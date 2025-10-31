ADVERTISEMENT

It's October, and you know what that means: Halloween! Although it's technically not a kids' holiday, children do celebrate it more often than grown-ups. This year, eight in 10 parents with children under 18 say they're going to partake in Halloween activities, and only six in 10 adults without kids will do the same.

October is the month of costumes, candy, and just a general rise in anxiety and sleepless nights for parents. It's become a monthly tradition here at Bored Panda to show people what the daily life of a parent looks like, but through the lens of funny tweets.

So, this month, we're looking at what moms and dads have been going through during the spookiest month of all, and how they've been able not to lose their heads – figuratively, and, because it's Halloween, possibly literally, too!

#1

Screenshot of a parent's humorous tweet about their son’s unexpected wedding announcement shared on X in October.

mrs_g_rider Report

mrs-diel avatar
The Majestic Opossum
The Majestic Opossum
Community Member
Premium 47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Congrats to the happy couple! May their marriage make it through the final bell 🎉

    #2

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from a parent on X about talking to themselves while managing family tasks.

    allholls Report

    #3

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet by a parent about cooking and kids’ reactions, reflecting funny parenting moments on X.

    deloisivete Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "No, I've ALWAYS hated this specific food item that just last week I loved!"

    Being a parent is hard in this day and age. One of the biggest concerns for many parents nowadays is screen time. Recent statistics show that a big portion of parents rely on screens when they don't have adequate childcare. In fact, 49% of parents admit they use screens daily, and not out of convenience but out of necessity.

    People like to joke about iPad kids and look down on parents who rely on devices. However, one in four parents in the U.S. says they've used screens when they couldn't afford to find someone to take care of their child while the parents were busy. What's more, 34% have given their child a screen when they couldn't find any other form of childcare.
    #4

    Tweet from Dadman Walking humorously describing the struggles of parenting and kids sleeping in, shared on X.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #5

    Tweet from a parent sharing a funny conversation with their 5-year-old, illustrating humorous moments of parenting on X.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #6

    Parent sharing funny tweet about 6-year-old’s humorous interaction with cat, highlighting relatable parenting moments on X.

    kourtneyinhell Report

    Is it ideal? No. But it shows that not all parents put their kids in front of screens out of laziness. Shaming parents for trying to get through another day with their child happy and healthy might even have a negative effect on the parent-child relationship. As one recent study suggests, the more guilty a parent feels about their child's screen time, the more stress they feel, and the more strained their relationship with the child can become.

    We're not saying that children spending a prolonged amount of time in front of a screen is good. On the contrary, the general consensus among experts is that children under the age of two should not have any screen time at all. And older children should get limited screen time to around one to two hours per day.
    #7

    Tweet from a parent humorously describing the chaos of parenthood during October on X social media platform.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes!! Is there a cleaning service that will do this? Oh but do it while I'm gone so I can tell my family we were robbed. How odd that they only stole the valueless items...

    #8

    Tweet from a parent sharing a funny bedtime moment with their lactose-intolerant son on X about parenting humor.

    RYGdance Report

    #9

    Twitter post showing a humorous exchange between a parent and child, highlighting funny parents' moments on X in October.

    MedusaOusa Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If by showing her an album of all your most embarrassing baby photos, then yes.

    What are the negative effects of children spending too many hours on a tablet, computer, phone, or even in front of a TV? According to the Mayo Clinic, they can become more prone to being overweight. Any time spent in front of a screen will most likely be a sedentary activity. And with one in five children and teens in the U.S. having obesity, we need to encourage kids to move more and spend less time sitting down.
    #10

    Tweet from a parent humorously describing challenges of kids waking up early, reflecting humor on X about parenting in October.

    simoncholland Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Haha haha haha, as if my body has let me sleep in anytime in the past 18 years 🤣🫩

    #11

    Screenshot of a funny tweet by a parent on X about the patience needed when a child wants to tie their own shoes.

    dadmann_walking Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But have you taught a child to play a board game??

    #12

    Tweet from a parent humorously describing a Halloween bedtime mix-up, reflecting funny moments from parents on X in October.

    deloisivete Report

    Lots of screen time also messes up kids' sleeping schedules. Many adults can probably attest to that: how many times have you gone to bed at 3 AM because you just had to finish bingeing a show? Many studies have found a link between media use and delayed bedtime or decreased sleep time. When they don't get enough sleep, kids are more likely to feel fatigued and snack more, leading them to the problem above.

    #13

    Tweet from a parent humorously describing her three-year-old's first experience with a non-functional pocket, sharing parenting humor.

    homemakinghunny Report

    #14

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing a conversation with their 10-year-old about having answers and using an iPad.

    milifeasdad Report

    #15

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet from a parent on X about kids breaking something and the silence that follows, showing funny parenting.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mmmm, it's the hushed commands and whispered threats that are the real tell...

    Prolonged screen time also carries the risk of causing behavioral problems in kids. Even we adults like to joke about how our attention spans are ruined because of smartphones and social media. Well, it might be even worse for children since their brains are still developing. Numerous studies have shown that excessive screen time causes children to have difficulty concentrating in school and performing tasks poorly.
    #16

    Parent tweet about getting a pet duck with a funny name, part of viral parents' humorous posts on X in October.

    MichaelVogel1 Report

    #17

    Tweet from parent on X humorously describing the struggles of parenting during October involving kids' soccer bags.

    emily_tweets Report

    #18

    Parent tweet joking about a haunted house as teenagers gaming loudly, showing funny moments from parents on X.

    dadmann_walking Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's literally my house, all the time. Hmm, I should start charging admission 🤔

    Screen time also affects kids' emotional well-being. A recent review of 117 studies has found that excessive screen time causes kids to act aggressively, feel anxiety, and have low self-confidence. What's more, it usually acts as a vicious cycle: screen time causes these socioemotional problems in kids, but to cope with them, they turn to the same screens (phones, tablets, TVs, video games, and even online homework) and continue the cycle.
    #19

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet by a parent on X about the challenges of parenting and kids’ habits.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #20

    Screenshot of a funny parenting tweet humorously showing parents barely making it through October on X.

    LizerReal Report

    #21

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing a relatable struggle about kid’s bacon cravings, reflecting parents’ October challenges on X.

    deloisivete Report

    Luckily, there are some strategies parents can use to minimize their children's screen time. As the experts from the Mayo Clinic advise:

    1. Don't use screens as background noise. Even those who grew up with parents in the '80s or the '90s may be used to the TV running in the background while having dinner, doing homework, or even reading. Experts say that it distracts children, so, it's better to turn devices off.
    #22

    Tweet from a parent humorously describing kids playing with many toys, reflecting funny moments shared by parents on X.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #23

    Parent tweet expressing humor about challenging moments with their daughter during October on X social media platform.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    #24

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from a parent humorously describing their chaotic life as a circus on X.

    rllydu Report

    1. Place screens outside of the bedroom. Remove the temptation to fall asleep to a YouTube video or a TV show – it ruins the sleep cycle, remember? Experts say that children tend to spend more time in front of a screen when their parents are not watching, which is usually while they're in their room.
    #25

    Tweet showing a humorous parenting moment shared by a mother, highlighting funny parents on X in October.

    allholls Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh child, that skill cannot be taught...

    #26

    Partially eaten stick of butter on a white dish with a knife, illustrating parenting struggles shared by funny parents on X.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #27

    Tweet from a parent humorously comparing toddler's scattered toys to Jigsaw traps, reflecting the struggles of parenting in October.

    treydayway Report

    1. Ban devices during dinner time. It's a good idea for the entire family to put their devices away while eating. Experts also caution that it encourages "mindless munching," which might lead to weight gain. It also prolongs screen time: a kid will keep watching until he or she finishes his or her meal, which might be slower since they're concentrating on what they're watching so much.
    #28

    Tweet from a parent on X humorously sharing plans to dress as Santa to confuse kids during a challenging October.

    NotTodayEric Report

    #29

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing their awkward experience at a kid's birthday party during a challenging October.

    daddygofish Report

    #30

    Tweet from a parent humorously describing the chaos of parenting with nonstop kid fights, laundry, and bedtime questions.

    deloisivete Report

    But what about you, Panda parents? How was your October and how did you cope with all the joys and challenges that parenting brings? Share your stories with us in the comments! And while you're here, don't forget to check out our previous compilations of the funniest parenting tweets from September, August, and July!
    #31

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing daily texts from their 12-year-old child while highlighting funny parenting moments on X.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #32

    Tweet from a parent sharing a thermostat set to 67°F, humorously showing parents barely making it through October on X.

    deloisivete Report

    #33

    Tweet from a parent humorously describing their 16-year-old barely coping after only 11 hours of sleep on X.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #34

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet from a parent on X about their 7-year-old’s bedtime dream involving a baby bear.

    deloisivete Report

    #35

    Tweet from a parent humorously describing party size as mostly themselves and kids after leaving a chip bag out.

    allholls Report

    #36

    Tweet from parent on X about saving money by reusing unopened applesauce pouches in kids' lunches, reflecting funny parenting moments.

    deloisivete Report

    #37

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet from a parent barely making it through October, sharing funny parenting moments on X.

    deloisivete Report

    #38

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet by a dad about parenting struggles, highlighting funny parent moments on X in October.

    mahnamematt Report

    #39

    Parent tweet from X about kid not cleaning lunchbox during school break, featured in funny parents October compilation.

    kristabellerina Report

    #40

    Tweet from a parent humorously describing a child’s feature of alerting when exceeding the speed limit on X.

    deloisivete Report

    #41

    Parent sharing funny tweet about their 7-year-old misunderstanding sigma, showcasing humor from parents on X in October.

    deloisivete Report

    #42

    Tweet from parent on X about toddler cuddling a pumpkin from a patch, showing funny and relatable parenting moments in October.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #43

    A Twitter post from a parent sharing a humorous struggle shopping with twelve children, reflecting funny parent moments on X.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #44

    Tweet from One Awkward Mom humorously comparing childhood and mom birthday experiences, highlighting funny parenting moments on X.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #45

    Worn-out dads' shoes showing humor from parents who barely made it through October on X social media.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #46

    Tweet from a parent on X about their two-month-old stopping crying after being told to lock in, highlighting funny parent moments.

    dandiely0n Report

    #47

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing their kid’s progress in liking pumpkin donuts during a challenging October.

    deloisivete Report

    #48

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing the challenge of parenting, highlighting funny moments parents share on X.

    deloisivete Report

    #49

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing the struggle of their kid constantly changing Halloween costume ideas in October.

    deloisivete Report

    #50

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from a parent showing humorous moments shared by parents on X in October.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #51

    Screenshot of a funny parent tweet on X about parenting struggles shared by one awkward mom.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #52

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet from a parent on X about a kid asking for a baby pig pet at bedtime.

    deloisivete Report

    #53

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet from a parent on X about kids breaking things, highlighting funny parenting moments.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #54

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet from a parent sharing a funny moment about school and kids on X.

    michimama75 Report

    #55

    Tweet comparing 2025 and 1990 minivans highlighting funny parenting humor from parents on X.

    OfficeofSteve Report

    #56

    Tweet from a parent humorously listing different versions of telling kids to clean their room on social media platform X.

    deloisivete Report

    #57

    Tweet from funny parent on X about making their 16-year-old get up early at 10 am for school, showing parent humor.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #58

    Tweet from a parent sharing a funny moment with their child about packing bananas for school, highlighting humorous parenting on X.

    kourtneyinhell Report

    #59

    Tweet from Simon Holland humorously referencing kids on a hayride, reflecting funny parents' moments on X in October.

    simoncholland Report

    #60

    Parent tweet on X showing a funny parenting moment as part of these 78 parents barely made it through October.

    MadHatterMommy Report

    #61

    Parent's funny tweet about single parenting struggles shared on X, highlighting a humorous moment with their teenage child.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #62

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing a child's funny mistake about an eraser, highlighting relatable parenting moments on X.

    mahnamematt Report

    #63

    A humorous X post from a parent sharing the chaos of watching kids at a skatepark while staying distracted on their phone.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #64

    Tweet from a parent humorously describing their child’s long video game story as an official podcast, shared on X.

    deloisivete Report

    #65

    Screenshot of a parent’s funny tweet about their kid wanting alone time, highlighting parents barely making it through October.

    deloisivete Report

    #66

    Tweet from a parent sharing a funny comment from their 8-year-old about a smart TV with sound issues on X.

    allholls Report

    #67

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing their 7-year-old’s casual Friday style on X during a challenging October.

    deloisivete Report

    #68

    Tweet from a parent humorously describing their kids chanting a gen alpha ritual, reflecting funny moments from parents in October.

    deloisivete Report

    #69

    Parent’s funny tweet about surviving October, coffee, and school drop-off shared on X with 26 likes and comments.

    RYGdance Report

    #70

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet from a parent sharing a funny moment on X about their child and a local fire at school.

    deloisivete Report

    #71

    Screenshot of a tweet from a parent on X sharing a funny comment about their kids abbreviating lowkey to lowk.

    deloisivete Report

    #72

    Parent shares a funny college fair story on X, highlighting relatable moments from parents barely making it through October.

    RealRodLacroix Report

    #73

    Social media post showing a humorous parenting moment shared by a user on X about knitting and kids.

    deloisivete Report

    #74

    Funny parent tweet on X about kids giving friends a house tour including kitchen drawers and lightswitches.

    RYGdance Report

    #75

    Tweet from Meghan sharing a funny parenting moment about a child's mispronunciation, highlighting parents' humor on X.

    deloisivete Report

    #76

    Tweet from a parent sharing a funny Halloween moment with kids on X about Reese’s wrappers after laundry.

    michimama75 Report

    #77

    Screenshot of a funny parent tweet about kids and blankets, highlighting parenting challenges and humor on X.

    Caff_Dad Report

    #78

    Tweet from a parent humorously discussing Halloween candy savings on Aldi while sharing popular candy brands on social media.

    simoncholland Report

