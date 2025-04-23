65 Funny Memes That Are The Epitome Of Random
Don't know if you noticed, Pandas, but the world is in a funny state right now. It can be hard to maintain a positive outlook, as stress levels are at an all-time high in the U.S. In fact, 40% of Americans report experiencing peak stress.
That's why letting yourself be a silly goose for a few minutes a day is important. And what better way to have a laugh or two than to scroll through some entertaining memes? Don't fret, Pandas, we've got you! Here's a compilation of hilarious pics from two different pages that specialize in all kinds of memes.
AI is really everywhere nowadays. Although its advocates often talk about how much it helps in our jobs and will do so even more in the future, people also don't shy away from using it to make others laugh. Just think of the "BBL Drizzy" AI-generated hit that was sampled for the "end credits song" to the Kendrick-Drake beef.
Memes are no exception, either. If memes once were the product of the ingenuity of the chronically online, they now can be generated pretty easily by artificial intelligence. You think that's as lazy as making AI do your job for you? Hold your judgment, because, with the help of AI, we might be seeing a surge of a new kind of meme.
In 2024, a video made with the Luma Dream Machine AI model started making rounds on social media. In it, the well-known "Distracted Boyfriend" meme had an upgrade. Someone altered it so now, instead of just looking at another girl, the boyfriend walks away in another direction.
People started playing with other iconic memes and dubbed them "Time traveler" or "Interrupting" memes. The main premise is this: either someone else shows up in the video of the altered iconic meme or the action goes in a completely different direction than was implied originally.
...i come here for s***s and giggles, not mental breakdowns
Other notable examples of the Time traveler/Interrupting memes include the "Noice" meme, instead of hearing the man uttering the famous phrase at the end, we see two men in black enter the frame, implying that the man is getting detained. The classic "Charlie bit my finger" video got the AI treatment too. The supposed "Time traveler" stops Charlie from biting his brother's finger.
Even the meme of the lady screaming at a cat got an upgrade. "AI finally settled this beef," one user quipped. The trend soon found a footing on TikTok, with people sharing videos about the time traveler memes. "POV: It's the year 2024 and ancient memes are being tampered with by time travelers," the caption of one video reads.
Some people freaked out over the altered classic memes. "All of these AI videos are making me feel like I'm in a dream and questioning reality," one TikTok user wrote. Culture journalist Kristine Villarroel even wrote a piece for Vice, titled "AI is rewriting meme history." But is there any real danger that we will one day forget such iconic memes?
If that kitty was in the car with me I would vibe with any song that was on. I LOVE cheetahs!
Know Your Meme editor Phillip Hamilton told Villarroel that these "Time traveler" videos don't pose any real threat to the preservation of meme history. "Generally, everyone knows the context," he pointed out. "The iconicness of the video is at the core of the trend... the core of the [time-traveler] meme is that popular thing being stopped."
It's not just because many Internet users are well-versed in the memes of the past. These videos with "time travelers" in memes are still pretty sloppy in depicting human faces and body parts accurately. For some people, it adds to the uncanny feeling that fuels instant rejection upon seeing such a video.
Family doesn't necessarily mean relatives. I'd rather help my loved ones (blood related or not) than some relative i never see.
I know it's a meme, but some people actually expect employees to play heroes and confront violent and potentially armed robbers. Stores have insurance for that kind of things, and the devices on display are usually locked anyway. Employees don't have to put their lives at risk for no reason.
Perhaps we don't have to worry about AI rewriting the history of memes, but we should take note that it might get better than us at creating memes. Just this year, researchers from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, LMU Munich in Germany, and TU Darmstadt in Germany found that people find AI-generated captions for memes funnier than human ones.
The AI didn't generate the memes themselves. Instead, the researchers used already popular memes like Doge, Futurama, and Boromir, from The Lord of the Rings. GPT-4o only generated the captions for them and performed better than the average human. "I regret to announce that the meme Turing Test has been passed," Wharton professor Ethan Mollick wrote, commenting on the study. AI vs human meme masters: 1-0?
This May there are several public holidays. And we're also doing "ponts" (bridges) which means if the holiday is on a Thursday (or Tuesday) then we will extend the weekend and not work the Friday (or Monday) either. 😺
To be fair it is both. Also it is both in just about every country
People who judge other people based on the brands they choose are so sad. Corporations don't care about you Brenda, stop caring so much about their products.
If you Venn diagram the two of them, what do you get in the middle?
And then a ping from your phone to say that the delivery driver passed by but nobody was home. Looking at YOU, Chronopost, you absolute shower. 😠
And now let's test this incredibly rare and expensive ps5 by drop kicking it out a window, what a surprise , it broke!
🎶I didn't want to hurt you, baby, I didn't want to hurt you, but you're pretty when you cry🎶
The whole tipping culture in the usa is so weird, make employers pay them a living wage and stop demanding customers to fill the gap. Where i live a tip is like a gift the customers can give you if they liked your service, it's not something you need to be able to pay the bills, your wage should cover that.