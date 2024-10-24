The cartoonist continued, sharing even more insights about the characters featured in his strips: “Beary is a bear who gets into innocuous situations only to be scared off every time someone raises their hands above their heads. This happens to him every time and he never sees it coming, so he's got to be a little naive and open to new situations (so I can have this same gag happen to him in different contexts). His best friend Jessica, or any of the other people he hangs out with, are not trying to scare him on purpose, so they 're probably on friendly terms with Beary, meaning Beary's gotta be pretty friendly and agreeable as well. Boom, characterization.

Another example: Feitr Sordsmann was first created to mock the trope of the ‘good guy’ who always solves every problem with violence. But he also has friends and a reputation as ‘the Champion of Justice’ to society at large, so he can't just be a murderous sociopath at all times. Not only does that make me come up with different characteristics for Feitr, but it also leads to me fleshing out the society he lives in and attempting to build a world that makes sense to have violent adventurers running around being called ‘heroes’ by most people . Now that I've got a basic character and an idea of ​​the universe he lives in, it's just a matter of figuring out how he interacts with that environment and how it shapes him.”