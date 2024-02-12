We all have different tendencies that could fit one or the other side, and the research confirms that multiple other factors contribute to determining how we behave in certain situations. So, if we look at these classifications, it puts all of us somewhere in between.

According to Elizabeth Harris of Truity, the people in that middle place are known as ambiverts. They are usually seen as comfortable in social situations but also just as happy to spend time on their own, not minding either hanging out with friends and in crows or participating in some quieter and solitary activities.

But while you might’ve heard of the term ambivert, there is another lesser-known cousin called omnivert. People who are closer to this category are just as well considered to be in the middle. However, their personalities are usually completely situational, depending on where they are, who they’re with, and what they’re doing. They tend to hop from being strongly on one side of the social personality type to the other and being in a new setting can be quite unpredictable.