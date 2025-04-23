ADVERTISEMENT

Don't know if you noticed, Pandas, but the world is in a funny state right now. It can be hard to maintain a positive outlook, as stress levels are at an all-time high in the U.S. In fact, 40% of Americans report experiencing peak stress.

That's why letting yourself be a silly goose for a few minutes a day is important. And what better way to have a laugh or two than to scroll through some entertaining memes? Don't fret, Pandas, we've got you! Here's a compilation of hilarious pics from two different pages that specialize in all kinds of memes.

More info: Reddit | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two boxers in a stare-down, humorously compared to a wedding moment; epitome of random meme humor.

Busted_Crust_Bucket Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Tweet from Damien Owens in a futuristic setting about a floppy disk being the 'Save' icon, highlighting funny meme humor.

    hallospacegurl- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Man in ambulance with a humorous caption about his situation; epitome of random meme.

    FrickAndFurious Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    AI is really everywhere nowadays. Although its advocates often talk about how much it helps in our jobs and will do so even more in the future, people also don't shy away from using it to make others laugh. Just think of the "BBL Drizzy" AI-generated hit that was sampled for the "end credits song" to the Kendrick-Drake beef.

    Memes are no exception, either. If memes once were the product of the ingenuity of the chronically online, they now can be generated pretty easily by artificial intelligence. You think that's as lazy as making AI do your job for you? Hold your judgment, because, with the help of AI, we might be seeing a surge of a new kind of meme.
    #4

    Five men carrying a stretcher, with humorous meme text about a pastor attempting a fasting record.

    Lightning_Mc_M3m3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Funny meme showing a humorous drunk text to a grandmother for her birthday.

    YanezRay243 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A funny meme of a dog wearing a party hat on a comedic birthday card.

    _VV3_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    In 2024, a video made with the Luma Dream Machine AI model started making rounds on social media. In it, the well-known "Distracted Boyfriend" meme had an upgrade. Someone altered it so now, instead of just looking at another girl, the boyfriend walks away in another direction.

    People started playing with other iconic memes and dubbed them "Time traveler" or "Interrupting" memes. The main premise is this: either someone else shows up in the video of the altered iconic meme or the action goes in a completely different direction than was implied originally.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    A woman taking a selfie, with a funny meme questioning if today is really Thursday, highlighting random humor.

    PlasticSummer4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Two funny tweets about first date strategies and responses, highlighting a humorous take on establishing dominance.

    zoradrodriguez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Judgmental cat meme with text about biting versus judging, epitome of random humor.

    Muchaceee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Other notable examples of the Time traveler/Interrupting memes include the "Noice" meme, instead of hearing the man uttering the famous phrase at the end, we see two men in black enter the frame, implying that the man is getting detained. The classic "Charlie bit my finger" video got the AI treatment too. The supposed "Time traveler" stops Charlie from biting his brother's finger.
    #10

    Jesus meme questioning cross symbolism, adding humor to a typical scene.

    freestylearts911 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jackieporter avatar
    Poppy
    Poppy
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bill Hicks said this in the 90's. He said it would be like if JFK rose from the grave and people were wearing small rifles around their neck to show their support of him.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Person wearing a masquerade mask and holding a device, epitomizing random humor.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Man ponderously reading a note with a puzzled look, epitome of random humor meme.

    bslice4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Even the meme of the lady screaming at a cat got an upgrade. "AI finally settled this beef," one user quipped. The trend soon found a footing on TikTok, with people sharing videos about the time traveler memes. "POV: It's the year 2024 and ancient memes are being tampered with by time travelers," the caption of one video reads.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Pie chart meme showing small blue section labeled "Actually shower," and large red section labeled "Mmmmm warmth."

    Radiant_Impression22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    A knight in armor with glowing eyes, embodying a funny, random meme about treating someone like a princess.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Drawing of a skeptical face reacting to unexpected shipping costs in a funny meme.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Some people freaked out over the altered classic memes. "All of these AI videos are making me feel like I'm in a dream and questioning reality," one TikTok user wrote. Culture journalist Kristine Villarroel even wrote a piece for Vice, titled "AI is rewriting meme history." But is there any real danger that we will one day forget such iconic memes?
    #16

    A humorous meme showing a cheetah in a car, capturing the randomness of song choice evaluations.

    TheHealthlover101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that kitty was in the car with me I would vibe with any song that was on. I LOVE cheetahs!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A humorous meme with a knight feeling blessed illustrates the randomness of a YouTube video without ads.

    Valuable_Hairy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    UBLOCK ORIGIN (makes every youtube video as "blessing from the Lord")

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    A random meme showing a Starbucks cup resembling a dog with legs, creating a funny illusion.

    vpluke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Know Your Meme editor Phillip Hamilton told Villarroel that these "Time traveler" videos don't pose any real threat to the preservation of meme history. "Generally, everyone knows the context," he pointed out. "The iconicness of the video is at the core of the trend... the core of the [time-traveler] meme is that popular thing being stopped."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Kermit meme showing humorous response to motivational advice, lying in bed under a blanket.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Person in a pool corner crying, humorously illustrating a random funny meme with a stone wall backdrop.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Boy giving thumbs up and someone in a full-body cast; funny meme about random childhood vs adulthood injuries.

    krimsonghostt5 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    charlotte-nora-butler avatar
    char
    char
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    my favorite thing ever is when small children fall flat on their faces and then just immediately pick themselves back up and you're all "OMG, are you okay??" and they're just like "yeah, i'm fine :)"

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    It's not just because many Internet users are well-versed in the memes of the past. These videos with "time travelers" in memes are still pretty sloppy in depicting human faces and body parts accurately. For some people, it adds to the uncanny feeling that fuels instant rejection upon seeing such a video.
    #22

    Lottery winner in Scream costume receiving prize with expressionless attendees; a humorous depiction epitomizing random memes.

    Loganv77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Family doesn't necessarily mean relatives. I'd rather help my loved ones (blood related or not) than some relative i never see.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Employees watch nonchalantly as robbers clear out an Apple store. Meme humorously contrasts reaction with movie quote.

    Iurt98747 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know it's a meme, but some people actually expect employees to play heroes and confront violent and potentially armed robbers. Stores have insurance for that kind of things, and the devices on display are usually locked anyway. Employees don't have to put their lives at risk for no reason.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #24

    Funny meme comparing Google with Bing in opening a car door, featuring keys and a car break-in scene.

    juzepemaccarone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Perhaps we don't have to worry about AI rewriting the history of memes, but we should take note that it might get better than us at creating memes. Just this year, researchers from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, LMU Munich in Germany, and TU Darmstadt in Germany found that people find AI-generated captions for memes funnier than human ones.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Child duct-taped to a chair by siblings sorting Pokémon cards, with a meme reaction below.

    Blargle33 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Shirtless man humorously offering a cookie, representing funny memes about website cookie prompts.

    Uninstally Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    A bearded man looks forlornly at the camera with the caption "In 2085 when they hit you with 'OK Zoomer'."

    xXFlyingPieXx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The AI didn't generate the memes themselves. Instead, the researchers used already popular memes like Doge, Futurama, and Boromir, from The Lord of the Rings. GPT-4o only generated the captions for them and performed better than the average human. "I regret to announce that the meme Turing Test has been passed," Wharton professor Ethan Mollick wrote, commenting on the study. AI vs human meme masters: 1-0?

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Cartoon character peeking from under blankets, capturing the funny essence of weekend memes.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This May there are several public holidays. And we're also doing "ponts" (bridges) which means if the holiday is on a Thursday (or Tuesday) then we will extend the weekend and not work the Friday (or Monday) either. 😺

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Dog wearing headphones and speaking into a microphone, captioned humor about the neighbor's noisy dog, epitome of random memes.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Animated character humorously gesturing "No need to thank me," reflecting funny random meme style.

    dankbob_memepants_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But which memes from this list did you find to be the most entertaining, Pandas? Let us know your favorites in the comments! And if you're craving more random pics to chuckle at in your free time, be sure to check out our previous lists herehere, and here!
    #31

    Skyline of modern city in Iran contrasted with a mud hut labeled "Iran in American movies," showcasing funny meme randomness.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vinnydapooh avatar
    Vinny DaPooh
    Vinny DaPooh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair it is both. Also it is both in just about every country

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Two users exchange funny remarks about a guy on a bus with an iPhone 6 in a random meme format.

    SarahMiller20 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People who judge other people based on the brands they choose are so sad. Corporations don't care about you Brenda, stop caring so much about their products.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    Random meme with a job interview joke. Animated character poses humorously in a superhero costume.

    R2CITY Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Animated meme showing a contradictory parent reaction with children, epitomizing random humor.

    YellowX2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Cartoon character humorously mocking superhero movies using "nanotech" as unexplained technology solution.

    CodexGod Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Caveman meme illustrating funny video quality joke about watching in 480p.

    masta_dizasta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Brain and person in bed comic, showcasing random humor with a brain taking and returning eyeballs.

    HSD112 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Animated chicken dancing randomly in a humorous meme setting.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is this character from? It was sitting next to me last night at the slot machines in Tower Unite.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    Cartoon character in a princess outfit humorously representing random childhood fashion shows.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Person in an unusual position on a bed, embodying funny random meme humor.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Cartoon character peeking out of a window, illustrating a funny meme about finding personal jokes hilarious.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Man buried in sand wearing quirky glasses, sipping from a pink cup; perfect example of funny memes randomness.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Animated character stands facing a line of figures, text reads "People who drew in my textbooks years ago" and "Me." Funny memes theme.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Generations arm wrestling, labeled Boomer to Gen Z, with text about watching Tom and Jerry, epitomizing random humor.

    jollymansanta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Child by a pool with "Fitness is my passion" text, humorously reflecting on eating chips and air; epitome of random memes.

    Zubat1851 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Cartoon character at a desk interpreting a Shakespeare quote in a humorous meme about English teachers.

    MyNarhmIsWalid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Cartoon character sitting nervously on a bus with caption “I’m in danger,” illustrating a funny meme.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Dog dressed as a nun with sunglasses, embodying a funny meme full of randomness.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Funny meme featuring a character lying in bed with a thoughtful expression, captioned about personal responsibility.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Two anime characters battling, representing kids wearing shorts in winter and a jacket in summer; an epitome of random humor.

    ASAPdude Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tjleso99 avatar
    Headless Horseman
    Headless Horseman
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you Venn diagram the two of them, what do you get in the middle?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Funny meme of a woman with a swollen head after hair dye reaction, with a humorous alien cartoon comparison.

    AppropriateFruit2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Two animated beans in a boardroom, one looking suspicious, the other annoyed, captioned with a funny meme about privacy.

    Netherite_Block Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    A funny meme of a woman peering out of a window awaiting a package delivery.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then a ping from your phone to say that the delivery driver passed by but nobody was home. Looking at YOU, Chronopost, you absolute shower. 😠

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Woman with a skeptical expression holding a drink, showcasing a funny meme epitomizing random humor.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Chihuahua meme showing different reactions to men and women calling it pretty, exemplifying random humor.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Judge reacting humorously with exaggerated makeup, embodying random funny meme style.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Dog in a wig, illustrating a funny meme about regretting a hairstyle but faking satisfaction.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    A small koala clings to a person's leg humorously, epitomizing funny, random memes.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Woman on phone smiling while reaching for a knife, illustrating a funny meme and epitome of random humor.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Funny meme with a sarcastic text overlay and a confused expression amidst clouds.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Tech YouTuber surrounded by PS5 boxes, humorously illustrating a meme about consoles being sold out.

    Crackerzakk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    isaacbilton avatar
    Hmmm hmmmm
    Hmmm hmmmm
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And now let's test this incredibly rare and expensive ps5 by drop kicking it out a window, what a surprise , it broke!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #62

    Character looking in a mirror sees a clown reflection, caption jokes about workout plans. Funny memes epitome of random.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Two panel funny meme with a video game car and caption referencing an 11-year-old's humorous reaction.

    HHxywxrd2006 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    A doll smiling confidently at her reflection after crying, surrounded by makeup items on a dresser.

    Top trends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶I didn't want to hurt you, baby, I didn't want to hurt you, but you're pretty when you cry🎶

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #65

    Animated character with a surprised expression, illustrating funny memes about tipping in the U.S.

    EntertainmentQuick47 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The whole tipping culture in the usa is so weird, make employers pay them a living wage and stop demanding customers to fill the gap. Where i live a tip is like a gift the customers can give you if they liked your service, it's not something you need to be able to pay the bills, your wage should cover that.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!