ADVERTISEMENT

At this point, there are folks entering middle school who can browse and possibly laugh at memes that are older than them. After all, it’s a form of content that everyone from grandparents to grandchildren can enjoy in one form or another.

This Instagram page is dedicated to relatable, hilarious and sometimes unhinged memes about life. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to share what you are procrastinating on as you look at memes.

More info: Instagram