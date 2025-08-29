ADVERTISEMENT

For good or ill, anyone with some basic literacy (even the slightest amount will suffice, unfortunately) and an internet connection can reach everyone else who meets these two conditions. The result is an ocean of absolutely horrible “content” that no one really cares about, but, like the million monkeys typing away for a million years, sometimes something interesting shows up.

We’ve gathered some of the funniest tweets from X this August and humbly brought them before you today to enjoy. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, debate if you should still even call it X and add your own thoughts to the comments section down below.

#1

Close-up of a forearm with cat scratch scars, featured in funny and relatable tweets about August experiences.

bored2die Report

    #2

    Tweet about a husband spending days with friends, avoiding news, and naming state capitals and African countries.

    mindyisser Report

    #3

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable tweet from August about quitting a job application due to excessive questions and humor.

    PublicEnemyyNo1 Report

    #4

    Child wearing a slice of buttered bread as a glove, illustrating a funny and relatable tweet from August humor post.

    CatholicAwesome Report

    #5

    Funny and relatable tweet showing a fish meme about a white shirt getting stained while eating in August humor posts.

    messedupfoods Report

    #6

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable tweet about feeling undeserving with a photo of plain bread and boiled eggs.

    CantEverDie Report

    #7

    Passenger using a hat to hold a phone on an airplane seatback, showcasing funny and relatable tweets innovation.

    ihatethiskid Report

    #8

    Dark room photo of a person with long hair peeking through a door, illustrating funny and relatable tweets from August.

    ppslayer_vt Report

    #9

    Woman with glasses making a funny expressive face in a relatable tweet about work in August from funny tweets collection.

    retrotoe Report

    #10

    Tweet showing a woman in a green bikini and a small dog dressed in tropical clothes, funny and relatable August tweets.

    askdeavilasade Report

    #11

    Tweet about screen time on computer versus phone shown on a social media post for funny and relatable tweets.

    reincheisyuri Report

    #12

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable tweet about computers from August, capturing humor for those who can’t handle more news.

    GrimKim Report

    #13

    Two goats wearing colorful sweaters on wet pavement in a funny and relatable tweet about August humor.

    tagyourwho Report

    #14

    Funny and relatable tweet showing a glowing green toilet with a warning about Walmart shrimp in a bathroom setting.

    messedupfoods Report

    #15

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable tweet about therapy sessions, highlighting humor in August tweets trending online.

    Liamjsm Report

    #16

    Tweet showing a humorous drawing of a person swimming awkwardly, illustrating funny and relatable tweets from August.

    dinosaurs1969 Report

    #17

    Tweet with a funny relatable message about authenticator apps, featuring a person touching a cow in a green field.

    equine__dentist Report

    #18

    Funny and relatable tweet about raccoons eating from a trash bin, capturing humor from August social media posts.

    harleybaghdad Report

    #19

    Tweet about finding comfort in a fortune cookie, highlighting funny and relatable tweets from August in a social media post.

    carterhambley Report

    #20

    Hand holding a worn and partially decomposed Wii Sports Resort game disc, symbolizing funny relatable tweets.

    dinosaurs1969 Report

    #21

    Funny and relatable tweet with a witty response about roles in a relationship for anyone overwhelmed by news in August.

    pontsho_mp Report

    #22

    Tweet about a humorous experience at goat yoga, featured in funny and relatable tweets from August for those overwhelmed by news.

    elefaantz Report

    #23

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable tweet showing a chatbot insisting it is human in a customer service chat.

    grindmachina Report

    #24

    Tweet showing a humorous homemade pesto sauce flyer from a couple turning their love into a business.

    Liv_Agar Report

    #25

    SpongeBob meme showing relatable tiredness and regret, illustrating funny and relatable tweets about daily struggles.

    s8n Report

    #26

    Young person with glasses responding humorously to a relatable tweet in a funny and relatable tweets post from August.

    thedailymemes_ Report

    #27

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable tweet about friendship advice from a therapist, shared in August 2025.

    uwantmetoiwill Report

    #28

    Tweet showing a pizza box and a Monopoly game in a fridge, highlighting funny and relatable moments from August tweets.

    messedupfoods Report

    #29

    Funny and relatable tweet showing an aerial view of farmland mistaken for states while flying over America

    memechaotic Report

    #30

    Spilled coffee grounds on a store floor forming the word sorry, illustrating funny and relatable tweets about daily mishaps.

    messedupfoods Report

    #31

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable tweet conversation asking about state and crying for social media humor.

    TextMessages Report

    #32

    A humorous tweet about blocking someone but wanting to watch his hairline recede, reflecting funny relatable tweets.

    jynxbby Report

    #33

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable tweet about summer ending in August for those overwhelmed by news and current events.

    mcarv_s Report

    #34

    Slice of berry pie on a plate with a fork and cup of black coffee, funny relatable tweet about breakfast humor.

    JoestarJokic Report

    #35

    Screenshot of a relatable and funny tweet humorously questioning the presence of protein in various foods.

    msnetik Report

    #36

    Tweet about saying chat gtp instead of google it, with a man in a suit standing behind a cake with sparklers lit at a party.

    kendallhosseini Report

    #37

    Tweet featuring a smiling woman in a video call, part of funny and relatable tweets from August for stress relief.

    randomrecruiter Report

    #38

    Cat standing on a torn tortilla bag with a bite taken from the tortilla, featured in funny relatable tweets from August.

    paocarisweat Report

    #39

    Tweet showing a humorous shadow that looks like a golden retriever, capturing relatable funny moments from August tweets.

    earlygirl__ Report

    #40

    Tweet with a humorous message and a bowl of cereal with sliced bananas, apples, and boiled eggs, relatable funny tweets.

    thandoiwethu Report

    #41

    Tweet showing a snake skin found during garage cleaning, featured in funny and relatable tweets about August moments.

    shashigalore Report

    #42

    Funny and relatable tweet from Carolina Hurricanes showing an email suggesting collaboration with Taylor Swift amid news overload.

    Canes Report

    #43

    Tweet screenshot showing a funny and relatable message about needing a free hobby, part of August tweets.

    pagan_hoetry Report

    #44

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable tweet listing playful idioms, illustrating humor in trending August tweets.

    basithladoo Report

    #45

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable tweet from August expressing humor about not being photogenic but looking good as a distant memory.

    blewmarine Report

    #46

    Funny and relatable tweet showing a futon couch designed as a fig newton pastry with pillows on top

    messedupfoods Report

    #47

    Airport liquid disposal station with humorous tweet caption about jungle juice at Boston Logan airport.

    messedupfoods Report

    #48

    Tweet about love language shared by user reeceollld, one of 80 funny and relatable tweets from August for humor and relief.

    reeceollld Report

    #49

    Funny and relatable tweet conversation about a date invitation with a gamer’s humorous expansion pack reference on social media.

    ChulitoX0X Report

    #50

    A woman in a pink shirt at a service window with a man on a horse waiting outside, funny relatable tweet moment.

    messedupfoods Report

    #51

    Hand holding popcorn bag and soda cup, illustrating funny and relatable tweets from August about handling news.

    megannn_lynne Report

    #52

    Funny and relatable tweet featuring a confusing celebrity lookalike moment at a sports event in August.

    realJaredGilman Report

    #53

    Tweet about August describing it as nostalgic and relatable with shifting time and quiet acceptance, fitting funny and relatable tweets.

    yuuiichive Report

    #54

    Screenshot of a tweet featuring MrBeast’s Stanford Prison Experiment challenge with photos of participants in prison attire.

    caitiedelaney Report

    Hate this guy. He's genuinely a horrible human being

    #55

    Funny and relatable tweet from August about setting personal rules to avoid handling more news, with 144K likes.

    wet_foal Report

    #56

    Tweet by Ganymede humorously questioning the meaning of the brand name Oral B, showcasing funny and relatable tweets.

    ivymede Report

    #57

    Tweet about a funny and relatable story on TikTok with humorous comments, capturing August's viral moments.

    Adashaa_ Report

    #58

    Delivery photo from Postmates showing a hand holding a food bag on a staircase for funny relatable tweets.

    airisphobic Report

    #59

    Tweet showing a relatable reaction to tapping a card for an unexpectedly high amount, reflecting funny and relatable tweets from August.

    amishestrogen Report

    #60

    Tweet about dog recovering eaten cash, part of 80 funny and relatable tweets from August for anyone overwhelmed by news.

    ClayWuki Report

    #61

    Silhouette of a child joyfully running on a wet street at night, relatable funny tweet about casual texting humor.

    seanjetravers Report

    #62

    Funny and relatable tweet about perfect merging at Chick-Fil-A but not on I-45, highlighting humor from August tweets.

    vamptact Report

    #63

    Two funny tweets illustrating relatable humor from August, including an essential worker costume and a COVID particle spread diagram.

    brooklynbroke Report

    #64

    Close-up of two brown eyes in a funny tweet illustrating relatable humor from August’s viral tweets collection.

    CNviolations Report

    #65

    Funny and relatable tweet showing a fox with large ears lying on grass, capturing humor for August social media content.

    jordanarcherMP Report

    #66

    Woman with glasses reading a book in bed, illustrating funny and relatable tweets about screen time before bed.

    bakkheian Report

    #67

    Twitter user reacting humorously to a movie announcement in a collection of funny and relatable August tweets.

    dollazduh Report

    #68

    Family photo mistake tweet with funny and relatable tweets from August about handling overwhelming news.

    krysilove Report

    #69

    Tweet about boysenberry fruit spread with humor, featured in a collection of funny and relatable tweets from August.

    onionweigher Report

    #70

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable tweet about seasonal influencer content for August with humorous fall imagery.

    frogs4girls Report

    #71

    A funny and relatable tweet about emo hair posted in August with engagement icons and user avatar visible.

    cabby Report

    #72

    Tweet reacting to Glen Powell saying a Texan should not play James Bond, featured in funny and relatable tweets from August.

    toindiaforever Report

    #73

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable tweet about therapy from August, part of humorous tweets collection for overwhelmed readers.

    rachellapides Report

    #74

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable tweet with humorous messages reacting to a Pokémon character's appearance.

    PkmnBrainrot Report

    #75

    Tweet showing inside of a laundry machine with exposed wires, related to funny and relatable tweets about city laundry costs.

    renbelmont Report

    #76

    Funny and relatable tweets from August showing contrasting happy and serious facial expressions reacting to news notifications.

    ExtremeBlitz__ Report

    #77

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable tweet about apartment photos from a verified user on social media in August.

    crackcobain__ Report

    #78

    Bar in Dublin with Iowa and Kansas state flags displayed, captured in a funny and relatable tweet about mistaken research.

    nchaunceywolf Report

    #79

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable tweet about panicking after cutting a finger, reflecting humorous August tweets.

    alyssaleann Report

    #80

    Tweet about using a heart emoji over boyfriend’s face, featured in funny and relatable tweets from August collection.

    sighswoon Report

