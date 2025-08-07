Florida Mother Abandons Her Child And Seven Dogs For Two Weeks To Go To Las Vegas On Vacation

ADVERTISEMENT

A 37-year-old mother from Palatka, Florida is facing serious criminal charges after authorities say she abandoned her teenage son and seven dogs in deplorable conditions to vacation in Las Vegas for nearly two weeks.

According to the sheriff’s office, the case began unfolding on Monday, August 4, when an out-of-state family member called authorities requesting a welfare check on a teenager living alone in Jessica Copeland’s Palatka home.

When deputies first arrived, they encountered an unidentified teen outside the residence, who told them he was “cleaning” before Copeland returned. The teen then came outside and assured officers that “everything was fine.”

With no immediate signs of distress, deputies left.

But later that same day, another family member reached out to the sheriff’s office—this time with video evidence. What they saw inside left even seasoned investigators without words.

Image credits: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

In the footage, deputies saw three dogs who appeared severely emaciated. The family member also said he believed there was no food or running water in the home.

Once inside, the house was described as “uninhabitable,” after Copeland had left her son alone with seven dogs. Animal feces were everywhere and the food and water she had left for the dogs had become infested with insects.

Image credits: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities noted that slow cooker bowls had been repurposed as water dishes, but these too were swarming with bugs.

“The conditions were deplorable,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “No child or animal should have to live like that.”

Image credits: Action News Jax (CBS47 & FOX30) / YouTube

Deputies then interviewed Copeland’s teenage son, who said that various people would stop by occasionally to bring him food, before revealing a concerning fact:

This wasn’t a sudden lapse in care by his mother, but how his entire life had been.

Image credits: Action News Jax (CBS47 & FOX30) / YouTube

According to the teenager, the home had been in that state for years, with his mother repeatedly refusing to clean it. He described years of living in squalor, surrounded by waste and animals with little food or hygiene.

Copeland left three of her dogs without access to food or water on purpose, while the rest had to survive surrounded by insects

Image credits: Action News Jax (CBS47 & FOX30) / YouTube

Upon returning from her Las Vegas vacation, Copeland was arrested and charged with child neglect and multiple counts of animal cruelty. The teenager, whose exact age has not been disclosed, told deputies that his mother had been away since July 21.

Deputies later discovered she had been on a “birthday trip” while her son and animals were left in filth.

Image credits: Action News Jax (CBS47 & FOX30) / YouTube

Her seven dogs were found in various stages of neglect. Two of them were locked in a bedroom caked with four inches of waste and no food or water. One was found caged and severely malnourished.

The other four were the only ones left free to roam the living room and eat but, as previously stated, their water and food had long become infested with insects.

Image credits: News4JAX The Local Station / YouTube

In a public statement, Putnam County Sheriff H.D. DeLoach condemned the mother’s actions.

Image credits: Action News Jax (CBS47 & FOX30) / YouTube

“A mother made the conscious choice to abandon her own child in a filth-ridden home, surrounded by the stench of animal feces and suffering of neglected animals while she indulged on a two-week birthday trip to Las Vegas,” he said.

“This wasn’t neglect. This was deliberate cruelty, both to her child and to the animals she left behind.”

Copeland was arrested without resistance on felony and misdemeanor counts of child and animal neglect

Image credits: Action News Jax (CBS47 & FOX30) / YouTube

On Tuesday morning, while deputies were assisting animal control officers in removing the dogs from the home, Copeland returned.

Deputies confronted her on the front lawn. Bodycam footage released by the department shows her expressing no resistance as she was told about the conditions inside. She was placed under arrest without incident.

Image credits: Action News Jax (CBS47 & FOX30) / YouTube

“She is now on extended vacation at the Putnam County Jail,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

As for what’s next for the mother, she is currently being held at the Putnam County Jail on a $36,000 bond.

She was arrested on one count of child neglect, three felony counts of animal neglect, and four misdemeanor counts of animal neglect.

“Let me be clear, our community will not tolerate this level of selfish disregard for human and animal life. She now has time for reflection,” DeLoach added.

Copeland’s teenager is reportedly safe and receiving support.

“Heartless.” Netizens took to social media to express their outrage

