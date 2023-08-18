The internet is full of comic artists, but we are always glad to see more women-related content. Blanche.draw, a Montreal-based artist, is known for her witty and relatable comics that explore her everyday life experiences as a young woman. Blanche's comics, drawn in a simple yet expressive style, have gained over 30K followers on Instagram. The artist often features herself as the protagonist, and she isn't afraid to poke fun at her own flaws, to which many women can relate.

In a previous interview, Blanche shared that her love for comics started at an early age. "I loved to draw ever since I was a child. In high school, I used to draw non-stop in class. I liked other types of art as well, like theater and improv. But comics and drawing, in general, were the only things I couldn’t live without," shared the artist.

So without further ado, let's hop into the post, and if you are curious to see her previous posts on Bored Panda, see part 1 and part 2.

More info: Instagram | blanchedraws.bigcartel.com | Facebook | webtoons.com | patreon.com | teepublic.com | tiktok.com