest dude in the world, is hired to play a certain role or type because of his physical appearance. What if he wasn't an actor who was typecast all the way to the bank? If he was just a unique-looking dude on the street? Might someone have harsher opinions of him because he's not the typical standard for beauty? Over attributes he cannot fully control," the mod shared their thoughts.
#28

Just Couldn’t Stay Away

Just Couldn’t Stay Away

lazarus_lateralus Report

#29

It’s Been A Couple Years Since My Debut, I Think It’s Time For My Comeback

It’s Been A Couple Years Since My Debut, I Think It’s Time For My Comeback

killedtherock Report

#30

What My Boyfriend Thought He Was Getting, Versus What He Actually Got

What My Boyfriend Thought He Was Getting, Versus What He Actually Got

sailorscoutrini Report

"I think even the most diligent people can't help but slip up and sometimes be biased or judge a book by its cover even if it may be unfair to do so. Hopefully, over time as a society, we don't snap judgments about someone over something they can't control. Humanity could stand to be a little nicer in general,” they said.

The mod revealed to Bored Panda that they now instantly perma-ban users “at the first sign of trolling. However, if it was a genuine mistake, the ban can be lifted in the future.

After you’ve enjoyed this list to the fullest, feel free to take a peek at Bored Panda’s previous features about r/PrettyGirlsUglyFaces here and here, as well as here, here, and here. And remember—stay silly!
#31

I Have Become The Bath Tub

I Have Become The Bath Tub

killedtherock Report

#32

The Morning After…

The Morning After…

tootyfruitysummerluv Report

#33

About To Make Dinner. This Is What The Taters See When I Mash Em

About To Make Dinner. This Is What The Taters See When I Mash Em

aben17 Report

#34

I’ve Had A Slow Afternoon

I’ve Had A Slow Afternoon

tootyfruitysummerluv Report

#35

I Think I Popped A Blood Vessel

I Think I Popped A Blood Vessel

LayneeDivinee Report

#36

Jump Scare Warning

Jump Scare Warning

charringcloves Report

#37

I Yam What I Yam

I Yam What I Yam

InaptbutwiseNput Report

#38

Oh God Oh Fug What Have I Created

Oh God Oh Fug What Have I Created

Lolli_bot Report

#39

If You Squint Real Hard, I Look The Same In Both!

If You Squint Real Hard, I Look The Same In Both!

zenkibrit Report

#40

I Was Made For This Subreddit

I Was Made For This Subreddit

ambifrederick Report

#41

Feeling The Look vs. Fearing The Look

Feeling The Look vs. Fearing The Look

mosca-cat Report

#42

This Subreddit Makes Me So Happy

This Subreddit Makes Me So Happy

ChickyRedCheeks Report

#43

“You’re Taking A Bath? Sounds Hot”

“You’re Taking A Bath? Sounds Hot”

SylveonFrusciante Report

#44

Home Alone On A Saturday Night

Home Alone On A Saturday Night

PunkinGuts Report

#45

God This Subreddit Was Made For Me Hi Everyone

God This Subreddit Was Made For Me Hi Everyone

Ok_Preparation6937 Report

#46

Happy With My Kitton vs. Being Told To Smile For A Photo By A Friend

Happy With My Kitton vs. Being Told To Smile For A Photo By A Friend

LayneeDivinee Report

#47

As Promised, More Photos, Less Neck

As Promised, More Photos, Less Neck

Morganwant Report

#48

Considering Shaving My Head To Achieve More Of An Egg Look

Considering Shaving My Head To Achieve More Of An Egg Look

Lolli_bot Report

#49

I Send These To My Friends And Family To Make Them Smile. Sometimes I Do It In Public Places And Onlookers Are Horrified

I Send These To My Friends And Family To Make Them Smile. Sometimes I Do It In Public Places And Onlookers Are Horrified

Morganwant Report

#50

3pm vs. 3am

3pm vs. 3am

KaleidoKitty Report

#51

"Smile More"

"Smile More"

Girasole98 Report

#52

God Forgot To Give Me Eyebrows

God Forgot To Give Me Eyebrows

maamela Report

#53

Sometimes This Sun Should Come With A Trigger Warning… Disturbing Image Ahead. You’ve Been Warned

Sometimes This Sun Should Come With A Trigger Warning… Disturbing Image Ahead. You’ve Been Warned

Fartfishes Report

#54

50’s Movie Star To Evil Goblin Creature

50’s Movie Star To Evil Goblin Creature

OrganizationOk231 Report

#55

Same Mirror, Different Angle

Same Mirror, Different Angle

ffieses Report

#56

Horse Radish

Horse Radish

juicysox Report

#57

My Wife Starting Her 2023 Skincare Routine (Posted With Her Permission)

My Wife Starting Her 2023 Skincare Routine (Posted With Her Permission)

maaaahtin Report

#58

My Friend Told Me I Look Like A Jabba The Hutt (The Third Photo Got Some Harry Potter Touch)

My Friend Told Me I Look Like A Jabba The Hutt (The Third Photo Got Some Harry Potter Touch)

beeboogirl Report

#59

I Feel Like Sometimes Y’all Don’t Be Really Letting Your Flag Fly

I Feel Like Sometimes Y’all Don’t Be Really Letting Your Flag Fly

lovemesomereddit Report

nari<333
nari<333
“skull? never heard of him.”

#60

My Face Hurts

My Face Hurts

ffieses Report

#61

I Guess I Could Play A New Species In Star Wars

I Guess I Could Play A New Species In Star Wars

pyam_to_go Report

#62

The Uggo That Lurks Within…

The Uggo That Lurks Within…

wild-wolf-woman Report

#63

Pretty Faces Are Overated. My True Form

Pretty Faces Are Overated. My True Form

beeboogirl Report

#64

Becoming A Thumbzilla Of Your Dreams

Becoming A Thumbzilla Of Your Dreams

beeboogirl Report

#65

This May Or May Not Ruin Your Day

This May Or May Not Ruin Your Day

Casual_Lies Report

#66

My Name Is Dayna. The Second Pic Is My Alter Ego, Daighnugh

My Name Is Dayna. The Second Pic Is My Alter Ego, Daighnugh

MrsFlyslamz Report

#67

Third Of Selfies In My Phone Are Freaks Like These. I Have Some Deep Joy In Taking Them

Third Of Selfies In My Phone Are Freaks Like These. I Have Some Deep Joy In Taking Them

beeboogirl Report

#68

I Consider It A Talent How Truly Ugly I Can Make Myself Look

I Consider It A Talent How Truly Ugly I Can Make Myself Look

ppmaster6969 Report

#69

Somebody Told Me I Belong Here

Somebody Told Me I Belong Here

beeboogirl Report

#70

How Did I Do?!

How Did I Do?!

sarahsaurusrexxx Report

#71

Plz Don’t Unfollow Me For This Lol

Plz Don’t Unfollow Me For This Lol

Casual_Lies Report

#72

Call Me Potato

Call Me Potato

beeboogirl Report

#73

I Am Trying To Be A Baddie, But The Truth Is That I Am A Hippo

I Am Trying To Be A Baddie, But The Truth Is That I Am A Hippo

AliceLisss Report

#74

These Are So Much Fun! Happy Saturday!

These Are So Much Fun! Happy Saturday!

sarahsaurusrexxx Report

#75

Back Here Because It’s More Fun Than The Selfie Sub

Back Here Because It’s More Fun Than The Selfie Sub

EnvironmentalLet7490 Report

#76

I Love This Sub So Much. Here Is My Contribution!

I Love This Sub So Much. Here Is My Contribution!

SpecialHam Report

#77

What I Se