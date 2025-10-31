ADVERTISEMENT

It's October, and you know what that means: Halloween! Although it's technically not a kids' holiday, children do celebrate it more often than grown-ups. This year, eight in 10 parents with children under 18 say they're going to partake in Halloween activities, and only six in 10 adults without kids will do the same.

October is the month of costumes, candy, and just a general rise in anxiety and sleepless nights for parents. It's become a monthly tradition here at Bored Panda to show people what the daily life of a parent looks like, but through the lens of funny tweets.

So, this month, we're looking at what moms and dads have been going through during the spookiest month of all, and how they've been able not to lose their heads – figuratively, and, because it's Halloween, possibly literally, too!