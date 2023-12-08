ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Woods is back on Bored Panda with his fantastic single-panel comics. The artist is known for his humorous illustrations, using only small dialogues, making the series simplistic yet impossible not to laugh at. When it comes to characters featured in Woodsy’s cartoons, they are mostly animals, sometimes humans, and other things that come to life thanks to the author of 'Insert Brain Here.'

As you might remember, this comic artist hails from Melbourne, Australia, and his works are printed regularly in newspapers across the country. During our last interview, Paul shared with us: “The most rewarding aspect for me is seeing my work published in a newspaper or magazine. I’m a child of the '80s and grew up reading comics in the newspaper so to see my work in print is fantastic.”

Scroll down to see the list of the most recent strips by the artist, and let us know in the comment section which one made your day. Enjoy!

