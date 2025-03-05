105 Parenting Memes To Make You Laugh (Or Cry, If You’re A Mom)
While parenting is a lot of work, it’s also a constant reminder, in between messes and tantrums, that toddlers are pretty funny. On top of that, it’s a pretty human reaction to fight stress and tiredness with plain good old humor, which, in the 21st century generally means taking a human experience and making it a meme.
The “Loving Mommeyhood” Facebook page is dedicated to hilarious and perhaps painfully relatable memes about motherhood. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your own thoughts in the comments below.
It can be difficult to properly discuss parenting, since it’s one of those things you truly can not understand until you actually do it. Non-parents are often also confused when parents will call it both incredibly rewarding and also exhausting, stressful and sometimes pretty scary. However, research suggests that the majority of parents actually see the experience as a good, fulfilling thing.
Just like going to the gym or really getting into a complicated hobby, hard work is, well, hard. But generally that is what it takes to get the results you want. So it makes sense that parents would regularly make memes or other content about their experiences. Indeed, one study found that internet use is actually higher among parents than non-parents of a similar age.
This makes sense when you realize that parents do spend a lot of time talking to other parents, seeking advice and just venting. Sometimes you do need to take the edge off and just condense your experience into a hilarious meme. If you can make memes about every hobby, experience and demographic, it only follows that the same can be true for motherhood.
