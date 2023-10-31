ADVERTISEMENT

Heya! I'm Raquel aka 'wickedreasoning'.

I'm a London-based cartoonist and illustrator, who copes with life by drawing it in comic form.

They go through my struggles with day-to-day life, the digital world, being an artist, and mildly annoying everyday situations.

I've started making these because drawing was always the way I could best express myself. And, honestly, it's nice to share the most specific of feelings and situations and have people out there relate to it.

More info: wickedreasoning.com | Instagram | redbubble.com | ko-fi.com | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Digital Age Issues Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
wickedreasoning
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!