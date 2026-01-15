ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Anderson is the creator of Andertoons, a long-running series of black-and-white, one-panel cartoons built around simple drawings and sharply observed ideas. Using minimal character design and just one line of text, Anderson focuses on everyday situations, social habits, and human contradictions, letting timing and phrasing do most of the work rather than visual complexity.

A familiar presence on Bored Panda, Anderson has said his stripped-down style developed naturally as a practical way to draw frequently and efficiently. He draws inspiration from a wide range of reading and from comedians and cartoonists who value clarity and precision in humor.

More info: Instagram | andertoons.com | x.com | Facebook