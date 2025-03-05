It can be difficult to properly discuss parenting, since it’s one of those things you truly can not understand until you actually do it. Non-parents are often also confused when parents will call it both incredibly rewarding and also exhausting, stressful and sometimes pretty scary. However, research suggests that the majority of parents actually see the experience as a good, fulfilling thing.

Just like going to the gym or really getting into a complicated hobby, hard work is, well, hard. But generally that is what it takes to get the results you want. So it makes sense that parents would regularly make memes or other content about their experiences. Indeed, one study found that internet use is actually higher among parents than non-parents of a similar age.