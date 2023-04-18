Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid’s Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate
33points
Parenting, Social Issues5 hours ago

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid’s Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Ignas Vieversys and
Gabija Palšytė

If parents had to name one thing kids are notorious for, it’s likely most of them would choose their ability to turn any place upside down. Doesn’t matter that the mess they make can look kind of cute and unpredictable (just like the kids themselves), resembling an unfinished post-modernistic art piece made of Legos and crayons; it’s always moms and dads who are going to be picking up after their little ones.

Or so you would think: after Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass recently tweeted that a flight attendant made his pregnant wife “get down on hands and knees” to pick up after their hungry 2-year-old, an age-old debate about who’s responsible for keeping such places tidy was dusted off yet again.

Garnering more than 45.8 million views in less than 48 hours, both parents and child-free travelers joined the discussion, offering arguments in favor of and against this dad’s outrage.

This dad was furious when a flight attendant told his wife clean up their children’s mess

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: AnthonyBass52

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: AnthonyBass52

Many readers criticized the flight attendant saying what they did was unprofessional

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: Teresa72822210

Image credits: JaysFan81127

Image credits: CKotitschke

Image credits: kellyfentonmn

Image credits: jasoncrouch

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: EricG1247

While others thought the dad was no perfect role model either

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: DonutOperator

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: TobyTurner

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: SteveOnSpeed

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: shob0t

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: fatbaldguyracin

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: OliLondonTV

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: BuzzPatterson

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: realMaxAvery

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: gailendavid

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: TexasAustyn

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: LandryLocker

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: Tradermayne

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: cwtremo

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: highfields2020

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: coreyherscu

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: AmyKremer

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: TiffanyBond

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: tonyposnanski

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: chrispena_16

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: Jakfirst

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: Gregair13

Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid's Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate

Image credits: ginamartinuk

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read more »
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dad was not there. The wife was flying alone and pregnant with 2 kids. This could have been handled better but then I doubt we have all the facts. The stewardess apparently spoke to the captain about this and the wife was advised that the captain demanded that she clean this up. That suggests some serious levels of escalation took place and the wife did not act in a way that made anyone want to help her with this mess.

2
2points
reply
RP
RP
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

I'm split on this. It is reasonable to expect planes to be cleaned between flights so, no, they should not be forced to pick-up crumbs that naturally drop to the floor. However, if they've made an excessive amount of mess, especially with foods they might have brought themselves (never seen popcorn served on a plane before) then it would have been polite to leave their space as clean as possible because that is the general rule for being in any public space: mutual consideration. The fact that they had kids really has nothing to do with it. If the kids made the mess, then the parents are responsible for however they decide to deal/make kids deal with it, but it doesn't change the dynamic of the situation. Stop being mean about people having children or daring to be out in public with children. These kids are paying for your retirement, they are not luxury poodles ffs.

Becky Samuel
Becky Samuel
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shhh. Don't upset the pandas, they will attack anyone who dares to suggest that children are anything other than awful, spoiled, bratty disasters that should never be seen or heard. It seems we have returned to the Victorian era when it comes to children, so long as they're perfect little miniature adults then they're begrudgingly half accepted.

-3
-3points
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
