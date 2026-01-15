ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Anderson is the creator of Andertoons, a long-running series of black-and-white, one-panel cartoons built around simple drawings and sharply observed ideas. Using minimal character design and just one line of text, Anderson focuses on everyday situations, social habits, and human contradictions, letting timing and phrasing do most of the work rather than visual complexity.

A familiar presence on Bored Panda, Anderson has said his stripped-down style developed naturally as a practical way to draw frequently and efficiently. He draws inspiration from a wide range of reading and from comedians and cartoonists who value clarity and precision in humor.

More info: Instagram | andertoons.com | x.com | Facebook

#1

Business meeting cartoon with one-panel comic capturing life’s ironies using sharp and clever humor about shareholder value.

    #2

    One-panel cartoon comic showing a clever vampire joke capturing life’s ironies with sharp and clever humor.

    #3

    Cartoonist’s one-panel comic showing a man under a dangling slotted spoon, capturing life’s ironies with clever humor.

    #4

    One-panel comic with a lion and another animal at a restaurant, showcasing clever humor and life’s ironies.

    #5

    One-panel comic showing two cartoonist tigers illustrating life’s ironies with sharp and clever humor in a therapy session.

    #6

    One-panel comic showing a pianist and a customer highlighting life’s ironies with sharp and clever humor.

    #7

    One-panel comic featuring sharp and clever humor with playing card characters capturing life's ironies.

    #8

    Two businessmen in an office, one holding a paper with placeholder text in a cartoon capturing life's ironies with clever humor.

    #9

    Cartoonist’s one-panel comic shows police officers watching a Bat-Signal flown by a small plane over city rooftops.

    #10

    One-panel cartoon showing sharp humor where a man dramatically falls on the floor as a woman takes notes, capturing life’s ironies.

    #11

    Boat labeled Whale Ignoring Tours with passengers watching a whale leaping away in a one-panel cartoon capturing life’s ironies.

    #12

    Cartoonist’s one-panel comic shows a woman humorously addressing an audience at a piano recital capturing life’s ironies with clever humor.

    #13

    One-panel comic showing two playing cards personified, capturing life’s ironies with sharp and clever humor.

    #14

    One-panel comic showing a courtroom scene that captures life’s ironies with sharp and clever humor.

    #15

    One-panel comic by cartoonist showing clever humor and life’s ironies with two office workers in discussion.

    #16

    Cartoonist’s one-panel comic showing a popcorn box on the witness stand with sharp and clever humor.

    #17

    One-panel cartoon showing a demon on a mountain with a person saying they have to work, illustrating life’s ironies.

    #18

    One-panel comic illustrating life’s ironies with sharp and clever humor featuring a man falling in a trust fall.

    #19

    Cartoonist's one-panel comic shows reindeer planning to dazzle the old guy with humor capturing life’s ironies.

    #20

    One-panel comic showing a sharp and clever humor moment with a Batman-like character at a store counter.

    #21

    Two bears waiting with a box of nails as a honey delivery truck approaches in this clever cartoon comic.

    #22

    One-panel cartoon showing a witch and shoe house capturing life's ironies with sharp and clever humor.

    #23

    Cartoonist’s one-panel comic shows clever humor with a pianist and an unusual page-turner on stage.

    #24

    Cartoonist’s one-panel comic shows playing cards begging for help with clever humor capturing life’s ironies.

    #25

    Two businessmen at a desk discussing a nondisclosure agreement in a cartoonist’s one-panel comic capturing life’s ironies.

    #26

    One-panel cartoon comic showing a person at a booth charging to check your privilege with sharp and clever humor.

    #27

    One-panel cartoon showing a tiny woman advising a giant 49-foot woman with sharp and clever humor.

    #28

    One-panel cartoon shows a wind tunnel labeled love blowing shoes and clothes, capturing life’s ironies with clever humor.

    #29

    Cartoonist’s one-panel comic showing a book presentation humorously confusing the audience with business buzzwords.

    #30

    Cartoonist’s one-panel comic shows a man performing a satirical song on stage capturing life’s ironies with clever humor.

    #31

    A one-panel comic showing a golf club closed and replaced by a gopher sanctuary with 500+ holes, capturing life’s ironies.

    #32

    One-panel cartoon showing a man at a booth charging $5 to check your privilege, capturing life's ironies with sharp humor.

    #33

    One-panel comic showing a clothing store counter with a humorous sign capturing life’s ironies with clever humor.

    #34

    A cartoonist’s one-panel comic showing a business meeting humorously disrupted by the smell of egg salad.

