Cameron Spires is back on Bored Panda, sharing the irresistible charm of his witty comic series, "Goat to Self"! The artist has a knack for turning everyday moments into comedic gold that might bring joy and smiles to your day.
What began as a fun doodle account has grown into a source of laughter and Cameron's talent for finding humor in daily life has really connected with his audience. With more than 101k Instagram followers, his comics bring happiness to fans worldwide.
We've gathered some of the latest Goat to Self comics, so all that's left for you is to scroll down and dive into the world of giggles, absurdity, and unexpected twists.
Bored Panda caught up with Cameron again to delve into his creative process and get to know him better. With a knack for making people laugh, we were curious about how his style has evolved over time. "Despite not being the most talented illustrator, I've really tried to embrace the visual medium more recently," the artist shared. "When I started I just wanted the drawings to be good enough to convey the idea, but I think I was leaving laughs on the table by not going for the visual gag too."
Cameron's comics cover different topics and usually have a bit of irony. We asked him if there's any common theme or idea he personally likes or just enjoys playing around with in his work. He said, "Things tend to go terribly wrong in my comics. Either because of a misunderstanding of words, or motives. It's not intentionally a formula, but it shows up time and time again. It's just what I find funny, I guess."
We all hit those moments when we need a breather, especially the creative minds out there. So, we were wondering how Cameron recharges and ignites his creativity when things get a bit sluggish. Cameron shares, "As hard as it is, I think you just have to honor the feeling and take some time until it doesn't feel like a chore anymore. Sometimes it takes a while. Personally, I want to be driven to be creative internally, I don't want to make comics because I feel like I have to."
Talking about future goals and aspirations, Cameron shared that he wants to make a book someday. "I should really get cracking on that. I also dream of just totally changing up my style to keep things fresh. We'll see!" So, stay tuned for exciting things ahead!
Of course I won't give you her arms! I can sell them for twice your offered price on the black market!
You are never too old to trick-or-treat, you old, insufferable geezer!