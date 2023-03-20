Albeniz Rodriguez is a talented artist with a passion for caricatures. His colorful and lively illustrations capture the essence of both people and animals, bringing smiles to the faces of those who observe them. While he is skilled at caricaturing a range of subjects, from celebrities to politicians, it is his caricatures of dogs that have truly captured the hearts of many.

Animals have long been a beloved subject of art, inspiring artists of all kinds to capture their unique personalities and endearing quirks. One such artist is Albeniz Rodriguez, whose caricatures of animals are both playful and expressive. With a modern and humorous style, Rodriguez's illustrations use vivid colors to bring his furry subjects to life, making them the perfect addition to any animal lover's art collection.

If you would like to see the previous Bored Panda posts about Albeniz and his work click here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com