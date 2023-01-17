Jauneil Arvin Ma-ao, also known as the "Idiot of the East", is a Filipino artist who uses his skills to turn everyday situations into humorous comics. His relatable and funny illustrations have gained a large following of more than 78 thousand fans on Instagram and the number seems to be growing!

Jauneil has previously shared with Bored Panda that with his cartoons he hopes to remind people to "laugh at the simple, stupid things that used to make them laugh when they were kids".

