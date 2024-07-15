ADVERTISEMENT

Getting hit with a cancer diagnosis can turn your entire world upside down in an instant. Suddenly, many things that were incredibly important might seem trivial, and your priorities can drastically shift. Or, you might want to continue living with the same daily routine for as long as possible, to try to maintain a semblance of normalcy.

That’s why one woman decided to keep her job while undergoing cancer treatment. But when her boss made it clear that the company wasn’t actually as supportive as they led her to believe, she realized that there wasn’t any reason to stick around. Below, you’ll find the full story that was posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies amused readers shared.

This woman decided to keep her job while undergoing cancer treatment

But when she was called out for not meeting KPIs, she realized just how little the company cared about her

Later, the woman provided additional details about the situation to answer some of the questions readers had

Over 2 million people in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer this year

Being informed that you have cancer is a nightmare that absolutely nobody wants to experience. It’s jarring, terrifying and always means that there is a long, painful journey ahead.

Aside from the obvious toll it takes on physical health, cancer impacts your relationships, your mental health, your career, your family, your outlook on life and more. But unfortunately, it’s something that many of us will undergo at some point.

According to the National Cancer Institute, about 2,001,140 individuals will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States this year. And the most common types of cancer are breast, prostate, lung and bronchus, colon and rectum, melanoma of the skin, bladder, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, endometrial, pancreatic, leukemia, thyroid, and liver cancer.

Thankfully, however, a cancer diagnosis is not a death sentence for the majority of people. In January 2022, there were over 18.1 million cancer survivors in the United States, and the National Cancer Institute expects that number to rise to 22.5 million during the next decade.

Juggling a career while undergoing cancer treatment can be incredibly challenging

When it comes to balancing a career and cancer treatment, there are many factors that patients have to take into consideration. Some might have to go on leave immediately, to spend time in the hospital or because of the physical toll their treatment will take on them.

If they’re undergoing chemotherapy, for example, they might be incredibly fatigued and nauseous and experience cognitive impairment or “chemo brain.” This brain fog can make it very difficult to think and remember things, which can make working nearly impossible.

On the other hand, some patients might be able to simply cut down on their hours at work and maintain a part-time position to keep their schedule as normal as possible and continue bringing in some income during this difficult time. MacMillan Cancer Support notes that it’s likely cancer patients will need to take some time off for tests, appointments and treatment, but regardless of what workers decide, they should be aware of their rights.

In the United Kingdom, you’re not required to disclose your cancer to your employer, but it will probably help them understand your situation and provide support if you do. In fact, cancer is considered a disability in the U.K. and the United States, so there are laws protecting patients against discrimination in the workplace. And in the U.K., most workers are entitled to either occupational sick pay or statutory sick pay when they have to take time off while battling cancer.

Bosses should be willing to make adjustments and provide support for employees battling cancer

Share icon

Employers can also make reasonable adjustments to help cancer patients keep their jobs or return to their jobs more quickly after undergoing treatment. For example, bosses can adjust hours or working arrangements, adjust job requirements to make them less physically demanding, provide tools or equipment that will make an employee’s job simpler, allow more work from home, time, etc.

But regardless of how well someone is feeling physically, MacMillan Cancer Support notes that your feelings about your job might suddenly change after receiving a cancer diagnosis. You may struggle to do “normal” tasks like working, or you might feel angry that you can’t continue on in your career as usual. You may worry about what your colleagues think of your diagnosis, and you might feel guilty about falling behind at work.

Your job may be suddenly frustrating, even if it was easy before, and you might notice yourself suddenly losing confidence in your career. It’s entirely possible that you’ll feel out of place or out of touch with your colleagues too. That’s why having support is absolutely essential when battling cancer, from friends, family and your employer.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda piece discussing workplace revenge, look no further than right here!

Readers applauded the woman for her revenge and for beating cancer, and she joined in on the conversation

