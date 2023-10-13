Man Sinks Fiancé’s Dreams Of Having A Titanic-Themed Wedding, He Storms Out

ADVERTISEMENT

James Cameron’s Titanic is one of the most beloved films of all time. It was the first movie to gross over a billion dollars in the box office, and it held that record for the next 13 years. Many fans would argue that it’s the best film of all time, and it’s hard to hear Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” without thinking of Jack and Rose.

But does this heart-wrenching film make you think of all of the joy and excitement of a wedding day? Below, you’ll find a story that was shared on the “Am I the [Jerk]?” subreddit, detailing how one man has had a difficult time getting on board with his fiancé’s dream wedding theme, as well as a conversation with Jhona Yellin of Bespoke Bride.

This man’s fiancé has always dreamed of having a wedding themed after Titanic

Image credits: 20th Century Fox (not the actual photo)

But he’s having a hard time getting on board

Later, he provided an update on him and his partner’s chosen wedding theme

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Image source: throwawaytitanic2

He also answered some questions from readers to provide more information on the situation

It’s not necessary for a wedding to have a theme, but it can make the day even more exciting

We reached out to wedding planning expert and Editor in Chief of Bespoke Bride, Jhona Yellin, to hear her thoughts on whether or not a themed wedding is a good idea. “That is the question for many couples embarking on the rollercoaster ride of wedding planning,” she told Bored Panda. “Well, here’s the scoop – having a theme can be as delightful as a scoop of your favorite ice cream on a hot summer’s day. It adds that extra zing, that oomph, to your special day.”

According to Jhona, a theme can make a wedding much more exciting. “Imagine your wedding is a movie. Now, think about how much cooler it would be if that movie had a kick-butt soundtrack, a consistent color scheme, and a unique style throughout. That’s what a theme does to a wedding; it ties everything together like a perfectly crafted plot,” she explained.

“And yes, you betcha, I’ve seen couples choose some crazy-cool themes, like basing their wedding on a beloved film,” the expert added. “Picture it: a Star Wars-themed wedding with Jedi robes and lightsabers. Now, that’s one way to ensure your love is out of this world!”

“A dash of your interests, a pinch of your partner’s, and voilà, you’ve got a theme that’s as tasty as your favorite dish”

When it comes to choosing a theme that suits both partners, Jhona says, “That’s where it gets interesting, and a smidge tricky too. It’s a bit like choosing a restaurant when you and your partner are in the mood for something entirely different.”

Jhona recommends the happy couples find common ground. “It’s like whipping up a magical recipe – a dash of your interests, a pinch of your partner’s, and voilà, you’ve got a theme that’s as tasty as your favorite dish,” she noted.

“Here’s a nugget of wisdom from personal experience. My better half is all about vintage charm, and I’m a sci-fi nerd. How did we make it work? We went for a ‘Time-Traveling Through Love’ theme,” the wedding expert shared. “Imagine Victorian-era elegance blended with futuristic flair. It’s like Dr. Who meets Jane Austen! Find that sweet spot, and you’ll both be smiling down the aisle.”

“It’s your day, your story, so choose a theme that truly speaks to your hearts”

We were also curious about some of the themes Jhona would recommend, as well as some she’d suggest couples stay away from. “Now, for the themes that set the stage on fire (in a good way) and the ones that leave you questioning life choices. I’ve seen some stunners like rustic barn weddings, whimsical forest fairytale affairs, and destination beach bashes. These themes are like a Michelin-star meal – they’re impressive, and you won’t stop talking about them for years,” Jhona shared.

As far as themes to steer clear of, the expert says to avoid anything that makes you feel like you’re in a time machine gone wrong. “Like a disco ’70s theme that leaves you questioning your fashion choices,” she noted. “Also, tread carefully with overly trendy themes. Remember that life moves fast, and what’s cool today might be cringe-worthy tomorrow.”

“To sum it up, themes can take your wedding from ‘oh, that was nice’ to ‘OMG, that was incredible!’” Jhona says. “Just remember, it’s your day, your story, so choose a theme that truly speaks to your hearts.”

We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this man was right to stand his ground about the theme for his wedding?

Readers assured the man that he did nothing wrong, noting that they didn’t love the theme either