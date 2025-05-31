ADVERTISEMENT

For many people around the world, the British are "Those English-speaking folks with fancy accents." But the Brits have a pretty specific sense of humor, too. Sarcasm and deadpan delivery are the staples, but you also wouldn't get some references if you've never lived in the UK.

Brits are masters at self-deprecation, so who better to roast the peculiarities and absurdities of UK life if not the Brits themselves? The Facebook page Banter King does this in deliciously hilarious ways. So, steep your tea and pour some milk into it, grab that Gregg's sausage roll on your way, and scroll through this selection of British memes offering the best of British humor.

#1

British comedy post showing a person running away from a door with a Royal Mail hiring joke in a humorous context.

TheRealBanterKing

    #2

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems referencing the British comedic insult phrase absolute yoghurt with high engagement.

    SoVeryBritish

    #3

    Screenshot of a humorous British Twitter post about choosing a sunny holiday over therapy, showcasing British comedy posts.

    TheRealBanterKing

    In the past, Britain was a great empire, yet the public's attitudes towards its past have shifted as time went on. Recent polls show that more and more people are looking at England's past more critically and are less likely to take pride in its history.

    Over the past decade, pride in Britain's past among its citizens has fallen from 86% to 64%. The British social attitudes survey also found that only 49% of Britons wouldn't want to be citizens of any other country, compared to 62% who said the same thing 10 years ago.

    #4

    Tweet showing British humour about a distracted boyfriend and a white labradoodle locked in a trance.

    chibbed

    #5

    Text messages from a mom describing a baby toad coming out of the sink, illustrating British comedic posts.

    excesstential

    #6

    Screenshot of a humorous British tweet about "lefty loosey righty tighty" showcasing British people being the best comedians.

    roastmalone_

    The achievements Brits are generally the most proud of are arts and sports. In 2013, people were the most proud of Britain's history, but in 2023, that plummeted to third place. The survey reports claim that this shift in attitudes "is perhaps a picture of a country that to some degree at least becomes more reflective about itself and about its relationship with the rest of the world."

    The biggest driving force behind this shift might be the younger generation. A recent YouGov survey shows that Britons aged 18-24 are most likely to say that Britain's past is something to be more ashamed than proud of. They also believe that its former colonies are now doing worse because they were part of the British empire.
    #7

    Screenshot of a humorous British text conversation about being from Birmingham with a broken heart emoji.

    chlveh

    #8

    Blue casserole pot with price tag on kitchen counter, shown in a post highlighting British comedy humor.

    kaizoku_tenshi

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice find! Those things last long enough to be passed down generations.

    #9

    Brass memorial plaque on a wooden bench with humorous and cheeky British comedic message.

    TheRealBanterKing

    Young Britons also believe that students should learn more about the impacts of British imperialism in school. Twenty-two percent of Britons aged 18-24 advocate for a more critical history education, but only 8% of the general British population agree. Many people think that schools should concentrate on teaching students the positive aspects of the British Empire so that they're proud of their country's past.
    #10

    Packaging of a fake Nintendo Switch light switch held by a person, showcasing British humor and comedy posts.

    NoContextBrits

    #11

    Tweet from OliveSprouts humorously relating to toddlers needing snacks, naps, and hugs, showcasing British comedic style.

    TheRealBanterKing

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "But no, people just call me insecure and needy and whiny..."

    #12

    Funny British comedy post showing four images humorously depicting GP receptionists getting ready for 8am.

    ClaresCustoms

    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's why I've taken to actually going into the surgery as soon as it opens if I need a same day appointment. At least the receptionist has to talk to you then.

    Historians say that neither end of the spectrum is ideal. Dr. Rakib Ehsan, a senior advisor at Policy Exchange and co-author of the new report A Portrait of Modern Britain, told The Telegraph that the British should focus on striking a balance between being critical and taking pride in their national history.
    #13

    British humor tweet comparing ketchup prices showing Heinz ketchup much pricier than Sainsbury’s with sarcastic caption.

    TheRealBanterKing

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm. 🤔 They both say "tomato ketchup." Is there such a thing as pickle ketchup? Or carrot ketchup? How about banana ketchup?

    #14

    British comedy tweet shows Sainsbury’s parking lot with large smoke cloud resembling a hat, highlighting British humor.

    TheRealBanterKing

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sainsbury's is the b*****d child of Co-op and Waitrose. Be smart and choose Tesco.

    #15

    British comedy tweet about a waiter’s unexpected action, showcasing humor from British people as top comedians.

    pourfairelevide

    missy_kennycorron avatar
    MK-C PHD
    MK-C PHD
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some chains (looking at you TGIFs!) encourage this behavior to get consumers to order more!

    "The most confident nations are the ones that own up to the mistakes of the past but are also confident about the positive contributions they've made," Dr. Ehsan explained to The Telegraph. "I'd like to see Britain in that space."
    #16

    Tweet from Olivia Smith sharing a hilarious British comedy post about struggling with money and taxi rides at 5am.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #17

    British humour showcased in a tweet about perfectly toasted crumpets with butter and a Lurpak spread container.

    eneribehave

    #18

    Tweet about the struggles of a 9-5 work schedule, reflecting British comedy humor in everyday life.

    Snackbyte

    Other scholars believe that there's nothing wrong with being critical of Britain's past. Professor of Historical Geography at the University of Sussex, Alan Lester, claims that "one does not have to believe that Britons were monsters – or indeed any better or any worse as a nation than any other – to see how the various, diverse forms of colonialism that they imposed, from missionary work through commercial exploitation to invasive settlement, could have terrible effects."

    #19

    Screenshot of a comedic British social media post with humorous comments about a private birth choice.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #20

    Funny British comedian tweet about a friend getting dumped and a humorous group FaceTime call discussing the ex.

    TheRealBanterKing

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Learned not to comment on a friends ex because you will always be the bad guy when they get back together

    #21

    British comedy tweet showing a blue swimming kickboard with a humorous caption about an uppercut underwater.

    Calzeh_

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It taught me how to take a punch when I was 6. Don't hate on the float.

    The jury on the British Empire is out, but one thing about Britain remains true: their sense of humor is impeccable. Do you think these memes reflect this, Pandas? Let us know which posts you like the best by upvoting them. And if you'd like to see more hilarious content from Banter King, check it out right here!

    #22

    Greggs bakery storefront with signs and baked goods, illustrating British humour in comedic social media posts.

    ArchRose90

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Greggs won't do that. They make their entire income off of people going to work. 🥳

    #23

    Tweet humor from British people showing witty British comedy and hilarious posts about everyday life moments.

    giftedrascal

    #24

    Text message from dad humorously telling not to come home because mum made a salad, showcasing British comedy style.

    NoContextBrits

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Stop somewhere an' bring us an egg 'n chips, that's a good lad!" -- Dad

    #25

    British humour example with a cute unicorn plush and snacks, showcasing hilarious British people being top comedians.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #26

    Funny British comedian post showing a delivery photo with a dog sitting at the door and a parcel on the doorstep

    paigeeskinner

    #27

    British bulldog draped in a Union Jack flag on a flat pub roof, showcasing British humor and comedic charm.

    NoContextBrits

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Bulldog would be better off just unleashed on ground level. The bulldog would be happy playing around, and all of the customers would love her. Obviously needs to be trained.

    #28

    Man in a control room surrounded by multiple digital screens, funny British comedy post about Tesco data and crisps.

    NoContextBrits

    #29

    Social media post showcasing British humour with a funny take on historical names and critical discussions.

    justalexoki

    #30

    British humor post showing beautiful architectural details on two adjacent front doors with floral accents.

    TheRealBanterKing

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one on this site can afford to live in those buildings.

    #31

    British humor post saying the shape of pasta definitely affects the taste, showcasing comedic wit.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #32

    British humor post about wanting two bank holidays every month of the year with no downsides mentioned.

    TheRealBanterKing

    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It feels like April and May has just been school holidays and Bank holidays this year because Easter was so late. It now means a 7 week straight run to the summer holidays here in Wales. The kids are going to be nuts by July the 18th.

    #33

    Text post showing British humor about a mum’s comment on being skint, highlighting British comedians' wit.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #34

    Map of the UK showing Greggs as the popular choice except London where Pret is favored, illustrating British humor posts.

    NoContextBrits

    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    London likes to think it's all posh and pretentious but it's just the same as the rest of the UK.

    #35

    British pub garden with cozy outdoor seating and a classic red phone booth, showcasing British comedians' humor.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #36

    British people comedy tweet about the thrill of racing to the fridge during an ad break in a retro living room setting.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #37

    British humor tweet about high prices at the chip shop and coffee, showcasing hilarious British comedian style.

    centristjim1

    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And yet, people keep paying for it. When that stops, prices will drop like clockwork

    #38

    Tweet screenshot showing a humorous British post about payday spending and living like Oliver Twist, showcasing British comedian humor.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #39

    British humour showcased in a funny social media post featuring vintage crisps with a hilarious expiry date prank.

    Burt0nJR

    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everything is edible if you try hard enough. Though some things may only be edible once...

    #40

    British comedy post showing a humorous fish finger sandwich with fries and drinks at a pub table.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #41

    Screenshot of a British comedian's humorous tweet about babies born at the hospital, showcasing British comedy humor.

    ReddCinema

    #42

    Tweet from British user joking about caterpillars contemplating their future, showcasing British people as top comedians online.

    xogravy

    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. They're very basic life forms with only the most primitive of sensory awareness. And then they turn to goo, allowing a different process to take over to make a butterfly. The caterpillar has no consciousness at this point.

    #43

    Tweet from British comedian sharing a funny moment with her gran, highlighting British humor and wit in everyday life.

    caitlinmccxx

    #44

    Social media post showing humorous British comedy with similar priced Lurpak butter products in a store aisle.

    TheRealBanterKing

    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's expensive even for Lurpak. And the 'spreadable' is also a lie.

    #45

    British humour tweet asking what happened to tiny red spiders on bricks and windowsills, showcasing comedic British wit.

    TheRealBanterKing

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We probley killed them all from sitting on the walls and windowsills

    #46

    Tweet by user Victoria humorously advising to ensure a partner has two jobs, illustrating British people being the best comedians.

    Toriathenurse

    #47

    Ryanair airplane interior with rows of yellow stools and a food and drink vending machine, showcasing British comedy humor.

    Ryanair

    #48

    British comedy post about house prices and old advice on paying off a house shared in a social media screenshot.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #49

    Tweet about perfect UK weather with 20 degrees Celsius and sunshine, highlighting British humour and wit in daily insights.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #50

    Tweet about unfriendly customer service in England, highlighting British humor in a comedic social media post.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #51

    Screenshot of a humorous British tweet highlighting school meal policies in Finland, Japan, and the UK.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #52

    Man leaning on a car surrounded by British police officers, humorously capturing British people being the best comedians.

    NoContextBrits

    #53

    Social media post humor highlighting British comedy with a witty take on people visiting Dubai.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #54

    Plate of British cuisine with minced beef stew, carrots, green peas, and thick-cut fries representing British comedy culture.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #55

    Tweet about pub landlords informing customers of pint prices over £7 before pouring, highlighting British humor and comedy.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #56

    British humor meme with Toy Story characters illustrating cultural differences in perceiving 25°C warmth.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #57

    British comedian tweet about contrasting life milestones and eating popcorn for dinner in a humorous daily insight post.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #58

    Screenshot of a humorous British social media post about HMRC lifestyle checks and the value of humility.

    Bill_Gates_UK

    #59

    British people humor post showing a birthday text exchange with funny family attention request conversation.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #60

    British humour post about driving too slow and license rules, showcasing hilarious British comedian insights in a text screenshot.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #61

    Funny British comedian tweet about a husband supporting his indecisive wife by letting her have three bottles of wine.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #62

    British comedy tweet about the painful experience of ordering a cocktail that tastes terrible from hilarious posts.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #63

    Packets of Walkers crisps with unusual British snack flavors displayed in a humorous social media post about British comedy.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #64

    British humour shown in a funny National Trust car park sign with polite parking instructions and witty British comedian style.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #65

    Tweet by Carl Benjamin highlighting UK 1970 wages and house prices, showcasing British humor and social commentary.

    TheRealBanterKing

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will never tell younger folks they have it easy! I don't know how they survive with today's cost of living.

    #66

    British comedy post about phone upgrades and aging, showcasing hilarious British people being the best comedians.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #67

    British comedy humor shown with a ketchup bottle labeled Heinz bean juice in a funny social media post.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #68

    Tweet from No Context Brits showing a Revels chocolate pouch priced at £4.15, illustrating British humor and comedians.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #69

    British comedy tweet about the Ever Given ship blocking global trade, showcasing British people as top comedians.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #70

    British humour post where user jokes about growing up a Jehovah's Witness and spreading funny rumours with dad.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #71

    Tweet showing a humorous British comedian post about cheap beverages priced at 0.22 euros in a store display.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #72

    British people sharing hilarious and witty social media posts showcasing the best comedians and humor moments online.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #73

    British humour post showing steak and chips meal with sauce, highlighting hilarious and clever comedic style of British people.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #74

    British comedian’s tweet humorously suggests subsidising gyms after news of taxing milkshakes to reduce obesity levels.

    TheRealBanterKing

    #75

    Screenshot of a humorous apprenticeship enquiry email shared by a British comedian on social media.

    TheRealBanterKing

