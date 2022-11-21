Mother Is Handed A Dustpan And A Brush To Clean Up After Her Baby, Wonders If That’s Unreasonable
It’s no secret that babies are notorious for creating food messes left and right. Especially when stressed-out parents are trying to feed them in a highchair out in public, whether that’s in a nice restaurant or a child-friendly establishment.
While all messes can be cleaned, the debate about who is responsible for sweeping up the bites the child plops on the floor is a never-ending one. And one story on the British parenting forum Mumsnet exemplifies this perfectly.
Recently, a new mom sparked a heated debate after sharing that a cafe manager handed her a dustpan and brush to clear up a few bits her little one left on the floor. As the “torn” parent detailed in the post, the place advertised itself as a family-friendly cafe, but clearly didn’t like what her “screaming overtired baby” had left them. So continue scrolling to find out what happened and read on for the divided opinions fellow Mumsnet users expressed down below. Then be sure to decide where you land on the matter and weigh in on the discussion in the comments!
Recently, a mom wondered if the staff at a “family-friendly cafe” were unreasonable for asking her to clean her baby’s mess
Image credits: Harry Grout (not the actual photo)
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: goodmorningsunny
Parents should clean up after their kids, but they can't leave it spotless. We do as much as we can when we eat out with our kids (including picking food up off the floor), but we don't carry a mop and bucket around with us.
I wonder if these mothers of babies that make these messes leave a decent tip?
Is it unreasonable? Yes. The staff signs up for that when they take the job. But it’s also very inconsiderate to leave food on the floor. In fact that’s down right disrespectful. And you should be ashamed if not embarrassed for leaving a mess like that. Leaving food everywhere is the equivalent of drawing a smiley face on the floor with ketchup.
