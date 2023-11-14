ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron Spires is back on Bored Panda, sharing the irresistible charm of his witty comic series, "Goat to Self"! The artist has a knack for turning everyday moments into comedic gold that might bring joy and smiles to your day.

What began as a fun doodle account has grown into a source of laughter and Cameron's talent for finding humor in daily life has really connected with his audience. With more than 101k Instagram followers, his comics bring happiness to fans worldwide.

We've gathered some of the latest Goat to Self comics, so all that's left for you is to scroll down and dive into the world of giggles, absurdity, and unexpected twists.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | ko-fi.com | goattoself.com