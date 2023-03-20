Albeniz Rodriguez is a talented artist with a passion for caricatures. His colorful and lively illustrations capture the essence of both people and animals, bringing smiles to the faces of those who observe them. While he is skilled at caricaturing a range of subjects, from celebrities to politicians, it is his caricatures of dogs that have truly captured the hearts of many.

Animals have long been a beloved subject of art, inspiring artists of all kinds to capture their unique personalities and endearing quirks. One such artist is Albeniz Rodriguez, whose caricatures of animals are both playful and expressive. With a modern and humorous style, Rodriguez's illustrations use vivid colors to bring his furry subjects to life, making them the perfect addition to any animal lover's art collection.

#1

#1

Lindilou
Lindilou
Community Member
40 minutes ago

I clicked on to this post thinking it was about dogs. This looks suspiciously like a cat. Those buggers get everywhere. Not that I mind, I have 3 of them :-).

2
2points
#2

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#3

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#4

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#5

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#6

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

Lindilou
Lindilou
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Lol, you can not get away from these cats. Even on BP dog posts.

#7

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#8

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago

GOOD GOD it looks like my friend’s bichon puppy— but they all look alike don’t they 095F67D1-B...c-jpeg.jpg 095F67D1-B6CF-4A0A-9BFD-D31A106F97B2-641813842774c-jpeg.jpg

1
1point
#9

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#10

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#11

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#12

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#13

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#14

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#15

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#16

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#17

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#18

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#19

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#20

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#21

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

Lindilou
Lindilou
Community Member
34 minutes ago

I love this one and I do not know why.

#22

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#23

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#24

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#25

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#26

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#27

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#28

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#29

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#30

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#31

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#32

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#33

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#34

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#35

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#36

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#37

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#38

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#39

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#40

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#41

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#42

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The

#43

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#44

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#45

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#46

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#47

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#48

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#49

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#50

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#51

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#52

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#53

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#54

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#55

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#56

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#57

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#58

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#59

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#60

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#61

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#62

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#63

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#64

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#65

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#66

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#67

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#68

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#69

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#70

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

#71

Have Fun With The Fabulous Portraits Of Albeniz Rodriguez, The Artist Who Shows The Happy Side Of Animals (41 Pics)

