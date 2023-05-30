Paul Woods, also known as "Woodsy", is a comic artist and cartoonist from Melbourne, Australia. The author of “Insert Brain Here”, a single-panel comic series, captures the essence of humor using only a few words for the dialogues between the characters of his stories. It is nearly impossible to stop giggling while scrolling through Paul’s work. Wood's unique style consists of clever puns and wordplay, breathing life into his creations and leaving his audience smiling.

While being a comic artist is not his full-time profession, Paul's comics have gained a lot of fans and recognition, being published on a regular basis in various newspapers across Australia and the UK. Also, his Instagram profile gathers a quite big fan base that admires his hard work and creativity.

If you would like to see other Bored Panda posts including Peer Woods’s works, you can click here, or here.

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

Shard_of_Moon_Glass
Shard_of_Moon_Glass
25 minutes ago

…just give me like a few months or so…

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

Francine Govan
Francine Govan
24 minutes ago

Poor T-Rex! (Don't ask him to make the bed, though!) 😋

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

Shard_of_Moon_Glass
Shard_of_Moon_Glass
23 minutes ago

Get her some bunny slippers, Jeffery!

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

Shard_of_Moon_Glass
Shard_of_Moon_Glass
22 minutes ago

The real wives of (insert cyclops town name here)

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

