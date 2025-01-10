ADVERTISEMENT

If you had to choose between aesthetics and quality execution in products, which one would you prefer? On the one hand, we enjoy looking at beautiful things. On the other hand, an attractive appearance can only get us so far. An item that is unusable but looks pretty serves no purpose. Meanwhile, an object that is functional but has an unattractive appearance often deters us from using it. To make your decision easier, we have a whole list of creations that lack taste but have great execution. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to let us know if the lack of aesthetic appeal would put you off from using or purchasing them.

#1

It's A Turtleneck

It's A Turtleneck

fishbethany Report

    #2

    My Wife's Friend Gave This Chair A Glow Up

    My Wife's Friend Gave This Chair A Glow Up

    maybesteveo Report

    #3

    Spotted On Marketplace. Think This Qualifies? Electric Guitar Made Of Bike Parts That Houses A Bottle Of Jd

    Spotted On Marketplace. Think This Qualifies? Electric Guitar Made Of Bike Parts That Houses A Bottle Of Jd

    Wonkypubfireprobe Report

    In the battle of aesthetics vs. function, visually pleasing appearance seems to be winning. As the theory of the aesthetic-usability effect suggests, users tend to see attractive products as more usable. 

    People are inclined to think that aesthetically appealing items will work better, even if they are actually more defective or inefficient. Pretty appearance also makes cosnumers more tolerant of minor errors in design.
    #4

    This Drag Queen’s Final Premiere Look

    This Drag Queen’s Final Premiere Look

    ish0uldn0tbehere Report

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Serious Baba Yaga vibes. Don't know if that's what they were going for, but if they were they succeeded.

    #5

    Vintage Coin Purse, Date Unknown

    Vintage Coin Purse, Date Unknown

    abaganoush Report

    #6

    This Painting At My Friend's Work

    This Painting At My Friend's Work

    doginthewindow123 Report

    In fact, it was found that around 75% of users would trust a website that is pleasing to the eye. This, of course, goes beyond digital pages. Applications, dashboards, and physical designs also have better user perception if they look attractive. 

    This proves that user experience can’t be just functional. Attractive design shouldn’t be just a ‘nice’ addition, it plays a big role in how consumers perceive products. 
    #7

    This Countertop Redone With Paper Bags To Resemble Leather

    This Countertop Redone With Paper Bags To Resemble Leather

    Zuzilla121 Report

    #8

    Hand-Knitted Portrait Of King Charles. Took Her Over A Year

    Hand-Knitted Portrait Of King Charles. Took Her Over A Year

    ProphetMuhamedAhegao Report

    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's actually really impressive! I wouldn't want it, but I don't care about King Charles, either.

    #9

    Chernobyl Humidifier On Etsy

    Chernobyl Humidifier On Etsy

    CalmScientist Report

    Such consumer behavior was first observed by researchers Masaaki Kurosu and Kaori Kashimur in the 90s who were studying human-computer interaction at the Hitachi Design Center.

    They tried testing 26 variations of an ATM user interface (this usually involves screens and other elements that create a connecting point between humans and computers), asking 252 participants to evaluate their aesthetic appeal as well as ease of use. They found that the influence of aesthetics was stronger in their ratings of user experience than the actual ease of use.

    #10

    Ear Grillz

    Ear Grillz

    fishbethany Report

    #11

    Claws 🫴

    Claws 🫴

    kamilayao_0 Report

    #12

    Compliments Well To His Missing Arm LOL

    Compliments Well To His Missing Arm LOL

    brunetteheadbb Report

    However, even though a pretty design can make people blind to minor usability problems, it can’t cover up the large ones. Let’s say you’re entering a website and you’re met with large, visually appealing pictures throughout the entire page. Initially, you might appreciate the photos. However, as you start to browse through, you begin to notice the site’s low information content, and it becomes hard to look for the things that interest you. Frustrated, you might exit the page and never come back.

    #13

    Beaded Cig Earrings I Made! So Trashy Yet So Beautiful 🚬👌😌

    Beaded Cig Earrings I Made! So Trashy Yet So Beautiful 🚬👌😌

    dedly_auntie Report

    #14

    Octopus Bomber Jacket

    Octopus Bomber Jacket

    fishbethany Report

    #15

    Found This Gaz-24 Volga With A Very Questionable Interior For Sale Here In Germany

    Found This Gaz-24 Volga With A Very Questionable Interior For Sale Here In Germany

    DAN4O4NAD Report

    That’s why it’s important that function and form work together. When products aren’t easy to use or functionality is sacrificed for aesthetics, users can lose patience, and companies can say goodbye to returning customers.
    #16

    This Tattoo Artist Probably Graduated From One Of Canadas Top Business Schools With Really Good Grades

    This Tattoo Artist Probably Graduated From One Of Canadas Top Business Schools With Really Good Grades

    Yo-yo_mas_mama Report

    #17

    🤔i'm Curious As To What This Wedding Dress Is Meant To Symbolize 👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏼‍♂️ By Yves Saint Laurent • Spring 2002

    🤔i'm Curious As To What This Wedding Dress Is Meant To Symbolize 👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏼‍♂️ By Yves Saint Laurent • Spring 2002

    Sedna_ARampage Report

    #18

    Casio Solved A Problem Nobody Had In 1979

    Casio Solved A Problem Nobody Had In 1979

    joecooool418 Report

    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hit snooze and light your mattress on fire. But than again it's the 70s, and you likely smoke in bed.

    Another reason why product designers shouldn’t rely only on aesthetics is its subjective nature. Beauty is personal to each individual's culture and demographic. So color schemes, fonts, and symbols can be evaluated differently depending on the user’s experiences and background. A Korean person might find a bright red interface inviting, while someone from the US might find it too loud and distracting. 
    #19

    My Wife Works At A High End Jewelry Store Specializing In Estate Sales Where They Just Got This Epcot Lookin' Ass Monstrosity. Every Single One Of Those Is A Real Diamond

    My Wife Works At A High End Jewelry Store Specializing In Estate Sales Where They Just Got This Epcot Lookin' Ass Monstrosity. Every Single One Of Those Is A Real Diamond

    TokenStraightFriend Report

    #20

    It Looks Great... But Why In The Living Room? Will The Furniture Just Float On Top?!

    It Looks Great... But Why In The Living Room? Will The Furniture Just Float On Top?!

    LatteMeowCatto Report

    #21

    Keyboard Jacket

    Keyboard Jacket

    NexusRaven7 Report

    So how can creators achieve the balance between function and aesthetics? Experienced product manager and innovator Chris Kalaboukis recommends starting with the user. “Understand their needs, preferences, and behaviors. This ensures that both the aesthetic and functional design cater to the end-user.”

    #22

    This Abomination

    This Abomination

    IsakAronV Report

    #23

    Looking For November Nail Ideas? Happy Thanksgiving! Gobble Gobble

    Looking For November Nail Ideas? Happy Thanksgiving! Gobble Gobble

    Stupid_cray0n Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ummmm no, you can't do anything with that mess on your hands

    #24

    $2000 For This Custom Made Used Sink

    $2000 For This Custom Made Used Sink

    upvoatsforall Report

    After the designer has thought about their audience, it’s important to continually refine the product based on user feedback, which ensures a balance between form and function. A few other strategies that can help balance form and function are collaboration with other disciplines (e.g., engineers, marketers) and technology usage. All of these can improve the product while maintaining a sleek look.

    #25

    It's A Look I Guess

    It's A Look I Guess

    phido Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Button it up only far enough to pull it on over your head and never do it again

    #26

    My Girlfriends 21st Bday Cake

    My Girlfriends 21st Bday Cake

    MallCopsXXL Report

    #27

    Would You Have A Favorite Side To Sit On?

    Would You Have A Favorite Side To Sit On?

    PadawanPineapple Report

    Lastly, Kalaboukis reminds creators not to forget sustainability. “Factor in sustainability as an element of design. Eco-friendly designs that are both beautiful and functional resonate with environmentally conscious consumers.”
    #28

    Would You Attend This Wedding?

    Would You Attend This Wedding?

    britishDDs Report

    #29

    Hat Left Behind At Our Bar

    Hat Left Behind At Our Bar

    Leading-Occasion4886 Report

    #30

    Just Saw This At A Vintage Store

    Just Saw This At A Vintage Store

    Voi_Quincy Report

    #31

    Behold, The Truck Fountain Of Cullman, Alabama

    Behold, The Truck Fountain Of Cullman, Alabama

    OriginalLu Report

    #32

    A TV Set From The 70s

    A TV Set From The 70s

    BaronVonBroccoli Report

    #33

    Fully Bedazzled Bmw

    Fully Bedazzled Bmw

    yellowpurplezebra Report

    #34

    Estate Sale

    Estate Sale

    parbarostrich Report

    #35

    Fancy Toilet With Funny Dress

    Fancy Toilet With Funny Dress

    Faith_SC Report

    #36

    Found This Yesterday In Ig

    Found This Yesterday In Ig

    Fluid_Fox23 Report

    #37

    Sadly, The Body Was Never Found

    Sadly, The Body Was Never Found

    bimbobbygirl Report

    #38

    I See Your Atbge Tattoos And Raise You This Masterpiece

    I See Your Atbge Tattoos And Raise You This Masterpiece

    machococks Report

    #39

    Swags B)

    Swags B)

    overactivesim Report

    #40

    These Mschf Boots

    These Mschf Boots

    fishbethany Report

    #41

    Not Sure About This One

    Not Sure About This One

    ChocoCharmChic10 Report

    #42

    This Torn Angel Wings Tattoo

    This Torn Angel Wings Tattoo

    rosebushes_ Report

    #43

    This Is Genuinely My Favorite Unhinged Marketplace Find Of All Time

    This Is Genuinely My Favorite Unhinged Marketplace Find Of All Time

    DandelionsDandelions Report

    #44

    Interesting

    Interesting

    jjmontuori Report

    #45

    This $100k+ Wristwatch

    This $100k+ Wristwatch

    Exirr Report

    #46

    From A State Fair Baking Competition

    From A State Fair Baking Competition

    glassofwhy Report

    #47

    This Manicure

    This Manicure

    anastasia_dedonostia Report

    #48

    Sofa Built Into The Floor

    Sofa Built Into The Floor

    VooseLagina Report

    #49

    Curtains At A Beer Bar Made From The Literal Leftovers From Beer Production. Seen At Copenhagen Airport

    Curtains At A Beer Bar Made From The Literal Leftovers From Beer Production. Seen At Copenhagen Airport

    ceruleandope Report

    #50

    Speaker Box In The Back Of A Station Wagon

    Speaker Box In The Back Of A Station Wagon

    deadliestcrotch Report

    #51

    This Ring With Breast Milk And Baby's Hair In The Shape Of The First Letter Of Their Name (Reposted With Text Removed)

    This Ring With Breast Milk And Baby's Hair In The Shape Of The First Letter Of Their Name (Reposted With Text Removed)

    Ohiko_Nishiyama Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is just about as idiotic and creepy as people wearing jewelry from people's ashes after cremation.

    #52

    Finger Finger Nails

    Finger Finger Nails

    Phedericus Report

    #53

    Foetus Lamp

    Foetus Lamp

    OneOfTheNephilim Report

    #54

    Moldy Strawberry Nails

    Moldy Strawberry Nails

    aquarosey Report

