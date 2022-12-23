I'm not saying that the number of members determines whether or not an online community is good. However, when there's a Facebook group with 1.3 million, you notice.

Like the name implies, 'Middle Aged Humor' consists of a more mature audience. People use it as a way to connect and bring levity to mundane or difficult situations, and while it may not be everyone's cup of tea, we can't deny the group's relevance to the platform. After all, 73 percent of U.S. adults aged 50-64 use Facebook.

So, let's take a look at how they make the internet (and maybe life in general) more enjoyable for each other.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

22points
POST
varwenea
varwenea
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's just adorable! Everyone should have friends like that.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

15points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If grandma goes missing, this young one is suspect NO1!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#4

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

15points
POST
#5

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

15points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He has no hair. He is a wizard tho

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

14points
POST
#7

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Branch manager and assistant branch manager

Middle Aged Humor Report

13points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🥰 adorable, took me a sec to see the small dog

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

13points
POST
Daria
Daria
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤣 hilarious 👌

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

13points
POST
Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's oleo?! Read it as Oreo at first and was still confused when I read it right!

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

12points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me last week, see 4 Garda cars, grab dog lead and run outside, No dog attached to the lead 🙈 poor dog barking inside house wondering if ive gone mad, Nope just Nosy 👃

1
1point
reply
#11

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor , Allcyon Report

12points
POST
Paul C.
Paul C.
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

4. I probably look more like Satan. That's what my wife says, anyway.

0
0points
reply
#12

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

12points
POST
#13

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#14

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

11points
POST
Phil Green
Phil Green
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She should have put the baby on the washing machine, final spin cycle...

0
0points
reply
#15

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

10points
POST
#16

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

10points
POST
Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just added preposition to sound more french

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

10points
POST
Phil Green
Phil Green
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Evolution at work. Cats manipulated the Ancient Egyptians. Their work continues today...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#18

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

"Decorated my Bathroom for Christmas."

Middle Aged Humor Report

9points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Festive AF. Love it.

1
1point
reply
#19

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

9points
POST
#20

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

9points
POST
#21

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

9points
POST
#22

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

9points
POST
N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My ducks have wandered off and started a fight with the hamster that powers my brain

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#23

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

8points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

also no fighting or taking others' drinks

1
1point
reply
#24

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

8points
POST
#25

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

8points
POST
#26

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

8points
POST
Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The little kid at the front knows what's up!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#27

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

8points
POST
Charlie the Cat
Charlie the Cat
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My Owner's (servant's) name is Leon

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#28

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

8points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it powers up my bank balance I'm all for it.

0
0points
reply
#29

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

8points
POST
Izzy Curer
Izzy Curer
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As long as grandma cleans it up, let it snow.

1
1point
reply
#30

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

7points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooohhh cozy 👍 do they come in red

0
0points
reply
#31

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

7points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a Gen z-proof phone

2
2points
reply
#32

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

7points
POST
#33

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

7points
POST
Nat of Clan P
Nat of Clan P
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My son (about 8 at the time) asked me if I could do a cartwheel. "Of course I can" I said. Fast forward 30 seconds and I have a pulled groin. It appears I can't do a cartwheel.

0
0points
reply
#34

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

7points
POST
#35

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

7points
POST
#36

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

7points
POST
#37

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

6points
POST
#38

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

6points
POST
Phil Green
Phil Green
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is far more evidence of a "Santa" than there is a "god"!

0
0points
reply
#39

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

6points
POST
#40

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

6points
POST
#41

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

6points
POST
#42

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

6points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

😂🤣😂🤣😂 omg so funny 👏👏👏

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#43

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

5points
POST
#44

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

5points
POST
#45

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

5points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yum, make it 14, we'll be there at 1

0
0points
reply
#46

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

5points
POST
#47

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

5points
POST
#48

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

5points
POST
#49

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

4points
POST
#50

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

4points
POST
#51

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

4points
POST
#52

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

4points
POST
#53

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

4points
POST
#54

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

4points
POST
#56

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

4points
POST
#57

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

4points
POST
#58

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

4points
POST
#59

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

4points
POST
#60

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

4points
POST
Linda van A.
Linda van A.
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your toilet when there is no man in the house.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#61

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

4points
POST
#62

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

3points
POST
#63

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

3points
POST
#64

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

3points
POST
Izzy Curer
Izzy Curer
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Except that these still exist...

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

3points
POST
#66

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

3points
POST
N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A. B & C are sort of linked and in some places a car isn't necessary. D is a luxury. A will improve lives.

0
0points
reply
#67

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

3points
POST
#68

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics

Middle Aged Humor Report

3points
POST
#69

Funny-Middle-Aged-Humor-Pics