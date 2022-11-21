Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That’s Unreasonable
32points
Parenting, People

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That’s Unreasonable

Ieva Gailiūtė and
Austėja Akavickaitė

It’s no secret that babies are notorious for creating food messes left and right. Especially when stressed-out parents are trying to feed them in a highchair out in public, whether that’s in a nice restaurant or a child-friendly establishment.

While all messes can be cleaned, the debate about who is responsible for sweeping up the bites the child plops on the floor is a never-ending one. And one story on the British parenting forum Mumsnet exemplifies this perfectly.

Recently, a new mom sparked a heated debate after sharing that a cafe manager handed her a dustpan and brush to clear up a few bits her little one left on the floor. As the “torn” parent detailed in the post, the place advertised itself as a family-friendly cafe, but clearly didn’t like what her “screaming overtired baby” had left them. So continue scrolling to find out what happened and read on for the divided opinions fellow Mumsnet users expressed down below. Then be sure to decide where you land on the matter and weigh in on the discussion in the comments!

Recently, a mom wondered if the staff at a “family-friendly cafe” were unreasonable for asking her to clean her baby’s mess

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Image credits: Harry Grout (not the actual photo)

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Image credits: goodmorningsunny

The story sparked a heated discussion in the comments. Many readers criticized the mom and said that parents should always tidy up after their kids

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

While others defended the woman and noted it was rude of the employee to hand out cleaning tools to a paying customer

Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That's Unreasonable

Ieva Gailiūtė
Ieva Gailiūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a writer at Bored Panda who graduated in Scandinavian studies from Vilnius University. After learning the Swedish language and getting completely lost in the world of Scandinavian mythology, she figured out that translating and writing is what she's passionate about. When not writing, Ieva enjoys making jewelry, going on hikes, reading and drinking coffee.

Read more »
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Parents should clean up after their kids, but they can't leave it spotless. We do as much as we can when we eat out with our kids (including picking food up off the floor), but we don't carry a mop and bucket around with us.

4
4points
reply
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if these mothers of babies that make these messes leave a decent tip?

2
2points
reply
Scrogginj
Scrogginj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it unreasonable? Yes. The staff signs up for that when they take the job. But it’s also very inconsiderate to leave food on the floor. In fact that’s down right disrespectful. And you should be ashamed if not embarrassed for leaving a mess like that. Leaving food everywhere is the equivalent of drawing a smiley face on the floor with ketchup.

1
1point
reply
