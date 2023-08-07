We often catch glimpses of celebrities on red carpets and in glossy magazines, immaculately styled from head to toe, leaving us to forget that they don't actually require makeup all the time just to make a stunning impression. Many stars unabashedly flaunt their no-makeup looks, and they often appear far more striking in their natural beauty.

That's why we have compiled a collection of famous women who serve as important reminders that natural beauty often surpasses the impact of a face covered with heavy makeup.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Shakira

Shakira

shakira Report

16points
POST
#2

Katy Perry

Katy Perry

katyperry Report

14points
POST
Vee
Vee
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's clearly wearing mascara

0
0points
reply
#3

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz

camerondiaz Report

14points
POST
#4

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

selenagomez Report

13points
POST
#5

Zendaya

Zendaya

zendaya Report

12points
POST
#6

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway

annehathaway Report

12points
POST
#7

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot

gal_gadot Report

12points
POST
#8

Celine Dion

Celine Dion

celinedion Report

11points
POST
Francisco Scaramanga
Francisco Scaramanga
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She has some Plastic Surgery on her face instead of makeup...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore

drewbarrymore Report

10points
POST
#10

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara

sofiavergara Report

9points
POST
#11

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

ladygaga Report

8points
POST
#12

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell

kristenanniebell Report

8points
POST
#13

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks

tyrabanks Report

7points
POST
#14

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy

anyataylorjoy Report

7points
POST
#15

Milla Jovovich

Milla Jovovich

millajovovich Report

7points
POST
Invader Zim
Invader Zim
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of most beautiful women

0
0points
reply
#16

Leighton Meester

Leighton Meester

itsmeleighton Report

6points
POST
#17

Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz

penelopecruzoficial Report

5points
POST
#18

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner

jennifer.garner Report

5points
POST
#19

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston

jenniferaniston Report

5points
POST
#20

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid

gigihadid Report

5points
POST
Invader Zim
Invader Zim
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No make up ? Who you kiddin

-1
-1point
reply
#21

Serena Williams

Serena Williams

serenawilliams Report

5points
POST
#22

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel

jessicabiel Report

4points
POST
#23

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek

salmahayek Report

4points
POST
#24

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

gwynethpaltrow Report

4points
POST
#25

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones

catherinezetajones Report

4points
POST
#26

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer

keke Report

4points
POST
#27

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer

michellepfeifferofficial Report

4points
POST
#28

Kate Upton

Kate Upton

kateupton Report

4points
POST
#29

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt

jenniferlovehewitt Report

3points
POST
#30

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford

cindycrawford Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger

dianekruger Report

3points
POST
#32

Adele

Adele

adele Report

3points
POST
#33

Demi Moore

Demi Moore

demimoore Report

3points
POST
#34

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson

kellyclarkson Report

3points
POST
#35

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys

aliciakeys Report

3points
POST
#36

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway

annehathaway Report

3points
POST
#37

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland

sarahhyland Report

2points
POST
#38

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren

helenmirren Report

2points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the only photo I have seen that is not flattering. That poor lass looks like a corpse here. She is stunning normally!

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson

jessicasimpson Report

2points
POST
#40

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

gwenstefani Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone

aliciasilverstone Report

2points
POST
#42

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts

naomiwatts Report

2points
POST
#43

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone

sharonstone Report

2points
POST
#44

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson

katehudson Report

2points
POST
#45

Rihanna

Rihanna

badgalriri Report

2points
POST
#46

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen

johnlegend Report

1point
POST
#47

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling

torispelling Report

1point
POST
JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No makeup, really??!

1
1point
reply
#48

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera

xtina Report

1point
POST
#49

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel

bethennyfrankel Report

0points
POST
#50

Cardi B

Cardi B

iamcardib Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!