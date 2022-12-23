I'm not saying that the number of members determines whether or not an online community is good. However, when there's a Facebook group with 1.3 million, you notice.

Like the name implies, 'Middle Aged Humor' consists of a more mature audience. People use it as a way to connect and bring levity to mundane or difficult situations, and while it may not be everyone's cup of tea, we can't deny the group's relevance to the platform. After all, 73 percent of U.S. adults aged 50-64 use Facebook.

So, let's take a look at how they make the internet (and maybe life in general) more enjoyable for each other.

More info: Facebook