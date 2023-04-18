Dad Is Baffled After United Airlines Worker Makes Pregnant Wife Clean Kid’s Mess, Sparks A Viral Debate
If parents had to name one thing kids are notorious for, it’s likely most of them would choose their ability to turn any place upside down. Doesn’t matter that the mess they make can look kind of cute and unpredictable (just like the kids themselves), resembling an unfinished post-modernistic art piece made of Legos and crayons; it’s always moms and dads who are going to be picking up after their little ones.
Or so you would think: after Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass recently tweeted that a flight attendant made his pregnant wife “get down on hands and knees” to pick up after their hungry 2-year-old, an age-old debate about who’s responsible for keeping such places tidy was dusted off yet again.
Garnering more than 45.8 million views in less than 48 hours, both parents and child-free travelers joined the discussion, offering arguments in favor of and against this dad’s outrage.
This dad was furious when a flight attendant told his wife clean up their children’s mess
Many readers criticized the flight attendant saying what they did was unprofessional
Dad was not there. The wife was flying alone and pregnant with 2 kids. This could have been handled better but then I doubt we have all the facts. The stewardess apparently spoke to the captain about this and the wife was advised that the captain demanded that she clean this up. That suggests some serious levels of escalation took place and the wife did not act in a way that made anyone want to help her with this mess.
I'm split on this. It is reasonable to expect planes to be cleaned between flights so, no, they should not be forced to pick-up crumbs that naturally drop to the floor. However, if they've made an excessive amount of mess, especially with foods they might have brought themselves (never seen popcorn served on a plane before) then it would have been polite to leave their space as clean as possible because that is the general rule for being in any public space: mutual consideration. The fact that they had kids really has nothing to do with it. If the kids made the mess, then the parents are responsible for however they decide to deal/make kids deal with it, but it doesn't change the dynamic of the situation. Stop being mean about people having children or daring to be out in public with children. These kids are paying for your retirement, they are not luxury poodles ffs.
Shhh. Don't upset the pandas, they will attack anyone who dares to suggest that children are anything other than awful, spoiled, bratty disasters that should never be seen or heard. It seems we have returned to the Victorian era when it comes to children, so long as they're perfect little miniature adults then they're begrudgingly half accepted.
I'm split on this. It is reasonable to expect planes to be cleaned between flights so, no, they should not be forced to pick-up crumbs that naturally drop to the floor. However, if they've made an excessive amount of mess, especially with foods they might have brought themselves (never seen popcorn served on a plane before) then it would have been polite to leave their space as clean as possible because that is the general rule for being in any public space: mutual consideration. The fact that they had kids really has nothing to do with it. If the kids made the mess, then the parents are responsible for however they decide to deal/make kids deal with it, but it doesn't change the dynamic of the situation. Stop being mean about people having children or daring to be out in public with children. These kids are paying for your retirement, they are not luxury poodles ffs.
Shhh. Don't upset the pandas, they will attack anyone who dares to suggest that children are anything other than awful, spoiled, bratty disasters that should never be seen or heard. It seems we have returned to the Victorian era when it comes to children, so long as they're perfect little miniature adults then they're begrudgingly half accepted.