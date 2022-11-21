Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That’s Unreasonable

It’s no secret that babies are notorious for creating food messes left and right. Especially when stressed-out parents are trying to feed them in a highchair out in public, whether that’s in a nice restaurant or a child-friendly establishment.

While all messes can be cleaned, the debate about who is responsible for sweeping up the bites the child plops on the floor is a never-ending one. And one story on the British parenting forum Mumsnet exemplifies this perfectly.

Recently, a new mom sparked a heated debate after sharing that a cafe manager handed her a dustpan and brush to clear up a few bits her little one left on the floor. As the “torn” parent detailed in the post, the place advertised itself as a family-friendly cafe, but clearly didn’t like what her “screaming overtired baby” had left them. So continue scrolling to find out what happened and read on for the divided opinions fellow Mumsnet users expressed down below. Then be sure to decide where you land on the matter and weigh in on the discussion in the comments!

Recently, a mom wondered if the staff at a “family-friendly cafe” were unreasonable for asking her to clean her baby’s mess

The story sparked a heated discussion in the comments. Many readers criticized the mom and said that parents should always tidy up after their kids

While others defended the woman and noted it was rude of the employee to hand out cleaning tools to a paying customer