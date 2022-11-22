We occasionally experience days when it appears as though our entire world is crumbling, therefore we occasionally need a break. Many people use reading comics as a coping mechanism for the extremely stressful world we live in. With that being said, we're rather confident that "Cheddar Bacon Studios" will brighten your day.

Jedar, the artist behind the comics, has been previously featured on Bored Panda and you can find more of his comics by clicking here!

More info: Facebook | Instagram

#1

#1

#2

#2

The bottom left corner seems so uncanny.

#3

#3

#4

#4

I don't- I don't understand

#5

#5

#6

#6

Plot twist: licorice isn't welcome even in the Abomination place :D

#7

#7

#8

#8

#9

#9

#10

#10

But that won't help us! Try recycling it instead.

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

#14

#14

#15

#15

#16

#16

that one guy on tik tok:

#17

#17

#18

#18

#19

#19

#20

#20

#21

#21

#22

#22

