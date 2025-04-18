55 Hilariously Spot-On Memes To Bring To Your Next Exit Meeting
No matter how much you enjoy your corporate job, you will have days when you’d rather be elsewhere than in the office. Every new email drains half of your energy, and it’s not even midday yet. And let’s not even get started with tomorrow’s 9 AM meeting.
Fortunately, there are platforms like The Office Hag Instagram page that express the plight of every employee. It’s an online community that shares memes about annoying coworkers (we’ve all had one), performance reviews, and your boss calling out your punctuation errors on a 200-slide deck.
For anyone who’s worked (or is still working) in an office, let these memes bring you some much-needed levity today.
Agreed, I hate having to share irrelevant personal info about myself just because it's "polite" or "social" or "a basic part of society / human interaction", especially because answering anything other than "good" to "how was [thing]" will often start an unskippable cutscene of follow-up questions
According to the American Institute of Stress, work-related stress has increased over the past few decades. Their statistics show that 47% of employees say their primary stressors come from work, while 77% believe their work-related difficulties have negatively impacted their mental health.
71% of employees have also claimed that the stresses brought on by their jobs have somehow caused personal relationships to end, whether through break-ups or divorce.
I remember a bar I managed when I hit 35 😂 my 19-25 yr old staff took me to holy moley golf and I had maybe two or three cocktails (I don’t drink), aparently I drank with the youngings in another bar after and I don’t remember how I got home and I had so much trouble working the next day. It just can’t be done. I used to rock up to shifts when I was young on acid still and function well 😂 alcohol killed me
That begs an important question: What aspects of work are the common sources of stress? According to the American Psychological Association (APA), it could be due to low salaries and excessive workloads, a job that isn’t challenging enough, a lack of social support and growth opportunities, and unclear expectations from superiors.
The APA notes that a stressful work environment may lead to physical symptoms like headaches, irritability, and high blood pressure, as well as mental issues like anxiety and depression.
The "boring" and "pointless" lives that book characters go on quests to avoid are all lives I want
Managing work-related stress requires complete detachment from it. An article by Harvard Business Review notes that the mere thought of work prevents you from fully recovering from it.
HBR emphasizes the importance of dedicating a fixed time each day to devote all your attention and energy to activities unrelated to your job. Mindfulness activities also allow for the recognition of stress triggers and, therefore, enable effective detachment.
I bring a sort of attitude of "We tried doing it that way 15 years ago, and it didn't work. Then we tried it again 12 years ago, and it didn't work. Then we tried it 8 years ago, and it didn't work. Why the ever-loving F*** are you telling me we have to do it that way AGAIN??" that supervisors really don't like.
Speaking of mindfulness activities, the APA recommends tracking stressors through journaling. Journaling involves recording thoughts and feelings about stress triggers, including the people and circumstances that caused them.
Taking notes through journaling allows you to identify stress patterns and how you react to them. It then gives you a clear idea of the necessary coping methods.
"Work was more fun when I could wear my pyjama pants and have a cat on my lap" - my mum
Why are they staring directly into the Sun as it explodes
My history teacher when I accidentally use - instead of — one time
We give them the power and wealth they have. If you're annoyed by it, don't follow influencers. Do not like, do not subscribe.