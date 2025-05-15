ADVERTISEMENT

In the mood for something totally off-the-wall? You're in the right place, and no, it won't make sense and that's the point. These are the kind of memes that hit when your brain is running on low battery and high absurdity. 

This collection of hilariously random memes from the Instagram page The Brain Tickle has zero structure and that’s the magic. Whether you’re dodging emails, hiding from responsibilities, or simply need a ridiculous laugh, these memes deliver. Prepare to giggle, snort, and don’t forget to share this with your bestie. 

#1

Text meme about an annoying brain feature called Waiting Mode causing inactivity before an MRI, fitting random memes humor theme.

thebraintickle Report

    #2

    Marble Pietà sculpture by Michelangelo paired with a humorous social media comment in a random meme format.

    thebraintickle , Stanislav Traykov / Wikipedia Report

    #3

    Dad lying on a couch pretending to sleep while kids draw him in a cozy living room scene random memes humor.

    thebraintickle Report

    Random memes have a way of sneaking up on us. They make us laugh at the most unexpected things and give us a break from whatever we’re dealing with. But it’s not just humor that lifts spirits. Sometimes, it’s the simplest gestures that mean the most. Random acts of kindness can turn someone’s day around. And just like memes, they spread smiles in all directions.

    Today, we spoke with Surbhi Dhanuka, a talented home baker from Mumbai. With over eight years of experience and hundreds of happy clients, she’s built more than just a business. She’s built something that makes people feel seen and celebrated. Her journey started with one oven and a love for food. And what she’s doing now goes way beyond cupcakes. It’s a pure heart.
    #4

    Kids imagining life at 40 with wrinkles, grey hair, and challenges, featured in random memes that might make you laugh.

    thebraintickle Report

    #5

    Screenshot of a random meme tweet about struggling as a beginner in new skills shared for laughs.

    thebraintickle , Howlingmutant0 Report

    #6

    Funny random meme showing stone faces representing toes reacting to one toe hitting a coffee table leg, a random meme to laugh at.

    thebraintickle Report

    “Usually, sweet treats instantly bring a smile to people’s faces,” Surbhi told us. “Especially cakes, bento boxes, cupcakes, cookies… they light up a room.” For her, baking isn’t just about flavor. It’s about the joy it brings to others. And she believes that something as simple as a cake can create memories. It’s a reminder that celebration can come in small, beautiful ways.

    “I started baking because I’m a foodie too,” she laughed. “It was my creative outlet, and honestly, I just wanted to make something fun.” What began as an experiment in her home kitchen quickly turned into something much bigger. Orders started coming in. And soon, her little hobby became a full-fledged business. A delicious one, at that.
    #7

    Funny meme text about a grandma avoiding a phone call, part of random memes that might make you laugh.

    thebraintickle , Coll3enG Report

    #8

    Funny random meme text about an Uber ride with a gay colleague and a surprising Grindr notification reaction.

    thebraintickle Report

    #9

    Tweet meme humor about dog shelters advising adoption contrasted with an exaggerated pet care need, part of random memes collection.

    thebraintickle Report

    “Slowly, the business started growing,” she said. “From my first client who surprised his wife with a heart-shaped cake to now handling hundreds of orders every week.” She still remembers that first order clearly. It wasn’t just about the cake, it was the love behind it. That feeling hasn’t changed. Only now, there’s more frosting and a lot more joy.
    #10

    Screenshot of a random meme joke about a woman drinking laundry detergent in a Walmart aisle causing confusion and humor.

    thebraintickle Report

    #11

    Apple Watch showing workout notifications with text about family receiving random memes and notifications.

    thebraintickle Report

    #12

    Tweet exchange showing a humorous breakup text mistaken for a marriage announcement, featured in random memes.

    thebraintickle Report

    “I hired help along the way,” she shared. “One woman, in particular, was incredibly hardworking. One day, she asked if she could take the leftovers from a five-layer cake.” Surbhi agreed, but the question stayed with her. Why that day? Why those leftovers? Sometimes, kindness starts with curiosity. And this moment sparked something unexpected.

    “I said yes, of course, but asked why,” she continued. “She told me it was her daughter’s birthday. They couldn’t afford a cake, and she wanted to surprise her.” That day stayed with Surbhi. She couldn’t stop thinking about it. So she made a decision to never let a good cake scrap go to waste. And from that, something sweeter was born.
    #13

    Person wearing a grey knitted tunic in a library, part of 86 totally random memes that might make you laugh.

    thebraintickle , Em_E_Dee Report

    #14

    Man in helmet taking selfie with baker in kitchen, funny meme among random memes that might make you laugh

    thebraintickle Report

    #15

    Random meme about parents buying mangoes, highlighting a funny math problem situation in a tweet format.

    thebraintickle Report

    “I started using leftover cake, frosting, and toppings to make small desserts,” she said. “Nothing fancy, just pure, edible joy.” She began setting aside time each week to prepare these treats. What others might throw out, she turned into little moments of happiness. For her, it wasn’t about cost. It was about caring.

    “Every week, I distribute these sweet treats to children in my area,” she said with a smile. “It’s become a part of my routine now.” The kids wait for her with excitement. Their smiles are all the reward she needs. It's a simple act, but it carries so much meaning. And for those kids, it's everything.

    #16

    Screenshot of a funny online discussion about dog heaven and squirrel hell, a random meme that might make you laugh.

    thebraintickle Report

    #17

    Tweet displaying a humorous take on tipping in 2024, featured in a collection of totally random memes that might make you laugh.

    thebraintickle , ChrisJBakke Report

    onanhagall avatar
    Onan Hag All
    Onan Hag All
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The year is 2025, you walk into your local cafe. A white coffee is £3.50. No one expects a tip.

    #18

    Pile of shattered glass on tiled floor humorously described as a glass door needing assembly in random memes collection.

    thebraintickle Report

    “I also bake full cakes at a low cost for families who can’t afford one,” she shared. “Birthdays, special occasions, everyone deserves a treat.” She doesn’t ask for much in return. Sometimes just a name, sometimes just a smile. For Surbhi, baking has become a way to give. A way to say, “you matter.”

    #19

    Meme text joking about alphabet soup and ramen, shared online in a random meme collection likely to make you laugh.

    thebraintickle Report

    #20

    Tweet humorously thanking a Yahoo email for handling fast food coupons and trial memberships in random memes.

    thebraintickle Report

    #21

    Mugshot of Florida man arrested for DUI claiming he drank only at stoplights, a random meme that might make you laugh.

    thebraintickle Report

    “Everyone should get a chance to enjoy something sweet,” she said. “And when I show up with a decorated cake for a kid’s birthday, the smile on their face, nothing compares.” That moment of joy is what drives her. It's why she continues, even on the hard days. Kindness, after all, is its own reward.

    #22

    Tweet from snubnose frankenstein expressing love for breaking news, featured in random memes that might make you laugh.

    thebraintickle , snubdogg Report

    #23

    Tweet text humorously about healing and destroying gut micro biome, shown in a random meme related to laughter and memes.

    thebraintickle , itsbighonkin Report

    #24

    Sympathy card used as a funny resignation letter, humorously quitting a job with a random meme style message.

    thebraintickle Report

    “We should all try to spread a little more kindness,” she added. “Some of my regular clients even pitch in. They order a cake for their event and add a mini cake for a child in need.” It’s a growing circle of goodness. What started in one kitchen has reached dozens of homes. 

    #25

    Before and after images of a bearded man illustrating humor in random memes that might make you laugh.

    thebraintickle Report

    #26

    Screenshot of a humorous meme text about an English teacher who is the author’s father, a funny random meme example.

    thebraintickle Report

    #27

    Text message exchange about babysitting for the first time, showcasing humor in totally random memes that might make you laugh.

    thebraintickle Report

    The sweetness of Surbhi’s actions goes far beyond sugar and flour. Her story reminds us that kindness doesn’t have to be grand; it just has to be genuine. And while she spreads smiles with her cakes, we’ve got some memes to keep your grin going, too. Because laughter, like kindness, is best when shared. What about you? Which meme made you smile today? Tell us in the comments!

    #28

    Taco Bell tweet on Mexican Pizza restock with a humorous reply from NE Ohio Regional Sewer District in funny random memes style.

    thebraintickle , Taco Bell Report

    #29

    Meme describing a mosquito attracted to salt instead of sugar, humorously illustrating random absurd memes.

    thebraintickle Report

    #30

    Funny AI meme showing salmon fillet pieces floating in a river instead of real fish in random memes that might make you laugh.

    thebraintickle Report

    #31

    Tweet about a son wanting to be 1% nacho paired with a meme scene captioned he is the chosen one, funny random memes.

    thebraintickle Report

    #32

    A hand holding a glass of orange smoothie inside a cozy room with plants and patterned bedding, meme style.

    thebraintickle , markusanthony17 Report

    #33

    Tweet from the introverted hater humorously reflecting on feeling mentally young despite being in their 30s, a random meme example.

    thebraintickle , violentlyepic Report

    p1no-name avatar
    P1 No-Name
    P1 No-Name
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just wait til you hit your late 50's! Still feeling 14 inside, but not so confident & worrying about retirement.

    #34

    Tweet by Connor C. humorously speaking about childhood comments and adult insults in totally random memes to make you laugh.

    thebraintickle Report

    #35

    Meme showing a tweet about scientists transforming stress into electricity with a humorous user comment.

    thebraintickle Report

    #36

    Man holding a gun and a black bag ready to catch wrapping paper in a funny totally random meme.

    thebraintickle Report

    #37

    Meme showing a narrow apartment staircase with unusual steps, part of totally random memes that might make you laugh.

    thebraintickle Report

    #38

    Owl sitting cross-legged in a funny pose, part of totally random memes that might make you laugh for no reason.

    thebraintickle Report

    #39

    2000-year-old green serpentine stone mask unearthed in Mexico with meme text warning not to wear it, random memes humor concept

    thebraintickle Report

    #40

    Meme about a perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo with a humorous comment referencing Jurassic Park humor.

    thebraintickle Report

    #41

    Text meme by user jonnie joking about a phrase that sounds like something a homophobic gym teacher would say, random memes humor.

    thebraintickle Report

    #42

    Text meme discussing long driving times in America versus the UK, part of random memes that might make you laugh.

    thebraintickle Report

    #43

    Tweet about generation differences in podcasting and long voicemails, illustrating totally random memes humor.

    thebraintickle Report

    #44

    Tweet exchange meme about living alone and talking to oneself, featured in totally random memes that might make you laugh.

    thebraintickle Report

    #45

    Tweet meme about Pluto’s red patches humorously linked to random memes that might make you laugh without reason.

    thebraintickle Report

    #46

    Meme showing odometer reading 80085 near San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant, part of random memes that might make you laugh.

    thebraintickle Report

    #47

    Tattoo of the word Brad under the armpit, featured in a collection of totally random memes for laughs.

    thebraintickle Report

    #48

    Person wearing a bright green creature costume sitting at a table in a funny meme from random memes collection.

    thebraintickle , ChloeCondon Report

    #49

    Screenshot of a meme showing a large pile of cash with a funny comment about sharing money, part of random memes.

    thebraintickle Report

    #50

    Funny random meme about a dad's response to his daughter asking for a dog after breakups, fitting random meme humor.

    thebraintickle Report

    #51

    Tweet prank idea suggesting to text a coworker randomly asking if they are joining a meeting, featured in random memes.

    thebraintickle Report

    #52

    Random meme text humorously comparing Seasonal Affective Disorder to emotional scurvy and waiting for the sun.

    thebraintickle Report

    #53

    Screenshot of a random meme suggesting men named Ian name their daughter Lilian, part of totally random memes collection.

    thebraintickle Report

    #54

    Meme about leather armour being best for sneaking because it's made of hide, with a humorous reply to delete it.

    thebraintickle Report

    #55

    Screenshot of a totally random meme about a bride marrying her best friend with costly bridesmaids, humor included.

    thebraintickle Report

    #56

    Meme showing a bearded man telling a crying infant now isn't the time for that, infant agrees to control himself.

    thebraintickle Report

    #57

    Social media meme humor about silence in Dollar Tree and a cashier fighting for their life, part of random memes.

    thebraintickle Report

    #58

    Funny meme about a bank interaction where a guy tries to impress a teller, featured in random memes collection.

    thebraintickle Report

    #59

    Text meme showing a funny family text conversation about a mom's head injury in a random meme format.

    thebraintickle Report

    #60

    Map of Alaska highlighting the lower 48 states in a humorous meme from random memes collection.

    thebraintickle Report

    #61

    Social media meme text humor about watching Instagram reels of TikTok videos, part of random memes that might make you laugh.

    thebraintickle Report

    #62

    Screenshot of a random meme tweet humorously describing childhood Sunday mornings, part of random memes collection.

    thebraintickle Report

    #63

    Random meme conversation questioning how animals are declared extinct with a humorous response about asking other animals.

    thebraintickle Report

    #64

    Tweet about Baskin Robbins including a gender selection menu with an unusual option in a random memes collection.

    thebraintickle Report

    #65

    Close-up of a unique chicken and waffles dish covered in creamy gravy, featured in random memes that might make you laugh.

    thebraintickle Report

    #66

    Laptop screen showing a Zoom call with a student renaming himself reconnecting to avoid lesson participation meme.

    thebraintickle Report

    #67

    Funny random meme about sock and shoe order, highlighting humor from totally random memes that might make you laugh.

    thebraintickle Report

    #68

    Tweet about loving the ocean surface with respect for what lies beneath, featured in random memes collection.

    thebraintickle Report

    #69

    Screenshot of a random meme about a quiet kid from Ireland playing Toxic by Britney Spears on his fiddle in class.

    thebraintickle Report

    #70

    Tweet about discovering a hidden dishwasher after two years, paired with images of the kitchen appliance under the counter, random memes.

    thebraintickle Report

    #71

    Text message about a paper clip on the floor by a file cabinet with photos showing the clip on a carpet.

    thebraintickle Report

    #72

    1983 typed letter from Steve Jobs refusing to sign autographs, fitting totally random memes that might make you laugh.

    thebraintickle Report

    #73

    Screenshot of a totally random meme discussing women's rights and marriage humor for laughs.

    thebraintickle Report

    #74

    Tweet with a humorous caption about recognizing a TV show, featuring close-up images of men's chins in random meme style.

    thebraintickle Report

    #75

    Tweet about drivers not accelerating on freeway on-ramps, featured as a totally random meme to make you laugh for no logical reason.

    thebraintickle Report

    #76

    Meme featuring a painted seahorse on a denim jacket with humorous text, part of random memes collection.

    thebraintickle Report

    #77

    Couple holding hands on swings with a close-up of hand damage, a funny meme from totally random memes collection.

    thebraintickle Report

    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Money doesn't equal to quality in the US entertainment industry anymore. It's mostly wages for the stars, their 100 employee strong cohort from assistants to the assistant's assistant's assistants, overboarding CGI and several re-shoots. Godzilla Minus One for example had a cost of just 15 million dollar for it's production

    #78

    Floor plan sketch showing an unusual bed setup with pillows placed on an unexpected end of the mattress.

    thebraintickle Report

    #79

    Screenshot of a meme showing a milk tea order with multiple fees resulting in a high total cost, funny random memes concept.

    thebraintickle Report

    #80

    Tweet parody about daylight savings with a humorous take, featured in random memes that might make you laugh.

    thebraintickle Report

    #81

    Cartoon animals playing musical instruments in a random meme that might make you laugh for no logical reason.

    thebraintickle Report

    #82

    Tweet from Be Kind Of Witty about a child's suspiciously specific theory, featured in random memes likely to make you laugh.

    thebraintickle Report

    #83

    Animated character from Family Guy looks worried beside a pill bottle labeled with a foot long sub in a random meme.

    thebraintickle Report

    #84

    Reddit post discussing if younger generations are financially better off than their parents with a humorous reply circled.

    thebraintickle Report

    #85

    Tweet by Tommy Bayer humorously reflecting on eating honey nut Cheerios as a kid, fitting totally random memes keyword.

    thebraintickle Report

    #86

    Screenshot of a random meme suggesting to say no when asked to see a screen and derail the call for no reason.

    thebraintickle Report

