ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how much you enjoy your corporate job, you will have days when you’d rather be elsewhere than in the office. Every new email drains half of your energy, and it’s not even midday yet. And let’s not even get started with tomorrow’s 9 AM meeting. 

Fortunately, there are platforms like The Office Hag Instagram page that express the plight of every employee. It’s an online community that shares memes about annoying coworkers (we’ve all had one), performance reviews, and your boss calling out your punctuation errors on a 200-slide deck. 

For anyone who’s worked (or is still working) in an office, let these memes bring you some much-needed levity today.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cats with sleepy expressions depicting struggling employees at a Monday 9am training with cameras on.

theofficehag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    A woman in a pink outfit, setting off in a car with determination, against a backdrop of fiery explosion.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Funny work meme with a co-worker exchange about knowing less, relatable for struggling employees.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agreed, I hate having to share irrelevant personal info about myself just because it's "polite" or "social" or "a basic part of society / human interaction", especially because answering anything other than "good" to "how was [thing]" will often start an unskippable cutscene of follow-up questions

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    According to the American Institute of Stress, work-related stress has increased over the past few decades. Their statistics show that 47% of employees say their primary stressors come from work, while 77% believe their work-related difficulties have negatively impacted their mental health. 

    71% of employees have also claimed that the stresses brought on by their jobs have somehow caused personal relationships to end, whether through break-ups or divorce.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Elder millennial struggling at office happy hour, realizing age.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember a bar I managed when I hit 35 😂 my 19-25 yr old staff took me to holy moley golf and I had maybe two or three cocktails (I don’t drink), aparently I drank with the youngings in another bar after and I don’t remember how I got home and I had so much trouble working the next day. It just can’t be done. I used to rock up to shifts when I was young on acid still and function well 😂 alcohol killed me

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Struggling employee meme showing a sword changing from "No" to "No worries, will do" in a work scenario.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Employees enjoying life vs. a Microsoft Teams meeting reminder, showcasing work struggles with humor.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    That begs an important question: What aspects of work are the common sources of stress? According to the American Psychological Association (APA), it could be due to low salaries and excessive workloads, a job that isn’t challenging enough, a lack of social support and growth opportunities, and unclear expectations from superiors. 

    The APA notes that a stressful work environment may lead to physical symptoms like headaches, irritability, and high blood pressure, as well as mental issues like anxiety and depression. 
    #7

    Apple Watch tracking emotions meme for struggling employees humor.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Man looking disappointed after receiving a phishing test email at work, capturing the struggle of many employees.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got a test phishing email today, something about changing my bank account. I thought it was pretty funny. I forwarded to the HR guy and commented that it wasn't a very believable test.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #9

    Work meme showing people reacting jokingly to remote job complaints about lack of challenges and few emails.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The "boring" and "pointless" lives that book characters go on quests to avoid are all lives I want

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Managing work-related stress requires complete detachment from it. An article by Harvard Business Review notes that the mere thought of work prevents you from fully recovering from it. 

    HBR emphasizes the importance of dedicating a fixed time each day to devote all your attention and energy to activities unrelated to your job. Mindfulness activities also allow for the recognition of stress triggers and, therefore, enable effective detachment.

    #10

    Person reacting humorously to an urgent work email just after setting an out-of-office reply.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Employee staring at flaming oven with text about Monday inbox chaos and morning indecision.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why contemplate. It’s always zero unless you are going to swear at someone.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Man in black cap looking outside, text overlay about work struggles humor.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jamesuthmann avatar
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bring a sort of attitude of "We tried doing it that way 15 years ago, and it didn't work. Then we tried it again 12 years ago, and it didn't work. Then we tried it 8 years ago, and it didn't work. Why the ever-loving F*** are you telling me we have to do it that way AGAIN??" that supervisors really don't like.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Speaking of mindfulness activities, the APA recommends tracking stressors through journaling. Journaling involves recording thoughts and feelings about stress triggers, including the people and circumstances that caused them. 

    Taking notes through journaling allows you to identify stress patterns and how you react to them. It then gives you a clear idea of the necessary coping methods.
    #13

    Tired employee in a gray shirt, slouched in a chair, reflects Monday morning work struggles with a resigned expression.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Two people reacting humorously; top shows confusion, bottom showcases indifference. Perfect work meme for struggling employees.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Two people having a serious conversation; a meme about the struggles of dealing with coworkers online at work.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We’d also like to hear from you, our readers. If you’re working a corporate job, what about it do you dislike the most? How do you handle work-related stress? Let us know in the comments!
    #16

    Struggling employee meme showing a man in a white jacket holding a shiny glass, looking unimpressed.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    A humorous compilation of memes portraying the struggles of employees over 35 planning their New Year’s Eve.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Two men walking and discussing work memes, highlighting frustrations of returning to the office.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    natrich avatar
    Nat Rich
    Nat Rich
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeh they don't get that I collaborate better from afar. Forced interaction makes me retreat inside myself

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Office memes highlighting work culture and collaboration, featuring busy employees in various office settings.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    abbeygolder09 avatar
    Silly Dino
    Silly Dino
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Work was more fun when I could wear my pyjama pants and have a cat on my lap" - my mum

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Man in a suit expressing tiredness in a work meme about working from home, relatable to struggling employees.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Cycle of emails work meme with a frustrated employee face in the center.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Futuristic cityscape with people gazing, captioned about bosses and therapy, related to work memes for struggling employees.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Iceberg showing layers of struggles, including impostor syndrome and anxiety, beneath a relatable work meme.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Corporate life struggles meme featuring a busy office setting, Excel crash, and stressed employee moments.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Employee work meme of a character sleeping soundly, highlighting relatable work frustrations with email communication.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Two men in a tense confrontation, illustrating a work meme about boss reactions to minor errors in a presentation.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My history teacher when I accidentally use - instead of — one time

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Clown face with self-care items, humorously depicting work struggles and motivation for employees.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We give them the power and wealth they have. If you're annoyed by it, don't follow influencers. Do not like, do not subscribe.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Prison inmates in orange suits walking back to cells, humorously captioned about the struggle of returning to work on Monday.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Venn diagram meme about work thoughts, showing various distractions while working vs. work focus when not working.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Assortment of donuts, pizza, and energy drinks humorously depicting employee struggles with well-being initiatives.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Two golfers in conversation, highlighting work memes about career purpose in 20s and happiness in 30s.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Man looking serious; work meme about reaching Friday but facing the upcoming week again.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Work memes showing six reasons employees struggle with office return, including the commute, workstation, and pantry.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Man in a suit laughing at finance memes, then crying when doing finance work.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    WikiHow-style illustration of two employees demonstrating conflict resolution humorously.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Work meme showing a man reluctant to talk after drinking three beers since lunch on a Friday afternoon.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Work memes collage illustrating struggles like culture, clients, career progression, managers, perks, and mental health.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Man in glasses humorously explaining CEO's ocean delay, workplace meme.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Work memes collage with humorous scenarios like multitasking, breaking Excel, and claiming conference room leftovers.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Work memes contrasting company expectations and actual desires for International Women's Day gifts.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Man humorously reacts to overdue tasks with determination, capturing work struggles of employees.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Struggling employee meme showing a person saying, "I've gotta find another job," one week into a new position.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Woman impressed by competent intern, caption: "You're like a self-teaching AI." Work meme humor for struggling employees.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Man looking frustrated, wearing glasses and purple shirt, with text about explaining a 3-day PTO request. Work memes humor.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Clowns sitting at tables with caption about quitting after bonus season, capturing work meme humor for struggling employees.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Boomer MD discussing intern's breakdown with dark humor; work meme highlighting challenges employees face.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Text post about Gen Z work culture highlights two points: not living to work and respecting work boundaries, relatable for employees.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    natrich avatar
    Nat Rich
    Nat Rich
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, these are the people I want to rise to the top and lead the way.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #48

    Meme about struggling employees adjusting to complex work systems, featuring humorous loading screens and relatable expressions.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Five cartoon characters symbolizing work struggles like dread and burnout, forming "each Sunday" superhero.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Comparison of Gen Z and traditional intern days highlighting workplace memes with modern and retro office elements.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Meme on companies' ESG commitments featuring charts, logos, and environmental claims, parodying struggling employees' experiences.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Work meme highlighting different generational views on criticism with a man in a suit talking about past experiences.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #53

    Work memes highlighting relatable activities for employees over 35: drinks, band, ice cream, and adult responsibilities.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Eevee and evolutions humorously depict workplace struggles faced by employees.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Work memes pain scale with emoji faces depicting various employee struggles, from vacation joy to Excel crashing frustration.

    theofficehag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!