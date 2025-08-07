Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Florida Mother Abandons Her Child And Seven Dogs For Two Weeks To Go To Las Vegas On Vacation
Cluttered and messy living room inside Florida home where mother abandoned child and seven dogs for two weeks.
Crime, Society

Florida Mother Abandons Her Child And Seven Dogs For Two Weeks To Go To Las Vegas On Vacation

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

A 37-year-old mother from Palatka, Florida is facing serious criminal charges after authorities say she abandoned her teenage son and seven dogs in deplorable conditions to vacation in Las Vegas for nearly two weeks.

According to the sheriff’s office, the case began unfolding on Monday, August 4, when an out-of-state family member called authorities requesting a welfare check on a teenager living alone in Jessica Copeland’s Palatka home.

Highlights
  • A Florida mother abandoned her teenage son and seven dogs for nearly two weeks surrounded by filth.
  • Authorities found the home in deplorable conditions, with insect-infested food, and emaciated dogs lacking water.
  • The mother was reportedly enjoying a "birthday trip" to Las Vegas while her son and pets suffered.

When deputies first arrived, they encountered an unidentified teen outside the residence, who told them he was “cleaning” before Copeland returned. The teen then came outside and assured officers that “everything was fine.” 

With no immediate signs of distress, deputies left.

But later that same day, another family member reached out to the sheriff’s office—this time with video evidence. What they saw inside left even seasoned investigators without words.

RELATED:

    A mother from Florida was arrested after leaving her son and dogs alone, surrounded by filth, and without food while she partied in Las Vegas

    Mugshot of Florida mother involved in abandoning her child and seven dogs for two weeks to go on vacation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

    In the footage, deputies saw three dogs who appeared severely emaciated. The family member also said he believed there was no food or running water in the home.

    Once inside, the house was described as “uninhabitable,” after Copeland had left her son alone with seven dogs. Animal feces were everywhere and the food and water she had left for the dogs had become infested with insects.

    Putnam County sheriff car with officer standing nearby, related to Florida mother abandoning child and seven dogs case.

    Image credits: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

    Authorities noted that slow cooker bowls had been repurposed as water dishes, but these too were swarming with bugs.

    “The conditions were deplorable,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “No child or animal should have to live like that.”

    Cluttered and dirty living room showing neglect in Florida home linked to mother abandoning child and seven dogs.

    Image credits: Action News Jax (CBS47 & FOX30) / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Deputies then interviewed Copeland’s teenage son, who said that various people would stop by occasionally to bring him food, before revealing a concerning fact:

    This wasn’t a sudden lapse in care by his mother, but how his entire life had been.

    Emaciated dog on a leash being led out of a dark wooden porch by a person in jeans, highlighting Florida abandonment case.

    Image credits: Action News Jax (CBS47 & FOX30) / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the teenager, the home had been in that state for years, with his mother repeatedly refusing to clean it. He described years of living in squalor, surrounded by waste and animals with little food or hygiene.

    Copeland left three of her dogs without access to food or water on purpose, while the rest had to survive surrounded by insects

    Comment from Hazel Theodore expressing frustration about people’s behavior and the difficulty of being a good human being.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dirty and neglected dog cage with empty, soiled containers in a Florida case of abandoned pets and child.

    Image credits: Action News Jax (CBS47 & FOX30) / YouTube

    Upon returning from her Las Vegas vacation, Copeland was arrested and charged with child neglect and multiple counts of animal cruelty. The teenager, whose exact age has not been disclosed, told deputies that his mother had been away since July 21.

    Deputies later discovered she had been on a “birthday trip” while her son and animals were left in filth.

    Old weathered door of a Florida home where mother abandoned her child and seven dogs during vacation.

    Image credits: Action News Jax (CBS47 & FOX30) / YouTube

    Her seven dogs were found in various stages of neglect. Two of them were locked in a bedroom caked with four inches of waste and no food or water. One was found caged and severely malnourished.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The other four were the only ones left free to roam the living room and eat but, as previously stated, their water and food had long become infested with insects.

    Emaciated dog on a leash outdoors at night, highlighting neglect in Florida mother abandoning child and seven dogs.

    Image credits: News4JAX The Local Station / YouTube

    In a public statement, Putnam County Sheriff H.D. DeLoach condemned the mother’s actions.

    Comment expressing outrage at Florida mother abandoning child and seven dogs, calling it child and animal abuse.

    Supplies including water bottles and food boxes on tables, related to Florida mother abandoning child and dogs.

    Image credits: Action News Jax (CBS47 & FOX30) / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “A mother made the conscious choice to abandon her own child in a filth-ridden home, surrounded by the stench of animal feces and suffering of neglected animals while she indulged on a two-week birthday trip to Las Vegas,” he said.

    “This wasn’t neglect. This was deliberate cruelty, both to her child and to the animals she left behind.”

    Copeland was arrested without resistance on felony and misdemeanor counts of child and animal neglect

    Neglected Florida home with extensive filth and damage after mother abandoned child and seven dogs for two weeks.

    Image credits: Action News Jax (CBS47 & FOX30) / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On Tuesday morning, while deputies were assisting animal control officers in removing the dogs from the home, Copeland returned. 

    Deputies confronted her on the front lawn. Bodycam footage released by the department shows her expressing no resistance as she was told about the conditions inside. She was placed under arrest without incident.

    Abandoned Florida home with boarded windows and overgrown yard where mother left child and seven dogs for two weeks.

    Image credits: Action News Jax (CBS47 & FOX30) / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She is now on extended vacation at the Putnam County Jail,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

    As for what’s next for the mother, she is currently being held at the Putnam County Jail on a $36,000 bond.

    She was arrested on one count of child neglect, three felony counts of animal neglect, and four misdemeanor counts of animal neglect.

    “Let me be clear, our community will not tolerate this level of selfish disregard for human and animal life. She now has time for reflection,” DeLoach added.

    Copeland’s teenager is reportedly safe and receiving support.

    “Heartless.” Netizens took to social media to express their outrage

    Comment criticizing a Florida mother who abandoned her child and seven dogs for a two-week Las Vegas vacation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Theresa Knox PeQueen expressing outrage, calling Florida mother abandoning child and dogs cruel and heartless.

    Facebook comment by Christy Scarborough criticizing a Florida mother for abandoning responsibilities and neglecting her child and dogs.

    Comment box showing frustration about Florida mother abandoning her child and seven dogs to vacation in Las Vegas.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing nervousness about leaving children alone, related to Florida mother abandoning child.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Tami Jo Hensley Cartwright expressing concern about Florida mother abandoning child and seven dogs during vacation.

    Comment by Walt Carney expressing concern about mental health and the need for help in a serious situation.

    Comment expressing outrage at Florida mother who abandoned child and seven dogs during Vegas vacation.

    Comment from Sharlene Sellers criticizing a Florida mother abandoning her child and seven dogs, calling it cruel behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message commenting on a Florida mother who abandons her child and seven dogs for two weeks while on vacation.

    Comment by Melissa Jonas questioning the frequency of welfare visits to a neglected Florida home with abandoned child and dogs.

    Comment expressing concern over Florida mother abandoning child and seven dogs for two weeks during Las Vegas vacation.

    Comment from Bina Ramdawa requesting assistance, medical care, and food for family abandoned by Florida mother with child and dogs.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Animal cruelty
    animal welfare
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    4

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vaelyn avatar
    Enlee Jones
    Enlee Jones
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen houses on "Hoarders" that were cleaner than that.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There have been times in my life when I let my home go to a terrible level due to depression, but having a family and pets now keeps me from letting it get anywhere near that bad. I don't know how you can neglect a son and dogs like that.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    vaelyn avatar
    Enlee Jones
    Enlee Jones
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen houses on "Hoarders" that were cleaner than that.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There have been times in my life when I let my home go to a terrible level due to depression, but having a family and pets now keeps me from letting it get anywhere near that bad. I don't know how you can neglect a son and dogs like that.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT