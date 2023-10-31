ADVERTISEMENT

Heya! I'm Raquel aka 'wickedreasoning'.

I'm a London-based cartoonist and illustrator, who copes with life by drawing it in comic form.

They go through my struggles with day-to-day life, the digital world, being an artist, and mildly annoying everyday situations.

I've started making these because drawing was always the way I could best express myself. And, honestly, it's nice to share the most specific of feelings and situations and have people out there relate to it.

More info: wickedreasoning.com | Instagram | redbubble.com | ko-fi.com | tiktok.com