86 Totally Random Memes That Might Make You Laugh For No Logical ReasonInterview With Expert
In the mood for something totally off-the-wall? You're in the right place, and no, it won't make sense and that's the point. These are the kind of memes that hit when your brain is running on low battery and high absurdity.
This collection of hilariously random memes from the Instagram page The Brain Tickle has zero structure and that’s the magic. Whether you’re dodging emails, hiding from responsibilities, or simply need a ridiculous laugh, these memes deliver. Prepare to giggle, snort, and don’t forget to share this with your bestie.
Random memes have a way of sneaking up on us. They make us laugh at the most unexpected things and give us a break from whatever we’re dealing with. But it’s not just humor that lifts spirits. Sometimes, it’s the simplest gestures that mean the most. Random acts of kindness can turn someone’s day around. And just like memes, they spread smiles in all directions.
Today, we spoke with Surbhi Dhanuka, a talented home baker from Mumbai. With over eight years of experience and hundreds of happy clients, she’s built more than just a business. She’s built something that makes people feel seen and celebrated. Her journey started with one oven and a love for food. And what she’s doing now goes way beyond cupcakes. It’s a pure heart.
“Usually, sweet treats instantly bring a smile to people’s faces,” Surbhi told us. “Especially cakes, bento boxes, cupcakes, cookies… they light up a room.” For her, baking isn’t just about flavor. It’s about the joy it brings to others. And she believes that something as simple as a cake can create memories. It’s a reminder that celebration can come in small, beautiful ways.
“I started baking because I’m a foodie too,” she laughed. “It was my creative outlet, and honestly, I just wanted to make something fun.” What began as an experiment in her home kitchen quickly turned into something much bigger. Orders started coming in. And soon, her little hobby became a full-fledged business. A delicious one, at that.
“Slowly, the business started growing,” she said. “From my first client who surprised his wife with a heart-shaped cake to now handling hundreds of orders every week.” She still remembers that first order clearly. It wasn’t just about the cake, it was the love behind it. That feeling hasn’t changed. Only now, there’s more frosting and a lot more joy.
“I hired help along the way,” she shared. “One woman, in particular, was incredibly hardworking. One day, she asked if she could take the leftovers from a five-layer cake.” Surbhi agreed, but the question stayed with her. Why that day? Why those leftovers? Sometimes, kindness starts with curiosity. And this moment sparked something unexpected.
“I said yes, of course, but asked why,” she continued. “She told me it was her daughter’s birthday. They couldn’t afford a cake, and she wanted to surprise her.” That day stayed with Surbhi. She couldn’t stop thinking about it. So she made a decision to never let a good cake scrap go to waste. And from that, something sweeter was born.
“I started using leftover cake, frosting, and toppings to make small desserts,” she said. “Nothing fancy, just pure, edible joy.” She began setting aside time each week to prepare these treats. What others might throw out, she turned into little moments of happiness. For her, it wasn’t about cost. It was about caring.
“Every week, I distribute these sweet treats to children in my area,” she said with a smile. “It’s become a part of my routine now.” The kids wait for her with excitement. Their smiles are all the reward she needs. It's a simple act, but it carries so much meaning. And for those kids, it's everything.
The year is 2025, you walk into your local cafe. A white coffee is £3.50. No one expects a tip.
“I also bake full cakes at a low cost for families who can’t afford one,” she shared. “Birthdays, special occasions, everyone deserves a treat.” She doesn’t ask for much in return. Sometimes just a name, sometimes just a smile. For Surbhi, baking has become a way to give. A way to say, “you matter.”
“Everyone should get a chance to enjoy something sweet,” she said. “And when I show up with a decorated cake for a kid’s birthday, the smile on their face, nothing compares.” That moment of joy is what drives her. It's why she continues, even on the hard days. Kindness, after all, is its own reward.
“We should all try to spread a little more kindness,” she added. “Some of my regular clients even pitch in. They order a cake for their event and add a mini cake for a child in need.” It’s a growing circle of goodness. What started in one kitchen has reached dozens of homes.
The sweetness of Surbhi's actions goes far beyond sugar and flour. Her story reminds us that kindness doesn't have to be grand; it just has to be genuine.
