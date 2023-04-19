When we were young, quite a few of us dreamed of becoming pop stars, rocking out on the stage in front of an audience of thousands, lifting people up with our music, and inspiring them with our lyrics. Though some of us might have found new dreams to chase, others pursued their music careers with everything that they had. And they brought their friends along for the ride.

But music alone likely won’t make you famous—you need to brand yourself and craft an image, too! However, not all the pics of you and your band take are going to be as banging as the posters of your fave music gods. That’s where the ‘Awkward band and musician photos’ Facebook page comes in. It documents some of the silliest, strangest, and funkiest band-related pics ever taken, and we’ve collected some of the best ones to make your day. Honestly, we love them so much because it's clear that the people in these pics are having a ton of fun. Scroll down to check them out.

Bored Panda reached out to entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Mike Sington for a chat about what can help bands and musicians stand out from the crowd, as well as how they can stay grounded after reaching overnight success. You'll find our interview with Hollywood's Ultimate Insider as you read on.

#1

Let's Get This F**king Party Started

Let's Get This F**king Party Started

Entertainment expert Mike, from LA, explained to Bored Panda that the music industry these days is highly competitive, so musicians and bands need a combination of factors to help them stand out from their competitors. "While the quality of the music is the most important factor, a musician's image, branding, and marketing strategies are also crucial in capturing and maintaining the attention of their audience," he said.

Of course, a musician's main focus should "always be to create high-quality music that resonates with the target audience." The expert noted that it's vital to create music that's unique, authentic, and memorable because people have access to millions of songs at their fingertips in this day and age. However, it's not just the music that will help the band stand out.
#2

Happy Easter..... Now Here's Motörhead, Not Giving A Single F**k

Happy Easter..... Now Here's Motörhead, Not Giving A Single F**k

Nathaniel
What instrument does the shark play?

#3

The Scorpions Released A Best Of Album..... Here's Their Worst Of

The Scorpions Released A Best Of Album..... Here's Their Worst Of

Karl Baxter
Crikey - even with platform shoes, that fella’s still a Munchkin!

Consistent branding is essential, too. "This includes everything from the artist's logo, album art, and social media presence to their style and stage persona," Mike told Bored Panda.

Meanwhile, stars-to-be shouldn't forget to engage with their fans in a meaningful way, either. "A strong relationship with fans can help a musician or band gain exposure and build a loyal following," the entertainment expert said. "This can be achieved through regular interaction on social media, engaging with fans at shows, and offering unique merchandise and experiences."

What's more, adaptability and creativity can help, too, such as in the case of using innovative marketing strategies to be in the spotlight. The expert said that filming viral videos, doing social media campaigns, and crafting interactive fan experiences are all approaches that can benefit bands in the Digital Age.
#4

Douche And The Bags

Douche And The Bags

sturmwesen
Lil dude needs plattform heels too

#5

That Must Be An Old Fashioned Combine Harpister

That Must Be An Old Fashioned Combine Harpister

David
Before the music from ice cream trucks was automated.

#6

Wow, I've Never Seen A Band With So Much Raw Sex Appeal Before

Wow, I've Never Seen A Band With So Much Raw Sex Appeal Before

S Schmidt
These two look like a couple of serial killer.

Bored Panda wanted to get Mike's thoughts on what musicians and bands could do if they suddenly become successful overnight. He explained that focusing on creativity and having a strong team to help everyone stay grounded are what truly matter.

"When a band or musician becomes suddenly famous, it can be easy to lose sight of who they are and what makes them unique. Staying true to oneself requires a clear understanding of one's values, goals, and artistic vision," the entertainment expert told us.

"It's important for musicians to surround themselves with a supportive team who shares their vision and will help them stay grounded throughout the journey. Additionally, it's important to continue to prioritize creativity and growth, to avoid becoming complacent or stagnant."
#7

"Is It Ok If My Friend Lloyd Joins The Band" Sure, What Instrument Does He Play? "The Cat"

"Is It Ok If My Friend Lloyd Joins The Band" Sure, What Instrument Does He Play? "The Cat"

David
Bond: "Do you expect me to talk?" Goldfinger: "No, Mr. Bond. I expect you to listen until your ears bleed!"

#8

Queens Of The Stone (Washed) Age

Queens Of The Stone (Washed) Age

Nathaniel
There is no such thing as too much denim.

#9

.... Still A Better Love Story Than Twilight

.... Still A Better Love Story Than Twilight

BatPhace
What in all the unholy puppet fūckery is that? 😳

You can’t deny that human beings are incredibly visual creatures. Like it or not, we all make instant judgments about other people based on how they look. The halo effect is a cognitive bias where someone assumes that just because an individual is good-looking that they’re actually a good person in real life, too.

So if someone looks incredibly professional in their band photo, your instant reaction might be to think that their music is great, too. Meanwhile, someone who looks a tad out of place in their pics might force people to doubt the quality of their work, even if it’s on the same level as the previous person’s.

The ‘Awkward band and musician photos’ Facebook page styles itself as a place that brings together “the funniest band and musician photos ever,” and nobody can deny that. The photos are funky and funny, and genuinely made our day.

Over the years, the Facebook page has grown to nearly a quarter of a million followers who love the project’s focus on interesting pics, retro vibes, and “sick humor.”
#10

Fun Fact - This Singer's Parents Always Told Him That He Could Become Anything..... So He Became A Microphone

Fun Fact - This Singer's Parents Always Told Him That He Could Become Anything..... So He Became A Microphone

Corvus
The singer's name should probably be Dimitris Tserkezos, based on my very limited knowledge of the Greek language ;)

#11

.... Meanwhile In Norway

.... Meanwhile In Norway

Sue Lynn Chan
Don’t be fool. That grandma was hardcore metal singer

#12

I'm Just Going To Leave This Ear.... I Mean Here

I'm Just Going To Leave This Ear.... I Mean Here

David
Disney called, something about trademark infringement.

Now, don’t get us wrong, we absolutely adore the entire retro vibe that’s radiating from the ‘Awkward band and musician photos’ project. However, you can’t deny that plenty of those pics really didn’t age all that well.

Whether it’s due to the style of clothes or haircuts that were fashionable at the time (and seem awkward now), or the overly serious poses that everyone was doing, the images seem slightly out of place when we’re looking at them from 2023. However, you can’t deny that these photos are proof that with enough confidence and some fire in your eyes, you can look semi-badass no matter what you wear and how you style your hair.

Look, we get it, taking photos can be super awkward for some people. In fact, some of us still don’t enjoy staged pics because it all feels incredibly unnatural just standing there while the photographer does their thing without showing even a hint of emotion.
#13

Fun Fact - Elton John Once Turned Up At An Addiction Concert By Accident. Not Knowing The Band He Turned To An Audience Member And Asked "Who The F**k Are These Gay Boys?"

Fun Fact - Elton John Once Turned Up At An Addiction Concert By Accident. Not Knowing The Band He Turned To An Audience Member And Asked "Who The F**k Are These Gay Boys?"

BatPhace
The guy on the far left, his posture is killing me, it's like painfully awkward with his knees straight when everybody else is like posed. Idk just seems weird to me 😂

#14

I Really Hope Those Cymbals Were Cleansed By Fire Before They Put Them Back On Sale

I Really Hope Those Cymbals Were Cleansed By Fire Before They Put Them Back On Sale

David
When the band is struggling so you have to choose between new instruments or stage outfits.

#15

Will Someone Tell The Accordion Player To Calm The F**k Down, This Party Is Getting Out Of Control

Will Someone Tell The Accordion Player To Calm The F**k Down, This Party Is Getting Out Of Control

Nathaniel
I was going to say there is only five of them? I misread his name. Thought it was the Olaf Seven.

Are we smiling all right? Does our hair look okay? What are we even supposed to do with our hands?! An amateur photographer is likely to take a few quick snaps and call it a day, moving on to the next client. Meanwhile, a true professional will help guide their clients with grace, put them at ease, and make the entire photo shoot fun for everyone involved. And if you’re having fun, the photos are likely to look far more natural, rather than stiff and awkward. Good direction is invaluable.

At the core of any good band pic lies the subject’s ability to relax and, well, be ‘cool’ about the photo shoot. If you’re worrying about how you’ll look and what others might think, stressing out over your day job, and wondering whether you turned the oven off when you left home that day, you’re very likely to look out of place in the final photos.
#16

Silly Typo On His Jacket! The T Was Supposed To Be A D

Silly Typo On His Jacket! The T Was Supposed To Be A D

David
Left to right: An extra on Buck Rogers, guy cosplaying Jack Black in Nacho Libre, that guy who keeps turning around to stare at you on the bus, that half dressed guy at your Mom's house who said he was the building inspector there to inspect her plumbing and Troy, who dated your sister a while back but now just cleans your pool twice a month.

#17

.... So That's What A Band Would Look Like If Every Member Played The Keyboard

.... So That's What A Band Would Look Like If Every Member Played The Keyboard

Erlend Sørli
The guy next to Mr Bean has a slight cameltoe

#18

.... To Women, Children And Household Pets

.... To Women, Children And Household Pets

Birgit M
I'm not sure I want to know what the guy on the far right is seeing.

However, if you fully embrace your role—that of an awesome musician who is going to conquer the world and change the industry forever—everyone’s going to see that passion in your band pics. And even if you don’t end up achieving all of your goals, the images are going to be a wonderful reminder of how you and your friends followed your passions, did your best to overcome whatever challenges were thrown your way, and genuinely had a ton of fun writing and playing good music.
#19

The Higher The Hair, The Closer To God

The Higher The Hair, The Closer To God

David
Those wooden soldier nut crackers you see around at Christmas time

#20

Eddie Van Fail-En

Eddie Van Fail-En

David
Pop quiz - How much electrical tape does it take to turn your baseball uniform themed pajama pants into rock legend stage pants?

#21

What's The Difference Between God And Bono? God Doesn't Walk Around Dublin Pretending To Be Bono

What's The Difference Between God And Bono? God Doesn't Walk Around Dublin Pretending To Be Bono

censorshipsucks
look people didn't know any better in the 1980s, ok, I mean we still see mullets in alabama, ok?

According to ‘Alive Network,’ a band’s strong image is important because it makes you distinct: you stand out from your competitors and your potential audience then immediately knows what you’re all about.

Meanwhile, it’s not a sin to care about your image. Sure, music’s at the heart of what you do, but it doesn’t mean that you can’t look like a pro, too. Think of it as creating an image of trustworthiness that can help your work get noticed and shine brighter. And, remembering the halo effect, it’s not a bad idea to take a bit of time polishing up your image, so long as you don’t obsess over it.
#22

Uke Guyporker And The Darth Gayder Quartet

Uke Guyporker And The Darth Gayder Quartet

Nathaniel
It is so hard to pull off the macho look, so easy to stray into the gay look.

#23

Featuring The Hit Song - Stop Struggling (You Might Enjoy It)

Featuring The Hit Song - Stop Struggling (You Might Enjoy It)

Robert K
Next album title will be 'incel-ebration'

#24

The Drummer From This Band Is One Lazy Bastard, He's Made The Guy Next Him Hold His Sticks

The Drummer From This Band Is One Lazy Bastard, He's Made The Guy Next Him Hold His Sticks

David
We're not gonna make it...No, we ain't gonna make it...We're not gonna take it very far

Like with any other art form, clarity and focus will help you stand out with your music. You need to find a specific ‘sound’ that truly represents what you and your bandmates are all about. Then, hone in on it, elevating it to a new level. High quality music will get the attention it deserves: the effort you put into your craft is well worth it.
#25

The Skullet - The Paradox Of Having Too Much And Not Enough Hair At The Same Time

The Skullet - The Paradox Of Having Too Much And Not Enough Hair At The Same Time

David
Forget gold plated grills. Turquoise chest hair is where it's really at.

#26

Wow! I Bet This Bad Boy Smashed The Album Chart A New Ar*e Hole When It Was Released

Wow! I Bet This Bad Boy Smashed The Album Chart A New Ar*e Hole When It Was Released

Nathaniel
I think they have been smoking a few plants.

#27

Sweden, You've Got A Lot To Answer For

Sweden, You've Got A Lot

Dr T
Gary Glitter's warm up act.... Allegedly

‘Musician on a Mission’ notes that you should strive to find a genre that “feels most natural to all your bandmates.” In essence, what you want is to make sure that the entire band is enjoying themselves while also avoiding a mish-mash of genres that might get lost among the noise. Ideally, your band’s photo should reflect your influences, mission, and the idea lying at the core of your music.
#28

I'm Back!!!

I'm Back!!!

Burnt Bagel
Ohhhhhhhh……where to start……….?

#29

.... I've Got Such A Raging Hard-Off Right Now

.... I've Got Such A Raging Hard-Off Right Now

ISeeWendiGo
Wonder how many volunteers the Frivolous Five had to lick all that cream off?🤢🤮

#30

Heaven's House Band Just Got A Sh**load Louder!!! The World Just Lost A True Music Legend And The Only Man To Ever Pull This Look Off

Heaven's House Band Just Got A Sh**load Louder!!! The World Just Lost A True Music Legend And The Only Man To Ever Pull This Look Off

What's your relationship with music, dear Pandas? Have you ever been in a band or rocked out on stage? Do you play any instruments, whether professionally or as a lighthearted hobby? Which of these vintage photos did you enjoy the most? Scroll down to the comment section and share your thoughts with everyone else.
#31

Awwww What The F**k Is This Sh*t?

Awwww What The F**k Is This Sh*t?

David
When the Beatles sang Goo goo g'joob in The Walrus - that's what a puddle of Goo goo g'joob looks like

#32

You Better Lock Up Your Daughters When These Boys Are In Town......and It Might Be A Good Idea To Lock Up Your Sons And Any Pets Too

You Better Lock Up Your Daughters When These Boys Are In Town......and It Might Be A Good Idea To Lock Up Your Sons And Any Pets Too

Agfox
I'd hide my wife & go hide with her

#33

Drummers Will Try Anything To Get The Attention Onto Themselves

Drummers Will Try Anything To Get The Attention Onto Themselves

ISeeWendiGo
Bet he can really drop the bass.

#34

Fun Fact - These Guys Got Their Band Name From Combining The Names Of Their Two Favourite Bands, Twisted Sister And Ratt..... So I'd Now Like To Introduce You All To Twatt

Fun Fact - These Guys Got Their Band Name From Combining The Names Of Their Two Favourite Bands, Twisted Sister And Ratt..... So I'd Now Like To Introduce You All To Twatt

#35

..... But The Police Call Me "A Threat To Women"

..... But The Police Call Me "A Threat To Women"

Corvus
He parked his white van a little down the road.

#36

What The F**k Crawled Onto Her Head And Died?

What The F**k Crawled Onto Her Head And Died?

Chihuahua Mama
The guy looks like he needs to sneeze... maybe he's allergic to whatever the heck is on her head

#37

The Eternal Journey........ Around The Buffet Table

The Eternal Journey........ Around The Buffet Table

David
Please join us in the basement after the concert for coffee and Mother's cookies.

#38

The System Is The Only Thing That These Guys Are Going To F**k

The System Is The Only Thing That These Guys Are Going To F**k

ISeeWendiGo
Only if the slip the system a roofie😂

#39

The Lords Of Dorkness

The Lords Of Dorkness

Nathaniel
Is that Tommy Wiseau back, left?

#40

This Band Has "We Suck" Written All Over Them

This Band Has "We Suck" Written All Over Them

Agfox
These guys are still playing, apparently Scalpel-64...a55bb2.jpg Scalpel-643fa96a55bb2.jpg

#41

This Next Song Is A Cover, It's Called "Entrails Ripped From A Virgin's C*nt".... Sing Along If You Know It Kids

This Next Song Is A Cover, It's Called "Entrails Ripped From A Virgin's C*nt".... Sing Along If You Know It Kids

David
I'm on my way, I'm making it (Big time) Oh, yes (Big time)

#42

I've Never Heard This Band Before, But Somehow I Know How Bad They Sound Just From Seeing This Photo Of Them

I've Never Heard This Band Before, But Somehow I Know How Bad They Sound Just From Seeing This Photo Of Them

PandaES
JESUS THEY ARE LOS MOJINOS ESCOCÍOS!!!!! They're a humorous rock band from Spain hahaha

#43

I Know I'm Under Arrest Officer But Could You Help Me Adjust This..... The G String Is Really Riding Up

I Know I'm Under Arrest Officer But Could You Help Me Adjust This..... The G String Is Really Riding Up

David
Does it play "Air on a G String" when he farts?

#44

Derek Is A Master Of The Beef Bassoon, Skin Flute And The Pork Piccolo

Derek Is A Master Of The Beef Bassoon, Skin Flute And The Pork Piccolo

David
Never need to clean out the spit valve.

#45

Awwww What The F**k Is This Sh*t?

Awwww What The F**k Is This Sh*t?

#46

Holy Sh*t....what A F**king Disaster

Holy Sh*t....what A F**king Disaster

Agfox
The Stockers, a band from Victoria, Canada

#47

*no Caption Needed*

*no Caption Needed*

censorshipsucks
I periodically think the 1970s were ok and that the 1980s were the glitch, but now I look at this I think the 1970s also have much to answer for.

#48

Those Pants Leave Nothing To The Imagination..... I Can Even Tell What Religion He Is

Those Pants Leave Nothing To The Imagination..... I Can Even Tell What Religion He Is

ISeeWendiGo
Looks like he tried to separate the boys for fighting in those pants!🤔

#49

"Your Mum Is The Only Thing I Bang Harder Than This Drum"

"Your Mum Is The Only Thing I Bang Harder Than This Drum"

#50

Nothing Says "I'm A Massive C*nt" Quite Like A Flame Shirt

Nothing Says "I'm A Massive C*nt" Quite Like A Flame Shirt

#51

Looks More Like The Clinically Depressed Five To Me

Looks More Like The Clinically Depressed Five To Me

ISeeWendiGo
The Happy Three + The Clinically Depressed Two

#52

Cause Every Girl Crazy 'Bout A Sharp Dressed Man

Cause Every Girl Crazy 'Bout A Sharp Dressed Man

#53

This Is The Police..... Step Away From The Photoshop

This Is The Police..... Step Away From The Photoshop

Nathaniel
What are they called? I keep reading it as arseholes.

#54

I Guess Sh*t Haircuts Were Buy 1 Get 2 Free At The Douchebag Salon That Day

I Guess Sh*t Haircuts Were Buy 1 Get 2 Free At The Douchebag Salon That Day

Louise Clarke
This looks like a plot for Malcom in the Middle where Reese starts a band.

#55

Progressive Rock Bands - Not Getting Laid Since 1968

Progressive Rock Bands - Not Getting Laid Since 1968