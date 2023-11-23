ADVERTISEMENT

Have you had breakfast yet? If not, you might get hungry quickly while scrolling through the list of these tasty comics we’ve prepared for you today. The 'Breakfast Club Comics' by Brooke Karras offer a delightful serving of humor in the form of cute illustrations featuring various food products, veggies, fruits, and more.

The artist shared with us how she first got inspired to start her comic series: “Over breakfast one morning, I told my mom about my daily drawing challenge. We brainstormed ideas for a comic. The realization that food puns offer endless fun led to the birth of Breakfast Club Comics during that meal.” If you’d like to see the most recent works by Brooke, scroll down, and also read what we found out from the artist during our interview.

More info: Instagram | webtoons.com | tiktok.com