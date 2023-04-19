When we were young, quite a few of us dreamed of becoming pop stars, rocking out on the stage in front of an audience of thousands, lifting people up with our music, and inspiring them with our lyrics. Though some of us might have found new dreams to chase, others pursued their music careers with everything that they had. And they brought their friends along for the ride.

But music alone likely won’t make you famous—you need to brand yourself and craft an image, too! However, not all the pics of you and your band take are going to be as banging as the posters of your fave music gods. That’s where the ‘Awkward band and musician photos’ Facebook page comes in. It documents some of the silliest, strangest, and funkiest band-related pics ever taken, and we’ve collected some of the best ones to make your day. Honestly, we love them so much because it's clear that the people in these pics are having a ton of fun. Scroll down to check them out.

Bored Panda reached out to entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Mike Sington for a chat about what can help bands and musicians stand out from the crowd, as well as how they can stay grounded after reaching overnight success. You'll find our interview with Hollywood's Ultimate Insider as you read on.