We often catch glimpses of celebrities on red carpets and in glossy magazines, immaculately styled from head to toe, leaving us to forget that they don't actually require makeup all the time just to make a stunning impression. Many stars unabashedly flaunt their no-makeup looks, and they often appear far more striking in their natural beauty.

That's why we have compiled a collection of famous women who serve as important reminders that natural beauty often surpasses the impact of a face covered with heavy makeup.