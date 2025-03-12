Person Accused Of Overreacting When They Kick Out Friend For Mistreating Their Cat

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people consider their cats or dogs more than just pets. The four-legged animals are often seen as an extension of the human family. Or even as a furry child. I, for one, am guilty as charged. But not everyone understands this mentality, and it can sometimes cause problems in relationships or friendships, and drama with house guests.

One cat parent has shared how they were horrified when a friend shoved their skittish kitty off the couch. The person reacted immediately by kicking the guest out of their apartment. But now they’re wondering if they went too far. The cat lover has turned to the internet for advice. Bored Panda spoke to Dr. Mikel Delgado, a cat behavior expert with online pet marketplace Rover, to get his professional opinion on the matter.

For this person, their cat is not just a pet – it’s their “baby”

So when a friend shoved the furkid off the couch, they got kicked out immediately

“I would not be friends with someone that would do that to a cat”: an expert weighs in

In case you weren’t aware: different cats have different personalities. That’s according to cat behavior expert Dr. Mikel Delgado, who is a go-to consultant for online pet-sitting and marketplace platform Rover. Cats’ personalities come from a combination of factors, including genetics, he told Bored Panda when we reached out to him for comment on why the cat was shy and skittish.

“Most cats who are skittish probably lack a lot of positive exposure to different people and experiences during their ‘socialization’ window. This is a time in kitten development (from around 2-7 or 8 weeks of age) where kittens are especially open to learning about things in their environment, and when they make good associations with different people, or other animals, or experiences like being in a cat carrier or hearing household sounds, they are more likely to be comfortable with those things later on,” said the expert.

“Unfortunately, a lot of kittens don’t get that type of positive exposure, and so it takes them longer to adjust to new people, or new situations as adults.”

Delgado says a cat’s fear is also influenced by the experiences it has. If they are harmed or threatened by one person, they may learn to fear other humans as well, he added.

If your cat is prone to hiding when you have guests, don’t freak out. This doesn’t necessarily have to be a cause for concern, Delgado told Bored Panda. “Many cats hide from guests – including my own, who were ‘pandemic adoptions’ who didn’t meet a lot of people when they were young,” he revealed.

“I prefer to just set my cats up in my bedroom with everything they need – litter box, food, water, toys, bedding, and some white noise – if we are having a lot of guests. That way they can just stay comfortable and cozy. If they seem relaxed, I might crack the door open and let them decide if they want to check the visitors out – but it should always be on their terms and NEVER forced.”

Delgado says you should consider discussing things with your vet if your cat seems to stay frightened for a long time after visitors arrive. They might suggest a behavioral medication for your pet.

Not all your guests will like your cat, or want them near. “Depending on how your guests respond, you may want to confine your cats before guests arrive,” suggests the expert. “I recommend HEPA filters to reduce allergens in the environment that might flare up any allergies. The other option is to meet people outside your home so there is no cat-human problem at all!”

Delgado wasn’t too impressed with the guest in question’s behavior. “The visitor definitely did not behave in a considerate manner, and I would not be friends with someone that would do that to a cat, much less laugh it off afterward!” he told us.

He added that he would not want that person in his house or anywhere near his cats. Especially since other friends have said they do not feel comfortable with how this person treats animals, he added.

“A bad experience for the cat, such as this one, which to me seems abusive, could impact the cat’s feelings about visitors in the future,” warned Delgado.

97% of pet owners consider their dog or cat as part of their family

More and more people are welcoming pets into their homes. According to Forbes’ Pet Ownerships Statistics 2025, 66% of U.S. households own a pet. That’s around 86.9 million homes that have a furry family member, and most owners say their pets are a vital part of their lives. The Forbes research found that 97% of pet owners consider their pets to be not just a pet but a part of their family.

Dogs are the number one choice of pet in America, with 65.1 million U.S. households owning one. Around 46.5 million families have cats, while freshwater fish can be found in 11.1 million households. But while pet ownership is on the rise, unfortunately mistreatment of animals is still around.

The Shelter Animals Counts shows that an estimated 10 million animals die from mistreatment, neglect or cruelty every year. And that’s just in the United States.

Researchers and activists have long raised the alarm that the way someone treats animals can determine how they could treat people, especially young children.

A research paper titled “Cruelty Towards Cats: Changing Perspectives,” notes that cruelty to animals in general has long been associated with an increased risk for involvement in criminal and antisocial behavior. It adds that people who grow up in a household where animals are mistreated feel safe and in control “by inflicting pain and suffering on themselves and others.”

According to cat activist group Alley Cat Allies, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have laws that criminalize acts of cruelty toward animals.

“While all of these laws cover cats, either directly or through the definition of ‘animal’ in the statute, certain states have increased protections and penalties for pet cats versus unowned cats,” reads the Alley Cat site. “Some states do not make it clear that community cats are protected by the law the way pet cats are. That needs to change.”

Image credits: Helena Lopes / pexels (not the actual photo)

“Psycho behavior”: many felt the friend deserved even bigger punishment

“Crazy cat person”: some people felt the pet owner had totally overreacted