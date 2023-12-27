Netizens Are Cracking Up Over These 30 Tweets Featuring The Funniest Cats And DogsInterview With Expert
Probably every pet owner would agree that their little buddies at home are a great source of joy. And the perfect material for memes.
Of course, joy is not something to be kept in secrecy. It needs to be shared with everyone, and that is exactly what these people decided to do online. Scroll down to check out the most hilarious posts about our four-pawed friends that X (Twitter) has to offer!
As these posts testify, there are many memories to make when owning a pet. But every relationship has a beginning and some nuances that come with it, which you have to consider.
To better understand how this process works, Bored Panda consulted with Julie Bond, a great animal behaviorist and an expert in most things pet-related.
According to Julie, the first and foremost thing to do when you decide to get a new pet is to be pragmatic. You need to think about whether you’ll have time to help them settle in and take care of them, as well as if you have time to devote to their training and exercise.
One of the most important aspects here is your work, particularly where and how long you do it. And when it comes to dogs, if you decide to get more than one, be sure of it, as according to studies, they prefer to be the sole pet at home.
To figure out what kind of animal is the best fit for you, consider your budget, lifestyle, experience, and goals for the pet. For example, parrots often outlive their owners, so don’t get one if you have no one to take care of it if you pass away. And don’t get a puppy if you won’t have enough time for it.
For introducing new pets to your home, specifically cats and dogs, there are some guidelines that you should follow. “Cats and kittens should be introduced slowly to a new home environment to increase their comfort level and guard against them escaping out an open door,” said Julie, explaining they should be introduced to your home gradually and have all the equipment they need available.
“If you are bringing home a puppy, you will want to start crate training right off the bat and keep your puppy on a leash, tethered to you, to enhance your bond and help you with training,” continued the animal behaviorist, adding that if there are children at home, too, you should take it slow.
According to Julie, the biggest misstep in this process is trying to do this too quickly. For example, dogs can take up to 3 months and sometimes longer to feel comfortable in their new home, and you can’t rush it.
“Definitely keep them on a predictable schedule as that increases comfort and makes them feel more in control of their environment. Balance the physical and mental exercise for both dogs and cats, allowing them to bond with you and see you as someone worth getting to know,” said the animal expert.
Once your new buddy is all settled in, you might want to train them. But while older pups and kittens might be ready to go to training classes, it all starts right there at home, for which Julie recommended some great literature. “‘Wag: The Science of Making Your Dog Happy’ and ‘Purr: The Science of Making Your Cat Happy,’ both by Zazie Todd, are must-reads for any pet owner.”
Some people might want to get both a cat and a dog. While these animals are usually quite different, it is entirely possible to have them get along just fine, and Webbax gives a few tips on how to achieve this.
According to the article, because the first impressions are important, it all begins with carefully planning their first meeting. First, let them smell each other’s bedding and toys. Then, start the process of having them eat at the same time while being separated by a door, which can be later replaced by a screen or a dog gate.
But even when they get more comfortable with each other, keep their food and toys separate as they can be very protective of these things. It also pays to keep their personalities in mind and act accordingly. For example, when you get to introduce them face to face, keep the dog on a leash as they’re very usually excitable.
Lastly, give your cat a separate space, preferably where the dog can’t reach it, as this way, the cat can feel secure and have a retreat spot if things get too intense. And when it comes to dogs, remember that they’re active creatures that always need exercise and stimulation. So, to keep them from bothering the cat too much, make sure to spend enough time with your dog.
Cats, dogs, and all other pets are wonderful. After all, it’s not only for the funny online posts that so many people like to keep animals at home. And sure, introducing them to your home and living with them requires extra effort. But that’s the case with all living things, and since we are social creatures, the benefits pets provide us can be pretty invaluable.
