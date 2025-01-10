54 Times People With Zero Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)
If you had to choose between aesthetics and quality execution in products, which one would you prefer? On the one hand, we enjoy looking at beautiful things. On the other hand, an attractive appearance can only get us so far. An item that is unusable but looks pretty serves no purpose. Meanwhile, an object that is functional but has an unattractive appearance often deters us from using it. To make your decision easier, we have a whole list of creations that lack taste but have great execution. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to let us know if the lack of aesthetic appeal would put you off from using or purchasing them.
It's A Turtleneck
At first I thought they were sprouts and so wondered what the joke was.
My Wife's Friend Gave This Chair A Glow Up
Spotted On Marketplace. Think This Qualifies? Electric Guitar Made Of Bike Parts That Houses A Bottle Of Jd
In the battle of aesthetics vs. function, visually pleasing appearance seems to be winning. As the theory of the aesthetic-usability effect suggests, users tend to see attractive products as more usable.
People are inclined to think that aesthetically appealing items will work better, even if they are actually more defective or inefficient. Pretty appearance also makes cosnumers more tolerant of minor errors in design.
This Drag Queen’s Final Premiere Look
Vintage Coin Purse, Date Unknown
This Painting At My Friend's Work
In fact, it was found that around 75% of users would trust a website that is pleasing to the eye. This, of course, goes beyond digital pages. Applications, dashboards, and physical designs also have better user perception if they look attractive.
This proves that user experience can’t be just functional. Attractive design shouldn’t be just a ‘nice’ addition, it plays a big role in how consumers perceive products.
This Countertop Redone With Paper Bags To Resemble Leather
Hand-Knitted Portrait Of King Charles. Took Her Over A Year
Chernobyl Humidifier On Etsy
Such consumer behavior was first observed by researchers Masaaki Kurosu and Kaori Kashimur in the 90s who were studying human-computer interaction at the Hitachi Design Center.
They tried testing 26 variations of an ATM user interface (this usually involves screens and other elements that create a connecting point between humans and computers), asking 252 participants to evaluate their aesthetic appeal as well as ease of use. They found that the influence of aesthetics was stronger in their ratings of user experience than the actual ease of use.
Ear Grillz
Claws 🫴
Compliments Well To His Missing Arm LOL
However, even though a pretty design can make people blind to minor usability problems, it can’t cover up the large ones. Let’s say you’re entering a website and you’re met with large, visually appealing pictures throughout the entire page. Initially, you might appreciate the photos. However, as you start to browse through, you begin to notice the site’s low information content, and it becomes hard to look for the things that interest you. Frustrated, you might exit the page and never come back.
Beaded Cig Earrings I Made! So Trashy Yet So Beautiful 🚬👌😌
Octopus Bomber Jacket
Found This Gaz-24 Volga With A Very Questionable Interior For Sale Here In Germany
That’s why it’s important that function and form work together. When products aren’t easy to use or functionality is sacrificed for aesthetics, users can lose patience, and companies can say goodbye to returning customers.
This Tattoo Artist Probably Graduated From One Of Canadas Top Business Schools With Really Good Grades
🤔i'm Curious As To What This Wedding Dress Is Meant To Symbolize 👰🏻♀️🤵🏼♂️ By Yves Saint Laurent • Spring 2002
Casio Solved A Problem Nobody Had In 1979
Hit snooze and light your mattress on fire. But than again it's the 70s, and you likely smoke in bed.
Another reason why product designers shouldn’t rely only on aesthetics is its subjective nature. Beauty is personal to each individual's culture and demographic. So color schemes, fonts, and symbols can be evaluated differently depending on the user’s experiences and background. A Korean person might find a bright red interface inviting, while someone from the US might find it too loud and distracting.
My Wife Works At A High End Jewelry Store Specializing In Estate Sales Where They Just Got This Epcot Lookin' Ass Monstrosity. Every Single One Of Those Is A Real Diamond
It Looks Great... But Why In The Living Room? Will The Furniture Just Float On Top?!
Keyboard Jacket
So how can creators achieve the balance between function and aesthetics? Experienced product manager and innovator Chris Kalaboukis recommends starting with the user. “Understand their needs, preferences, and behaviors. This ensures that both the aesthetic and functional design cater to the end-user.”
This Abomination
Looking For November Nail Ideas? Happy Thanksgiving! Gobble Gobble
Ummmm no, you can't do anything with that mess on your hands
$2000 For This Custom Made Used Sink
Now try washing up anything larger than a side plate in it
After the designer has thought about their audience, it’s important to continually refine the product based on user feedback, which ensures a balance between form and function. A few other strategies that can help balance form and function are collaboration with other disciplines (e.g., engineers, marketers) and technology usage. All of these can improve the product while maintaining a sleek look.
It's A Look I Guess
Button it up only far enough to pull it on over your head and never do it again
My Girlfriends 21st Bday Cake
Would You Have A Favorite Side To Sit On?
Lastly, Kalaboukis reminds creators not to forget sustainability. “Factor in sustainability as an element of design. Eco-friendly designs that are both beautiful and functional resonate with environmentally conscious consumers.”
Would You Attend This Wedding?
Hat Left Behind At Our Bar
Just Saw This At A Vintage Store
Behold, The Truck Fountain Of Cullman, Alabama
A TV Set From The 70s
Fully Bedazzled Bmw
Estate Sale
Fancy Toilet With Funny Dress
Found This Yesterday In Ig
Sadly, The Body Was Never Found
I See Your Atbge Tattoos And Raise You This Masterpiece
Swags B)
These Mschf Boots
Not Sure About This One
This Torn Angel Wings Tattoo
This Is Genuinely My Favorite Unhinged Marketplace Find Of All Time
Interesting
This $100k+ Wristwatch
Which doesn't actually appear to indicate what the time is.
From A State Fair Baking Competition
This Manicure
Sofa Built Into The Floor
Curtains At A Beer Bar Made From The Literal Leftovers From Beer Production. Seen At Copenhagen Airport
Speaker Box In The Back Of A Station Wagon
This Ring With Breast Milk And Baby's Hair In The Shape Of The First Letter Of Their Name (Reposted With Text Removed)
This is just about as idiotic and creepy as people wearing jewelry from people's ashes after cremation.