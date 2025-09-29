ADVERTISEMENT

You could argue that Twitter has been in shambles ever since Elon Musk took over. Yet, according to recent data, it has about 561 million users all across the globe. Maybe misinformation has been more rampant and the vibe generally more hostile, but there's still plenty of funny people on there.

As we always like to focus on the positive here on Bored Panda, we've made yet another compilation of the funniest posts Twitter (X) users have shared during September. So, check them out and see for yourself that not all is lost on the good ol' bird app – quality humor is still alive and well.

#1

Tweet by Douglas A. Boneparth humorously comparing ringtone spending in 2005 to silent phones in 2025, part of funniest tweets.

dougboneparth Report

    #2

    Funny tweet showing a possum silhouetted against the moon, featured in the funniest tweets of September collection.

    _rarephantom Report

    #3

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about friendship, illustrating some of the funniest tweets of September that made people laugh.

    reeceollld Report

    #4

    Man in a gray suit sitting at a desk in an office cubicle typing on a retro computer, funny tweet screenshot below.

    daveweigel Report

    #5

    Dog on a leash beside a picnic table with coffee cup, captured in one of the funniest tweets of September that made people laugh.

    our_jesse Report

    #6

    Funny tweet about boyfriends wanting video games and boy food for birthday, part of funniest tweets of September collection.

    kjaypaw Report

    #7

    Tweet screenshot showing a humorous message about sitting on a bed in a towel, part of funniest tweets of September.

    reeceollld Report

    #8

    A humorous tweet showing a GPS route with a slower 8-minute detour, featured among funniest tweets of September.

    frogs4girls Report

    #9

    Car rear with a humorous bumper sticker, illustrating one of the funniest tweets that made people laugh the most in September.

    DEEP_RED_BELLS Report

    #10

    Screenshot of a funny tweet showing a woman giving a skeptical look, illustrating the funniest tweets of September.

    raven_brah Report

    #11

    A funny tweet about being an uncle and joking about flipping a light switch to earn money in September.

    carterhambley Report

    #12

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about driving home quickly after work, illustrating the funniest tweets of September.

    LowkeyEnergy_ Report

    #13

    Tweet by Benny Boy humorously comparing using an air fryer to discovering fire, part of funniest tweets of September.

    Camel_Crushin Report

    #14

    Funny tweet from September 2025 with 25.9K likes, showing a humorous excuse about picking up everyone from the airport.

    h3xenbrenner2 Report

    #15

    Funny tweet about winning arguments by eating birth certificates, illustrating some of the funniest tweets of September.

    carterhambley Report

    #16

    Woman looking at phone with a focused expression, featured in funniest tweets of September compilation.

    pink_chellaaa Report

    #17

    Twitter post questioning the name of a Beatles song, featured in the funniest tweets of September collection.

    creamermusic Report

    #18

    Tweet about a bad date leading to homemade fried chicken, part of funniest tweets of September collection.

    carterhambley Report

    #19

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about resume gap humor, representing some of the funniest tweets of September that made people laugh.

    Kheramahira21 Report

    #20

    A funny tweet image showing a vintage Toyota Corolla with colorful text highlighting the funniest tweets of September.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    #21

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from September showing humorous text that made people laugh the most online.

    denvermayor Report

    #22

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about USPS tracking humor shared in the funniest tweets of September collection.

    Brooke_Lin1 Report

    #23

    Man cooking in a kitchen with an exaggerated frustrated expression, capturing one of the funniest tweets of September.

    iroasmas Report

    #24

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from September with a joke about tricking tattoo parlors, highlighting the funniest tweets.

    AgingRanchHand Report

    #25

    Tweet about loving sleep but not going to bed earlier, showcasing some of the funniest tweets of September.

    uxcel Report

    #26

    Screenshot of a funny tweet humorously critiquing the flavor descriptions of fruity drinks in September tweets.

    earthdistance Report

    #27

    Screenshot of funniest tweets showing PayPal payments completed with various amounts, highlighting funniest tweets of September.

    chasedownleads Report

    #28

    Man frustrated while holding a fake PNG image of headphones in this funniest tweets collection from September.

    EverythingOOC Report

    #29

    Tweet with a humorous comment about Miley, Noah, Tish, and Brandi Cyrus on a magazine cover, part of funniest tweets of September.

    iH8Meccavellii Report

    #30

    Tweet about a doctor with sleeve tattoos prescribing everything, featured among the funniest tweets of September.

    i_zzzzzz Report

    #31

    Funny tweet about being hungover at work with humorous positive affirmations, part of funniest tweets of September collection.

    b1gdumb1diott Report

    #32

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from September showing the funniest tweets that made people laugh the most.

    ctrlarchive Report

    #33

    Funny tweet featuring colorful text about bird flu with images of two bald eagles, part of funniest tweets of September.

    equine__dentist Report

    #34

    Tweet showing a giant sandwich with lettuce, cheese, and ham, featured among the funniest tweets of September.

    idcwowlovely Report

    #35

    Tweet humor with a funny remark from a six-year-old about an ambulance seen, showcasing the funniest tweets of September.

    justinboldaji Report

    #36

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about scars and cats, part of the funniest tweets of September collection.

    ddsmidt Report

    #37

    Tweet showing a humor post about human design with an image of a painful twisted ankle, featured in funniest tweets of September.

    NateFloofs Report

    #38

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from September showing a humorous reply, part of the funniest tweets collection.

    NikiMarinis Report

    #39

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about music playlist titled Replay 2017, featured in funniest tweets of September.

    haseulgbt Report

    #40

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about heat and stroking people, part of the funniest tweets of September collection.

    vamptact Report

    #41

    Screenshot of a funniest tweet about Netflix showing unwanted movie recommendations, part of funniest tweets of September collection.

    RYGdance Report

    #42

    Tweet about a 97-year-old Italian who visits a restaurant daily to drink coffee and humorously hurl insults.

    ghof01 Report

    #43

    Tweet by Simon Holland humorously questioning spending on apples, part of the funniest tweets of September collection.

    simoncholland Report

    #44

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about calling a cat bagel, part of the funniest tweets of September collection.

    thelifeoftoad Report

    #45

    Woman holding a bag with 3D teeth model inside, part of funniest tweets from September that made people laugh most.

    SaraSchon Report

    #46

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about difficult tasks and little sleep, part of the funniest tweets of September collection.

    searobbing Report

    #47

    Tweet joke about dating and wedding with photos of a man and woman, part of funniest tweets of September collection.

    hobikive Report

    #48

    Taco Bell stained glass lamp thrift store find shared in funniest tweets of September that made people laugh.

    JasonKPargin Report

    #49

    Tweet about garbanzo bean name, shown as part of the funniest tweets of September that made people laugh.

    ImSmilingRn Report

    #50

    A funny surreal tweet showing a woman with her head on a high heel shoe, illustrating jet lag humor.

    veryharryhill Report

    #51

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about a customizable yard sign with humorous repeated custom message text.

    amore_orless Report

    #52

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about praying before eating a sandwich on the L train, showcasing popular funny tweets from September.

    expiredloop Report

    #53

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about a play on words, featured among the funniest tweets of September that made people laugh.

    allgarbled Report

    #54

    Screenshot of a humorous email exchange where a student tells their professor they're locked on the stairs, featured in funniest tweets.

    lindrewgaranda Report

    #55

    Screenshot of a funny tweet showing a label misspelling ranch as rantch, part of funniest tweets of September collection.

    messedupfoods Report

    #56

    Meme tweet featuring a humorous caption with a small bird in an empty room, highlighting funny tweets from September.

    RespectfulMemes Report

    #57

    Tweet about reaching a low point in life and considering dating again, one of the funniest tweets of September.

    frogs4girls Report

    #58

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about Minesweeper gameplay, illustrating some of the funniest tweets of September that made people laugh.

    megannn_lynne Report

    #59

    Screenshot of a funny tweet showing a message request about listening to music, part of funniest tweets of September.

    overdahedgestan Report

    #60

    Charging station with multiple devices and the funniest tweets of September visible in a social media post.

    kirawontmiss Report

    #61

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about hotel AC coldness from a popular collection of funniest tweets of September.

    _Gottalovezik Report

    #62

    Funny tweet featuring a cat in a scarf with falling leaves, celebrating the BER months in the funniest tweets of September.

    archer_uwu Report

    #63

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about paying $28 for a lobster roll at a food truck festival, part of funniest tweets of September.

    cardamomkiss Report

    #64

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about eyeglass frame tightness from the funniest tweets of September collection.

    JaggedAuthor Report

    #65

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from September that made people laugh, showcasing popular hilarious tweets of the month.

    GianmarcoSoresi Report

    #66

    A bear wearing a backpack stands at a train station platform among waiting passengers, funny tweets of September.

    mooncatvivi Report

    #67

    Tweet by Abby Heugel humorously describing personal style as not expecting to leave the house, part of funniest tweets of September.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    #68

    Tweet showing a skeptical emoji with thumbs down, part of the funniest tweets of September collection.

    EricMTerrill1 Report

    #69

    Funny tweet about a mom avoiding camping return, featured among the funniest tweets of September that made people laugh most.

    daintysloth Report

    #70

    Funny tweet from September 2025 with 19.2K likes, part of the funniest tweets that made people laugh the most.

    anotherxxbunny Report

    #71

    Funny tweet showing a silhouette breaking free from chains at sunset, featured in the funniest tweets of September collection.

    jasminegalx Report

    #72

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from September where someone humorously flirts while asking about ailments.

    jamloowho Report

    #73

    Tweet about noticing boyfriend’s breathing and tone when using chess dot com app, part of funniest tweets collection.

    GGGoneMad Report

    #74

    Screenshot of a funny tweet comparing an unskippable YouTube ad to a person, part of the funniest tweets of September.

    hondacrvthe3rd Report

    #75

    Funny tweet about forgetting and then having a new spaghetti eating shirt, part of funniest tweets of September collection.

    citizenkawala Report

    #76

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from September featured in the funniest tweets compilation for laughs.

    marveloustune Report

    #77

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about casual photo-taking, featured among the funniest tweets of September that made people laugh.

    uglyblender Report

    #78

    Person holding a large hot dog with a cardboard carrier, featured in funniest tweets of September that made people laugh.

    offbeatorbit Report

    #79

    Tweet by greg humorously suggesting insurance companies should send gifts annually if you don’t use the insurance, highlighting funniest tweets.

    greg16676935420 Report

    #80

    Funny tweet showing a black toddler shirt with the words Milk Monster, part of the funniest tweets collection.

    cnote_vegas Report

    #81

    Screenshot of a funny tweet reacting to a photo of Martha Stewart with a playful comment from September tweets.

    djordxc Report

    #82

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about being in your 30s, included in the funniest tweets of September collection.

    ronnui_ Report

    #83

    Tweet showing a humorous screenshot of Bill Belichick with a funny caption in the funniest tweets of September collection.

    MikeBeauvais Report

    #84

    Screenshot of a funny tweet discussing a TV show scene, featured among the funniest tweets of September.

    quadspawning Report

    #85

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about a coworker’s breakup, featured among the funniest tweets of September.

    chaimartini Report

    #86

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from September showing a relatable and humorous complaint about leg bouncing.

    katlyn_l_hall Report

    #87

    Tweet humor about mysterious mail featuring Hello Fresh, part of the funniest tweets of September that made people laugh the most.

    MichaelaOkla Report

    #88

    Tweet about being late because of looking up pictures inside a building, part of funniest tweets of September collection.

    FilledwithUrine Report

    #89

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about giving pregnant wife Tylenol to raise a baby who loves reading, one of the funniest tweets of September.

    TheAndrewNadeau Report

    #90

    Tweet about social media captions humor and grammar, featured in funniest tweets of September that made people laugh.

    lachancenaomi27 Report

    #91

    Funny tweet about kicking a can down the road, part of the funniest tweets of September collection.

    our_decay Report

    #92

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about affording full-size perfume bottles, part of the funniest tweets of September collection.

    soapdishglitter Report

    #93

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from September by user via (spooky edition) about turning 23 and being called unc.

    atrophicbtrfly Report

    #94

    Funny tweet showing a person holding a wrapped McDonald's cheeseburger, part of funniest tweets of September collection.

    audiohymn Report

    #95

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about unemployment and work hours, part of the funniest tweets of September collection.

    DRESPITFACTS Report

    #96

    Freezers labeled with numbers of deer instead of cubic feet, showcasing the funniest tweets of September humor.

    dimitrikermani Report

