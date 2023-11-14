ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron Spires is back on Bored Panda, sharing the irresistible charm of his witty comic series, "Goat to Self"! The artist has a knack for turning everyday moments into comedic gold that might bring joy and smiles to your day. 

What began as a fun doodle account has grown into a source of laughter and Cameron's talent for finding humor in daily life has really connected with his audience. With more than 101k Instagram followers, his comics bring happiness to fans worldwide.

We've gathered some of the latest Goat to Self comics, so all that's left for you is to scroll down and dive into the world of giggles, absurdity, and unexpected twists.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | ko-fi.com | goattoself.com

#1

A Comic About A Mother Asking For Help Shares stats

Bored Panda caught up with Cameron again to delve into his creative process and get to know him better. With a knack for making people laugh, we were curious about how his style has evolved over time. "Despite not being the most talented illustrator, I've really tried to embrace the visual medium more recently," the artist shared. "When I started I just wanted the drawings to be good enough to convey the idea, but I think I was leaving laughs on the table by not going for the visual gag too."
#2

A Comic About A Blessing Shares stats

#3

A Comic About Getting Rid Of A Dad Bod Shares stats

Cameron's comics cover different topics and usually have a bit of irony. We asked him if there's any common theme or idea he personally likes or just enjoys playing around with in his work. He said, "Things tend to go terribly wrong in my comics. Either because of a misunderstanding of words, or motives. It's not intentionally a formula, but it shows up time and time again. It's just what I find funny, I guess."
#4

A Comic About The Fear Of Public Speaking Shares stats

#5

A Comic About Soul Searching Shares stats

We all hit those moments when we need a breather, especially the creative minds out there. So, we were wondering how Cameron recharges and ignites his creativity when things get a bit sluggish. Cameron shares, "As hard as it is, I think you just have to honor the feeling and take some time until it doesn't feel like a chore anymore. Sometimes it takes a while. Personally, I want to be driven to be creative internally, I don't want to make comics because I feel like I have to."
#6

A Comic About An Alarm Shares stats

#7

A Comic About Gift Wrapping Like A Real Adult Shares stats

Talking about future goals and aspirations, Cameron shared that he wants to make a book someday. "I should really get cracking on that. I also dream of just totally changing up my style to keep things fresh. We'll see!" So, stay tuned for exciting things ahead!
#8

A Comic About Being Sick Shares stats

#9

A Comic About Sleeping With One Eye Open Shares stats

#10

A Comic About Hearing About A Dream Shares stats

#11

A Comic About Pranking An Old Lady Shares stats

#12

A Comic About The King Of The Jungle Shares stats

#13

A Comic About WiFi Shares stats

#14

A Comic About A Whale Shares stats

#15

A Comic About A Spelling Bee Shares stats

#16

A Comic About Crows Having An Argument Shares stats

#17

A Comic About A Tooth Fairy Shares stats

#18

A Comic About Adam And Eve Shares stats

#19

A Comic About Stars And Imagination Shares stats

#20

A Comic About Discovering The Cutest Bookstore Shares stats

#21

A Comic About Color Blind Santa And Rudolf Shares stats

#22

A Comic About A Man In Unitard Shares stats

#23

A Comic About A Mole Shares stats

#24

A Comic About Man Colds Shares stats

#25

A Comic About Being Too Old For Trick Or Treating Shares stats

