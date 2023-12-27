According to Julie, the first and foremost thing to do when you decide to get a new pet is to be pragmatic. You need to think about whether you’ll have time to help them settle in and take care of them, as well as if you have time to devote to their training and exercise.

One of the most important aspects here is your work, particularly where and how long you do it. And when it comes to dogs, if you decide to get more than one, be sure of it, as according to studies, they prefer to be the sole pet at home.

To figure out what kind of animal is the best fit for you, consider your budget, lifestyle, experience, and goals for the pet. For example, parrots often outlive their owners, so don’t get one if you have no one to take care of it if you pass away. And don’t get a puppy if you won’t have enough time for it.