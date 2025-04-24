Spouse Gifts Partner A Dog, Years Later Decides They Are Tired Of It – Says “It’s Me Or The Dog”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was Mark Twain who said, “The more I learn about people, the more I like my dog,” and dog lovers around the world will surely agree that, when it comes to unconditional love and loyalty, a dog truly is man’s best friend.

Unfortunately, not everyone feels this way. One netizen’s spouse casually abandoned their dog while they were at work. While the netizen eventually managed to find the missing mutt, they’re now considering divorce, but have turned to the internet for advice.

More info: Reddit

A dog is man’s best friend, but this netizen’s spouse hates theirs, despite gifting it to them in the first place

Image credits: Klaus Nielsen / Pexels (not the actual photo)

After years of threats and tantrums, their spouse finally abandoned their hound while they were at work one day

Image credits: Alice Castro / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Distraught to discover the dog gone, the netizen got the police involved and launched a search on social media

Image credits: Andres Ayrton / Pexels (not the actual photo)

They eventually found the missing mutt with the help of concerned netizens, but the incident has them reconsidering their whole relationship

Image credits: Expert_Biscotti_8882

Torn between their spouse and their dog, they turned to netizens to ask if refusing to give up the hound for the marriage would be a jerk move

They say a dog is a person’s best friend, and for OP, their pup became so much more – a symbol of loyalty and comfort through a deeply strained relationship. Their spouse, despite not liking pets, brought the dog home as a gift a few years back, and the hound became OP’s joy, emotional anchor, and a true companion through the tough times.

Over time, their dog’s food-obsessed behavior irritated the partner. Though harmless, the hound sparked multiple heated arguments, with repeated demands to get rid of her. Each time, things eventually cooled down – until one day, they didn’t. While OP was at work, their spouse took the dog and cruelly abandoned her without warning.

Panicked, OP called the police and turned to social media, desperate for help. Thankfully, the internet pulled through, and the dog was found. That betrayal pushed OP to file for divorce, though.

Now the spouse has issued one final ultimatum: “It’s me or the dog.” But choosing isn’t so simple. This dog has stood by OP through chaos, heartbreak, and healing. Letting her go would feel like losing a piece of themself – the part that held on through it all.

Torn between one love and another, OP is now asking the community if they’re a jerk for not giving up the dog to keep their spouse happy.

From what OP tells us in their post, their spouse seems to be a real piece of work. Despite being the one to bring the dog home in the first place, they now think it’s perfectly reasonable to get rid of it too. By getting between their spouse and the dog, have they bitten off more than they can chew, though? We went looking for answers.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In her article for The Guardian, Nicola Davis writes that research into 717 people exposed the many roles canines play in their lives, from ‘fur babies’ to steadfast companions. The study suggests owners rate their relationship with their dogs as being as satisfying or more satisfying than their closest human relationships.

“Our results showed that [the bond] does not replace human relationships but offers something different, a unique combination of characteristics to complement what we receive from the human side of our social network,” says Borbála Turcsán, first author of the study from Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary.

In his article for Men’s Health, Jim Thornton writes that even Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis, noted the benefits of owning a dog. According to Freud, his dog, Jofi, provided him “affection without ambivalence, and the simplicity of a life free from the almost unbearable conflicts of civilization.”

We reckon OP’s spouse’s ultimatum is about to backfire on them. In this battle of mutt versus marriage, our money is on the doggo and the battle-hardened bond OP shares with her.

What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think their spouse is barking up the wrong tree? Let us know your opinion in the comments!



In the comments, readers agreed the choice was crystal clear – skip the spouse and keep the dog

